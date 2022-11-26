NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - A Leon County jury convicted a Bryan man of Capital murder for the robbery and killing of an 85-year-old Normangee man in 2020. Marcus Joshua was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He was arrested on Feb. 24, 2021 after an extensive investigation by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers and the Texas Department of Public Safety. Four other other suspects have also been charged with the victim’s murder.

