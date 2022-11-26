ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TX

kwhi.com

BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO CONSIDER CANCELLATION AGREEMENT WITH DREAMLINER DINER AT AIRPORT

The Dreamliner Diner at the Brenham Municipal Airport may be moving on. On Thursday, the Brenham City Council will follow executive session discussion with possible action on a cancellation agreement with Dreamliner Diner, formerly known as Canion Kountry Bakery and Restaurant, related to the lease for the restaurant portion of the terminal building at the airport.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

RIBBON CUTTING WEDNESDAY FOR THE YARD

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Wednesday) for the grand re-opening of The Yard in Brenham. The ribbon cutting for the baseball-themed venue, located at 1405 West Main Street, will be held at 4:30 p.m. The bar and grill, known for its wiffle ball...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

FAYETTE COUNTY SHERIFF WARNING OF PHONE SCAMS

Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek is warning residents about phone scams going on in the area. The Sheriff’s Office has received numerous calls regarding scammers calling citizens claiming to be with Medicare, the IRS, or other agencies. Korenek says that many of these groups operate outside the country where...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

PRECINCT 5 DEPUTIES ARRREST FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM

On Sunday, Montgomery County Precinct 5 deputies arrested on charges of felon in possession of a firearm. Leroy Acosta, 57, of 1319 Goodson Road in Magnolia was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a f…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/precinct-5-deputies-arrrest-felon-in-possession-of-a-firearm/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Councilman Responds To Citizen’s Call For The City To End Its Membership With The Texas Municipal League

There was a public challenge to the city of College Station participating in the Texas Municipal League (TML) during the city council’s November 10. Councilman Dennis Maloney, whose request to support the TML’s legislative goals was unanimously approved, defended the city’s relationship with the statewide organization following city issues in Austin.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

BURGLARY ALARM PROMPTS FOOT PURSUIT, ARREST OF BRENHAM MAN

A Brenham man faces several charges after a burglary call led to a foot pursuit with Brenham police early Sunday morning. Police responded around 1:15 a.m. to United Rentals at 2700 Highway 290 West in reference to a burglary alarm. Officers arrived and located the suspect, 40-year-old Patrick Dion Hurd,...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

TWO ARRESTED BY BRENHAM POLICE SUNDAY NIGHT

A traffic stop late Sunday night in Brenham resulted in the arrest of two Austin-area women. Just past 11 p.m., Officer Bryan Morong stopped a vehicle in the 2800 block of Highway 36 South for an equipment violation. Officer Morong reported immediately smelling the odor of burnt marijuana coming from...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA POLICE MAKE DRUG ARREST AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

One person was arrested by Navasota police after mushrooms and marijuana were discovered in a vehicle following a traffic stop late Sunday night. Around 10:45 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle in the 2200 block of North LaSalle Street. Police made contact and detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan man sentenced to life in prison for Capital murder conviction

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - A Leon County jury convicted a Bryan man of Capital murder for the robbery and killing of an 85-year-old Normangee man in 2020. Marcus Joshua was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He was arrested on Feb. 24, 2021 after an extensive investigation by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers and the Texas Department of Public Safety. Four other other suspects have also been charged with the victim’s murder.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Semi hauling lumber rolls over on Highway 6 in Roberston County

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler hauling lumber crashed Tuesday afternoon in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 in Robertson County. The crash happened at FM 2549 between Hearne and Bryan. The driver did not appear to be injured, according to bystanders. It’s unclear what caused the crash. Drivers...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

3 Arrested On Possession Charge Over The Weekend

Three people were arrested on a possession charge over the weekend. A Waxahachie woman and Conroe man Sunday for having a bag of marijuana and a THC “dab pen” they tried to hide, and a Kaufman man caught with a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine Saturday, according to arrest reports.
CONROE, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Man Convicted Of Capital Murder By A Leon County Jury

A Bryan man has been found guilty of a capital murder in Leon County. 32 year old Marcus Joshua was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the December 2020 murder of Lloyd Anderson of Normangee. According to the Leon County district attorney’s Facebook page, five other conspirators have...
BRYAN, TX
fox26houston.com

Boil water notice issued for large part of Harris County, Houston area

HOUSTON - The City of Houston has issued a boil water notice for the city's main water system. According to the notice, the water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plan around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX

