ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Celtics' Al Horford (back) available on Wednesday

Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Horford has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 30.9 minutes against the Heat. Horford's Wednesday projection includes 10.6 points,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Thomas Bryant to come off Lakers' bench Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers did not list Thomas Bryant in their lineup for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Bryant will take a seat Monday with Anthony Davis (calf) back in the starting five. Bryant has a $4,300 salary on FanDuel and has averaged 20.3 fantasy points per game this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Brandon Ingram (toe) out for Pelicans' Wednesday matchup

New Orleans Pelicans small forward Brandon Ingram (toe) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Ingram will miss his second straight game with a toe sprain. Expect Trey Murphy to see more minutes versus a Toronto unit ranked seventh in defensive rating. Murphy's current projection includes 10.2...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (calf) available for Lakers Monday

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (calf) will play in Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Davis did not play in the Lakers' second game against the Spurs on Saturday, but he should be fully healthy tonight after the days of rest. Davis has a $10,900 salary on FanDuel and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Tyler Herro (ankle) questionable for Miami on Wednesday

Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Herro is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to face Boston on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against Boston. Herro's Wednesday projection includes 21.5...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Seth Curry available Monday for Nets' second leg

Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry is not on the injury report for Monday versus the Orlando Magic. Curry is set to play in the second leg of a back-to-back for the first time this season. He made 11-of-15 field goals, including 7-of-10 3-pointers, on Sunday and scored a season-best 29 points.
numberfire.com

Romeo Langford (back) questionable for Spurs' Wednesday contest

San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford (back) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Langford is now questionable with back tightness after logging 25 minutes on Saturday night. In a matchup versus a Thunder team ranked 18th in defensive rating, Malaki Branham could see more minutes if Langford is out.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Terry Rozier (illness) ruled out for Hornets Monday night

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier will not play Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Rozier was listed probable on the injury report due to a non-COVID illness. His situation seems to have worsened over the last few hours, as the veteran has now been ruled out as a result of his ailness. Theo Maledon and James Bouknight should see more work at the point.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Rui Hachimura (ankle) out again Sunday evening for Washington

Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. This will now make it a full week sidelined for Hachimura as he deasl with right ankle soreness. It's unclear when he'll be cleared to return to the court. In 16 games this...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Allen Robinson (ankle) ruled out for Rams in Week 12

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Robinson was listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. He'll be held out due to an ankle injury. In his absence, expect more work for Ben Skowronek and Brandon Powell.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (heel) remains out on Wednesday

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (heel) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Porter Jr. will miss his fourth straight contest with a left heel contusion. Expect Bruce Brown Jr. to play an increased role versus a Rockets' team ranked 28th in defensive rating. Brown Jr.'s...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic (knee) available on Tuesday

Detroit Pistons guard/forward Bojan Bogdanovic (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Bogdanovic has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Knicks on Tuesday. Our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against New York. Bogdanovic's Tuesday projection includes 20.4 points, 4.2...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Matisse Thybulle (ankle) available Monday for Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybule will play Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Thybulle was listed questionable due to left ankle tenosynovitis. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. Our models project Thybulle for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

De'Andre Hunter (foot) will play Monday for Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter will suit up Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Hunter was listed questionable due to left foot soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. Expect him out there in his full capacity. Our models project...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Jalen Johnson (ankle) won't play Monday for Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson will not play Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson was listed questionable due to right ankle soreness. Now, he has been ruled out of action to kick off the week. AJ Griffin and Justin Holiday should see more action with Johnson sidelined.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Jaylen Brown (neck) questionable for Boston's Wednesday matchup

Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (neck) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Brown' status is currently in question after he sat out one game with neck stiffness. Expect Derrick White to see more minutes against a Heat team ranked ninth in defensive rating if Brown is ruled out.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Pacers' Andrew Nembhard (knee) cleared for play Monday

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (knee) will play in Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Nembhard has missed the last four games for the Pacers, but should make his return for tonight's tilt against the Lakers. Nembhard has a $3,900 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 13.9...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Lakers' LeBron James (adductor) available Monday night

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (adductor) will play in Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. James was given a probable tag heading into tonight's contest, and was able to get through pre-game warmups without issue. He should be a full go against the Pacers. James has a $10,200 salary...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Rodney McGruder playing with Pistons' second unit on Tuesday night

Detroit Pistons guard Rodney McGruder is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the New York Knicks. McGruder will resume his previous bench role after Bojan Bogdanovic made his return on Tuesday. In 59.2 minutes this season per Rotogrinders' Court IQ, McGruder is averaging 0.65 FanDuel points per minute.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy