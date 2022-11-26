Read full article on original website
RIBBON CUTTING WEDNESDAY FOR THE YARD
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Wednesday) for the grand re-opening of The Yard in Brenham. The ribbon cutting for the baseball-themed venue, located at 1405 West Main Street, will be held at 4:30 p.m. The bar and grill, known for its wiffle ball...
COMMUNITY CORNER TO DISCUSS BRENHAM CHRISTMAS STROLL, LIVE NATIVITY SCENE
Two holiday events this weekend in Brenham will be previewed during tomorrow’s (Tuesday) Community Corner program on KWHI. Brenham Main Street Manager Monique Breaux will talk about the Christmas Stroll and Lighted Parade in downtown Brenham on Friday and Saturday. Tamara Beard will discuss the Church of Jesus Christ...
ST. PETER’S LUTHERAN CHURCH OF GAY HILL TO HOST DRIVE-THRU NATIVITY DEC. 18
St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Gay Hill will once again host a live nativity scene to celebrate the Christmas season. The church’s 10th annual drive-thru nativity will be on display on Sunday, December 18th. From 6 to 8 p.m., guests can see the live nativity, featuring a variety...
CUBETTE SOFTBALL HOSTING 5TH ANNUAL RIBEYE DINNER AND AUCTION
The Brenham Cubette Softball Team will be hosting their 5th Annual Ribeye Dinner and Auction Fundraiser on Saturday, January 7, at the Washington County Event Center beginning at 5:30pm. In addition to the dinner, the 2005 State Championship Team will be honored at the event. They have tables of eight...
WASHINGTON COUNTY LITTLE LEAGUE EARLY BIRD DISCOUNT DEADLINE
Sday) is the last day to take advantage of the early bird discount for Washington County Little League’s 2023 season. The cost is $75 for tee ball and coach pitch, and $95 for machine pitch and above. If you register before the end of the day tomorrow, you can...
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO CONSIDER CANCELLATION AGREEMENT WITH DREAMLINER DINER AT AIRPORT
The Dreamliner Diner at the Brenham Municipal Airport may be moving on. On Thursday, the Brenham City Council will follow executive session discussion with possible action on a cancellation agreement with Dreamliner Diner, formerly known as Canion Kountry Bakery and Restaurant, related to the lease for the restaurant portion of the terminal building at the airport.
26TH ANNUAL ROUND TOP TOUR OF HOMES ON SATURDAY
The Round Top Area Historical Society is holding their 26th Annual Christmas Tour of Homes this weekend. The tour, which runs from 11am-5pm Saturday, features seven properties that have been decorated for Christmas. The properties include:. A modern farmhouse owned by Zach Lamberth and Cara Vasquez at 309 North Live...
ROAD CONSTRUCTION FOR MLK PARKWAY BEGINS DEC. 5
A major road reconstruction project begins Monday morning on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Brenham. The work will take place between North Park Street and Burleson Street and will consist of removing the current pavement, resurfacing the road with concrete, and replacing some sections of curb and gutter. The project is expected to last until March 31, 2023.
TWO ARRESTED BY BRENHAM POLICE SUNDAY NIGHT
A traffic stop late Sunday night in Brenham resulted in the arrest of two Austin-area women. Just past 11 p.m., Officer Bryan Morong stopped a vehicle in the 2800 block of Highway 36 South for an equipment violation. Officer Morong reported immediately smelling the odor of burnt marijuana coming from...
BURGLARY ALARM PROMPTS FOOT PURSUIT, ARREST OF BRENHAM MAN
A Brenham man faces several charges after a burglary call led to a foot pursuit with Brenham police early Sunday morning. Police responded around 1:15 a.m. to United Rentals at 2700 Highway 290 West in reference to a burglary alarm. Officers arrived and located the suspect, 40-year-old Patrick Dion Hurd,...
BLINN STUDENT MENTORING PROGRAM RECEIVES LARGE GRANT
The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board has awarded a Student Success Acceleration Program Implementation Grant to the Blinn College District. The $180,000 grant is to support the college’s student mentoring program, Blinn Navigators. Navigators is a student-centered program in which volunteer faculty and staff support students in achieving their...
NAVASOTA POLICE MAKE DRUG ARREST AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
One person was arrested by Navasota police after mushrooms and marijuana were discovered in a vehicle following a traffic stop late Sunday night. Around 10:45 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle in the 2200 block of North LaSalle Street. Police made contact and detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
FAYETTE COUNTY SHERIFF WARNING OF PHONE SCAMS
Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek is warning residents about phone scams going on in the area. The Sheriff’s Office has received numerous calls regarding scammers calling citizens claiming to be with Medicare, the IRS, or other agencies. Korenek says that many of these groups operate outside the country where...
BRENHAM CUBS WELL REPRESENTED ON THE ALL DISTRICT TEAM
Defensive Newcomer of the Year: JaBreon Moore (So.) 1st Team Offense: QB Rylan Wooten (Sr.), WR Reid Robinson (Sr.), WR Ian Stelter (Sr.), OL Logan Marshall (Sr.), OL Eric Aschenbeck (Sr.), OL Kade Lasagna (Sr.), K Grant Mayfield (Sr.), and DS Blake Robinson (Jr.) 1st Team Defense: DT Miguel Rodriguez...
