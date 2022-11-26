Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING WEDNESDAY FOR THE YARD
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Wednesday) for the grand re-opening of The Yard in Brenham. The ribbon cutting for the baseball-themed venue, located at 1405 West Main Street, will be held at 4:30 p.m. The bar and grill, known for its wiffle ball...
mocomotive.com
VeraBank opens first Montgomery County location in Conroe
VeraBank, located at 200 River Pointe Drive, Ste. 100, opened its first Montgomery County location in Conroe on Nov. 9. (Courtesy VeraBank) VeraBank, located at 200 River Pointe Drive, Ste. 100, opened Nov. 9 in Conroe. VeraBank is a privately owned community bank. Joel Jackson, VeraBank senior vice president and regional president, said Conroe is the first full-service branch to open in Montgomery County and the third in Southeast Texas. VeraBank services include interactive ATMs, mobile and online banking, notary services, mortgage bankers, fraud claims and change orders. The lobby is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Friday until 5 p.m. Online banking is available 24/7. 936-286-8481. www.verabank.com.
kwhi.com
ST. PETER’S LUTHERAN CHURCH OF GAY HILL TO HOST DRIVE-THRU NATIVITY DEC. 18
St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Gay Hill will once again host a live nativity scene to celebrate the Christmas season. The church’s 10th annual drive-thru nativity will be on display on Sunday, December 18th. From 6 to 8 p.m., guests can see the live nativity, featuring a variety...
kwhi.com
CUBETTE SOFTBALL HOSTING 5TH ANNUAL RIBEYE DINNER AND AUCTION
The Brenham Cubette Softball Team will be hosting their 5th Annual Ribeye Dinner and Auction Fundraiser on Saturday, January 7, at the Washington County Event Center beginning at 5:30pm. In addition to the dinner, the 2005 State Championship Team will be honored at the event. They have tables of eight...
KBTX.com
Realtor Cherry Ruffino: ‘Everybody needs to buy a home, it’s your future’
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We’re switching it up this week by stepping away from Hot Homes. However, Cherry Ruffino stopped by The Three tobtalk about interest rates and the fluctuating market. Ruffino says if you are buying a home or thinking about it, you are on the right path.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM/WASHINGTON COUNTY SCRAP TIRE EVENT DEEMED A SUCCESS
Washington County and the City of Brenham, in partnership with BVR and Keep Washington County Beautiful, recently sponsored a free county-wide scrap tire collection event. According to Washington County Environmental Health Director Mark Marzahn, 311 people participated in the tire collection. They brought in a total of 1,993 scrap tires,...
This Brick Home on the Water in Spring, Texas is Picture Perfect
This amazing home located in Spring, Texas doesn’t just look nice, this is what life goals are all about. When I saw the back patio area, I knew this property was something special. Just looking at the home from the front view you know it’s stunning, the fence, the landscaping, the architecture it’s all incredible. Although, with a list price of $5,575,000, the home better be something unforgettable.
irlonestar.com
11.29.22 – Chris Bilski and Connie Whittiker, City of Conroe Administrative Specialists – The Cindy Cochran show
11.29.22 – Chris Bilski and Connie Whittiker, City of Conroe Administrative Specialists – The Cindy Cochran show. When you call Conroe City Hall for whatever reason these are the pleasant patient voices you will hear answer any questions you have. Put a face to the voices!. The Cindy...
KBTX.com
Fire damages detached garage behind Bryan home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan firefighters responded to a fire Monday afternoon that damaged a detached garage behind a home. The home sits on the corner of Indiana Ave and Wilhem Drive. Before firefighters arrived, large flames and thick smoke could be seen pouring out of the backyard. Nobody was...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CHILDREN’S CHORUS TO PERFORM “IN THE SPIRIT”
The Brenham Children’s Chorus is inviting the public their holiday concert presentation entitled, “In the Spirit.”. The concert will feature Christmas songs designed to put you in the mood for the holidays. The musical presentation is part of the 20-year celebration of the Brenham Children’s Chorus. The...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO CONSIDER CANCELLATION AGREEMENT WITH DREAMLINER DINER AT AIRPORT
The Dreamliner Diner at the Brenham Municipal Airport may be moving on. On Thursday, the Brenham City Council will follow executive session discussion with possible action on a cancellation agreement with Dreamliner Diner, formerly known as Canion Kountry Bakery and Restaurant, related to the lease for the restaurant portion of the terminal building at the airport.
kwhi.com
NILLA NAMED PET OF THE WEEK
The Brenham Pet Adoption Center has named Nilla as its Pet of the Week. Nilla is an adult female husky shepherd mix that is spayed, microchipped and current on all her vaccinations. Brenham Animal Services says Nilla is a joy to be around, as she has a great personality and...
KBTX.com
Semi hauling lumber rolls over on Highway 6 in Roberston County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler hauling lumber crashed Tuesday afternoon in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 in Robertson County. The crash happened at FM 2549 between Hearne and Bryan. The driver did not appear to be injured, according to bystanders. It’s unclear what caused the crash. Drivers...
Fort Bend Star
Fort Bend ISD schools impacted by boil water notice remain open Tuesday
Six Fort Bend ISD schools affected by the City of Houston's boil water notice will be open again on Tuesday, with the district providing bottled water to students and staff, the district announced Monday evening. The six Fort Bend schools impacted are Willowridge High School, Christa McAuliffe Middle School, Blue...
mocomotive.com
WOODLANDS FIRE TURNS INTO DOUBLE DOUBLE PET RESCUE
Just before 11 am Woodlands and Timber Lakes Fire Departments were dispatched to a house fire on East White Willow Circle in The Woodlands. The caller stated there was a fire visible at the back door of the neighbor’s home. Montgomery Cou…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/woodlands-fire-turns-into-double-double-pet-rescue/
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY LITTLE LEAGUE EARLY BIRD DISCOUNT DEADLINE
Sday) is the last day to take advantage of the early bird discount for Washington County Little League’s 2023 season. The cost is $75 for tee ball and coach pitch, and $95 for machine pitch and above. If you register before the end of the day tomorrow, you can...
kwhi.com
ROAD CONSTRUCTION FOR MLK PARKWAY BEGINS DEC. 5
A major road reconstruction project begins Monday morning on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Brenham. The work will take place between North Park Street and Burleson Street and will consist of removing the current pavement, resurfacing the road with concrete, and replacing some sections of curb and gutter. The project is expected to last until March 31, 2023.
Fort Bend Star
UPDATE: Fort Bend ISD schools affected by Houston boil water notice will be open Tuesday
A Boil Water Notice was issued by the City of Houston Public Works Department Sunday that includes a portion of Fort Bend County, according to a news release, KPRC Channel 2 is reporting. "According to Houston Public Works, the affected area is in the Blue Ridge area that is serviced...
Increased traffic drives proposed Grand Parkway widening in Tomball
The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to widen the Grand Parkway in the Tomball area from four to six lanes. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) Following a nearly 50% increase in traffic on the Grand Parkway since the Greater Houston area’s outermost loop extended across North Houston in 2016, the Texas Department of Transportation will begin the widening process for several segments, including the F-2 segment spanning the Tomball area from Hwy. 249 to I-45. TxDOT Public Information Officer Danny Perez toldCommunity Impact in an email the agency will hold a public meeting in April for two projects that will widen the tollway from four to six lanes from Hwy. 249 to Holzwarth Road and cost a combined $108 million.
KBTX.com
CSPD: Catalytic converter thieves came from Houston to “make some money”
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One of three men arrested on charges of stealing catalytic converters admitted to coming to College Station from Houston to “make some money,” said police in a probable cause affidavit. Around 4:30 a.m. Monday, a hotel worker on Texas Avenue alerted police to...
