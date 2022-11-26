Read full article on original website
Spider Monkey safe after smuggling attempt by Texas womanLauren JessopKaty, TX
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Fulshear School to be named for the city's first and only African American mayorCovering KatyFulshear, TX
Tompkins High School volleyball team is headed to StateCovering KatyHouston, TX
Seven Lakes Girls Basketball Player Named to Jr. NBA Court of LeadersCovering KatyKaty, TX
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING WEDNESDAY FOR THE YARD
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Wednesday) for the grand re-opening of The Yard in Brenham. The ribbon cutting for the baseball-themed venue, located at 1405 West Main Street, will be held at 4:30 p.m. The bar and grill, known for its wiffle ball...
KBTX.com
‘Sheriff Don Sowell Classic Car Show’ benefiting Grimes County law enforcement
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) -Classic car lovers and supporters of area law enforcement made their way to the historic town of Anderson for the ‘Sheriff Don Sowell Classic Car Show’ hosted by Charlie Diggs Entertainment & Promotions. More than 40 classic cars and trucks spanning more than 10 classes...
kwhi.com
ST. PETER’S LUTHERAN CHURCH OF GAY HILL TO HOST DRIVE-THRU NATIVITY DEC. 18
St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Gay Hill will once again host a live nativity scene to celebrate the Christmas season. The church’s 10th annual drive-thru nativity will be on display on Sunday, December 18th. From 6 to 8 p.m., guests can see the live nativity, featuring a variety...
cw39.com
Fire destroys house in Jacinto City, family evacuates
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A family is displaced after their home was destroyed by a fire overnight in Jacinto City. Fire crews said the family at the home on the 1400 block of Jennifer Lane was inside the home when around midnight Monday night, they heard an explosion. They looked...
kwhi.com
TWO ARRESTED BY BRENHAM POLICE SUNDAY NIGHT
A traffic stop late Sunday night in Brenham resulted in the arrest of two Austin-area women. Just past 11 p.m., Officer Bryan Morong stopped a vehicle in the 2800 block of Highway 36 South for an equipment violation. Officer Morong reported immediately smelling the odor of burnt marijuana coming from...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO CONSIDER CANCELLATION AGREEMENT WITH DREAMLINER DINER AT AIRPORT
The Dreamliner Diner at the Brenham Municipal Airport may be moving on. On Thursday, the Brenham City Council will follow executive session discussion with possible action on a cancellation agreement with Dreamliner Diner, formerly known as Canion Kountry Bakery and Restaurant, related to the lease for the restaurant portion of the terminal building at the airport.
kwhi.com
ROAD CONSTRUCTION FOR MLK PARKWAY BEGINS DEC. 5
A major road reconstruction project begins Monday morning on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Brenham. The work will take place between North Park Street and Burleson Street and will consist of removing the current pavement, resurfacing the road with concrete, and replacing some sections of curb and gutter. The project is expected to last until March 31, 2023.
fox44news.com
Three arrested in College Station catalytic converter theft
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A tip to College Station Police has led to the arrest of three men in a catalytic converter theft. Officers were dispatched at 4:36 a.m. Monday to the 300 block of Texas Avenue for reports of someone cutting a catalytic converter off of a vehicle. Officers were given a detailed description of the suspect and suspect vehicle – and this vehicle was found at a hotel on University Drive.
mocomotive.com
VeraBank opens first Montgomery County location in Conroe
VeraBank, located at 200 River Pointe Drive, Ste. 100, opened its first Montgomery County location in Conroe on Nov. 9. (Courtesy VeraBank) VeraBank, located at 200 River Pointe Drive, Ste. 100, opened Nov. 9 in Conroe. VeraBank is a privately owned community bank. Joel Jackson, VeraBank senior vice president and regional president, said Conroe is the first full-service branch to open in Montgomery County and the third in Southeast Texas. VeraBank services include interactive ATMs, mobile and online banking, notary services, mortgage bankers, fraud claims and change orders. The lobby is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Friday until 5 p.m. Online banking is available 24/7. 936-286-8481. www.verabank.com.
mocomotive.com
BUSTED FOR STEALING COPPER FROM CELL TOWER
On the evening of Thursday, November 24, Shenandoah units assisted the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office with a burglary in progress in the area of Interstate 45 and SH 242. Information indicated that a nearby cell phone tower was in the…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/busted-for-stealing-copper-from-cell-tower/
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA POLICE MAKE DRUG ARREST AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
One person was arrested by Navasota police after mushrooms and marijuana were discovered in a vehicle following a traffic stop late Sunday night. Around 10:45 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle in the 2200 block of North LaSalle Street. Police made contact and detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
mocomotive.com
HOME DEPOT THIEVES BUSTED
Thieves are quickly learning that Montgomery County law enforcement is not tolerating Home Depot thefts. Just this month at least ten arrests have been made at Home Depot stores in Montgomery County. PORTER HOME DEPOT ARRESTS. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/home-depot-thieves-busted/
KBTX.com
Grimes Co. food pantry seeing uptick in people using services
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - At the the Christian Community Service Center, the shelves are full, but they won’t stay that way for long. “For most of the year it’s been very up. We’re slowly adding people back in of course it’s picking up now since September.” Volunteer Director, Patricia Gaston said.
fox44news.com
Prayer & Support event to be held for Rudder HS coach
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Brazos Valley is showing its support for a Rudder High School coach involved in a vehicle accident last week. Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications & Public Affairs Clay Falls said in a statement that there will be a prayer and support service at 6 p.m. Monday at Rudder High School for Coach Calvin Hill.
Man who was cleaning gun found dead in apartment bedroom in apparent accidental shooting, HPD says
A witness told police the man was cleaning his gun when she heard the gun go off. As of right now, the shooting is believed to have been accidental but detectives are awaiting autopsy results.
mocomotive.com
PRECINCT 5 DEPUTIES ARRREST FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
On Sunday, Montgomery County Precinct 5 deputies arrested on charges of felon in possession of a firearm. Leroy Acosta, 57, of 1319 Goodson Road in Magnolia was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a f…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/precinct-5-deputies-arrrest-felon-in-possession-of-a-firearm/
mycouriertribune.com
Rescued trafficked victim: It takes 5 to 13 years to buy freedom
(The Center Square) – A letter in possession of a woman rescued from a sex trafficking ring in Texas says it takes roughly five to 13 years to buy freedom. Law enforcement officers have told The Center Square it can take longer if the victims are sold more than once and owe multiple debts.
KBTX.com
CSPD: Catalytic converter thieves came from Houston to “make some money”
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One of three men arrested on charges of stealing catalytic converters admitted to coming to College Station from Houston to “make some money,” said police in a probable cause affidavit. Around 4:30 a.m. Monday, a hotel worker on Texas Avenue alerted police to...
wtaw.com
Driver Whose Car Struck A College Station Apartment Building Several Times Is Arrested For DWI With A Prior Conviction
College Station police responded Thanksgiving night to the report of a car hitting an apartment building multiple times. According to the CSPD arrest report, the driver’s breath alcohol level was around three times the legal limit at .256 and .238. 45 year old Salvador Lorenzo-Monterrozo of College Station was...
Houston school closures: Campuses, districts closed due to boil water notice
HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District canceled classes on Monday, due to a citywide boil water notice. All HISD schools, offices and facilities will be closed for the day. HISD isn't the only district closing. Here are the Houston schools and school districts that are CLOSED on Monday:
