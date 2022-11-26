Read full article on original website
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commissioners Have A Moment Of Silence For Former Commissioner And Bryan City Councilman
Tuesday morning’s Brazos County commission meeting included county judge Duane Peters honoring former commissioner and Bryan city councilman Kenny Mallard, who died November 17. Peters asked for a moment of silence to remember Mallard and his family. Mallard, a Bryan native and Bryan High graduate who with his father...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO CONSIDER CANCELLATION AGREEMENT WITH DREAMLINER DINER AT AIRPORT
The Dreamliner Diner at the Brenham Municipal Airport may be moving on. On Thursday, the Brenham City Council will follow executive session discussion with possible action on a cancellation agreement with Dreamliner Diner, formerly known as Canion Kountry Bakery and Restaurant, related to the lease for the restaurant portion of the terminal building at the airport.
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING WEDNESDAY FOR THE YARD
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Wednesday) for the grand re-opening of The Yard in Brenham. The ribbon cutting for the baseball-themed venue, located at 1405 West Main Street, will be held at 4:30 p.m. The bar and grill, known for its wiffle ball...
kwhi.com
FAYETTE COUNTY SHERIFF WARNING OF PHONE SCAMS
Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek is warning residents about phone scams going on in the area. The Sheriff’s Office has received numerous calls regarding scammers calling citizens claiming to be with Medicare, the IRS, or other agencies. Korenek says that many of these groups operate outside the country where...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest Houston Man In Town For Thanksgiving For Multiple Driving Violations
A Houston man in Bryan visiting his grandmother on Thanksgiving was booked into the Brazos County jail on multiple driving related charges. Bryan police arrest reports state that an officer reported a Mustang almost hit his patrol car while doing donuts near Westminister Presbyterian church. The car then ran a...
mocomotive.com
PRECINCT 5 DEPUTIES ARRREST FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
On Sunday, Montgomery County Precinct 5 deputies arrested on charges of felon in possession of a firearm. Leroy Acosta, 57, of 1319 Goodson Road in Magnolia was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a f…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/precinct-5-deputies-arrrest-felon-in-possession-of-a-firearm/
wtaw.com
College Station Councilman Responds To Citizen’s Call For The City To End Its Membership With The Texas Municipal League
There was a public challenge to the city of College Station participating in the Texas Municipal League (TML) during the city council’s November 10. Councilman Dennis Maloney, whose request to support the TML’s legislative goals was unanimously approved, defended the city’s relationship with the statewide organization following city issues in Austin.
kwhi.com
BURGLARY ALARM PROMPTS FOOT PURSUIT, ARREST OF BRENHAM MAN
A Brenham man faces several charges after a burglary call led to a foot pursuit with Brenham police early Sunday morning. Police responded around 1:15 a.m. to United Rentals at 2700 Highway 290 West in reference to a burglary alarm. Officers arrived and located the suspect, 40-year-old Patrick Dion Hurd,...
kwhi.com
TWO ARRESTED BY BRENHAM POLICE SUNDAY NIGHT
A traffic stop late Sunday night in Brenham resulted in the arrest of two Austin-area women. Just past 11 p.m., Officer Bryan Morong stopped a vehicle in the 2800 block of Highway 36 South for an equipment violation. Officer Morong reported immediately smelling the odor of burnt marijuana coming from...
wtaw.com
Sixth Time A Houston Man Is Booked In The Brazos County Jail Is On Multiple Drug Charges
The sixth time a Houston man has been booked in the Brazos County jail in 13 years, it is on multiple drug charges. Arrest reports from the Brazos County sheriff’s office state that 33 year old Nicholas Govan was in possession of enough cocaine, Xanax, methamphetamine, amphetamine, and marijuana to be considered a dealer.
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA POLICE MAKE DRUG ARREST AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
One person was arrested by Navasota police after mushrooms and marijuana were discovered in a vehicle following a traffic stop late Sunday night. Around 10:45 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle in the 2200 block of North LaSalle Street. Police made contact and detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
wtaw.com
College Station Police Credit Hotel Clerk For Arresting Three Houston Men On Charges Of Stealing Catalytic Converters
Local law enforcement has arrested 27 men from the Houston area this year on charges of stealing catalytic converters. That includes three who were caught around 4:30 Monday morning in College Station. College Station police credit a hotel clerk reporting that they saw someone cutting a converter in their parking...
KBTX.com
‘Sheriff Don Sowell Classic Car Show’ benefiting Grimes County law enforcement
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) -Classic car lovers and supporters of area law enforcement made their way to the historic town of Anderson for the ‘Sheriff Don Sowell Classic Car Show’ hosted by Charlie Diggs Entertainment & Promotions. More than 40 classic cars and trucks spanning more than 10 classes...
KBTX.com
Bryan man sentenced to life in prison for Capital murder conviction
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - A Leon County jury convicted a Bryan man of Capital murder for the robbery and killing of an 85-year-old Normangee man in 2020. Marcus Joshua was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He was arrested on Feb. 24, 2021 after an extensive investigation by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers and the Texas Department of Public Safety. Four other other suspects have also been charged with the victim’s murder.
Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for January 2022 aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated kidnapping case
BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County District Attorney has revealed that a man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated kidnapping in a press release on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Tyrone Rush, the man in question, reportedly robbed a woman in a College...
KBTX.com
Semi hauling lumber rolls over on Highway 6 in Roberston County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler hauling lumber crashed Tuesday afternoon in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 in Robertson County. The crash happened at FM 2549 between Hearne and Bryan. The driver did not appear to be injured, according to bystanders. It’s unclear what caused the crash. Drivers...
3 Arrested On Possession Charge Over The Weekend
Three people were arrested on a possession charge over the weekend. A Waxahachie woman and Conroe man Sunday for having a bag of marijuana and a THC “dab pen” they tried to hide, and a Kaufman man caught with a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine Saturday, according to arrest reports.
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Convicted Of Capital Murder By A Leon County Jury
A Bryan man has been found guilty of a capital murder in Leon County. 32 year old Marcus Joshua was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the December 2020 murder of Lloyd Anderson of Normangee. According to the Leon County district attorney’s Facebook page, five other conspirators have...
KBTX.com
CSPD: Catalytic converter thieves came from Houston to “make some money”
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One of three men arrested on charges of stealing catalytic converters admitted to coming to College Station from Houston to “make some money,” said police in a probable cause affidavit. Around 4:30 a.m. Monday, a hotel worker on Texas Avenue alerted police to...
fox26houston.com
Boil water notice issued for large part of Harris County, Houston area
HOUSTON - The City of Houston has issued a boil water notice for the city's main water system. According to the notice, the water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plan around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
