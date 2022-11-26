Read full article on original website
Inflation looms large as Black Friday shoppers head to the stores
Black Friday, the unofficial shopping holiday that's either a boon or a burden, depending whom you ask, is again facing another test on its winding path to securing Americans' affection. Two years ago, fears of catching coronavirus kept many shoppers out of stores. Last year, consumers bought early for fear...
Fashion retailer H&M to cut 1,500 jobs in cost saving drive
OSLO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Swedish fashion retailer H&M (HMb.ST) will cut some 1,500 jobs as part of its cost cutting drive and book a restructuring charge of 800 million Swedish crowns ($75.80 million) in the fourth quarter, it said on Wednesday.
