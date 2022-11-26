Single-family homes will be developed on 80 acres in Montgomery Bend. (Courtesy Google Maps) Pulte Homes has purchased 80 acres on FM 1097 that will be developed for single-family homes in Montgomery Bend, according to Senior Vice President of Colliers Harrison Kane, who represented the buyer. According to Kane, a timeline for construction beginning was unknown as of press time. The land will consist of 309 lots that measure 50 feet wide, Kane said in an interview. Despite the city of Montgomery typically only approving 70-foot-wide lots, an exception was made for this development, Kane said.

MONTGOMERY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO