Bellville, TX

kwhi.com

RIBBON CUTTING WEDNESDAY FOR THE YARD

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Wednesday) for the grand re-opening of The Yard in Brenham. The ribbon cutting for the baseball-themed venue, located at 1405 West Main Street, will be held at 4:30 p.m. The bar and grill, known for its wiffle ball...
BRENHAM, TX
cw39.com

Fire destroys house in Jacinto City, family evacuates

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A family is displaced after their home was destroyed by a fire overnight in Jacinto City. Fire crews said the family at the home on the 1400 block of Jennifer Lane was inside the home when around midnight Monday night, they heard an explosion. They looked...
JACINTO CITY, TX
kwhi.com

TWO ARRESTED BY BRENHAM POLICE SUNDAY NIGHT

A traffic stop late Sunday night in Brenham resulted in the arrest of two Austin-area women. Just past 11 p.m., Officer Bryan Morong stopped a vehicle in the 2800 block of Highway 36 South for an equipment violation. Officer Morong reported immediately smelling the odor of burnt marijuana coming from...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO CONSIDER CANCELLATION AGREEMENT WITH DREAMLINER DINER AT AIRPORT

The Dreamliner Diner at the Brenham Municipal Airport may be moving on. On Thursday, the Brenham City Council will follow executive session discussion with possible action on a cancellation agreement with Dreamliner Diner, formerly known as Canion Kountry Bakery and Restaurant, related to the lease for the restaurant portion of the terminal building at the airport.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

ROAD CONSTRUCTION FOR MLK PARKWAY BEGINS DEC. 5

A major road reconstruction project begins Monday morning on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Brenham. The work will take place between North Park Street and Burleson Street and will consist of removing the current pavement, resurfacing the road with concrete, and replacing some sections of curb and gutter. The project is expected to last until March 31, 2023.
BRENHAM, TX
fox44news.com

Three arrested in College Station catalytic converter theft

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A tip to College Station Police has led to the arrest of three men in a catalytic converter theft. Officers were dispatched at 4:36 a.m. Monday to the 300 block of Texas Avenue for reports of someone cutting a catalytic converter off of a vehicle. Officers were given a detailed description of the suspect and suspect vehicle – and this vehicle was found at a hotel on University Drive.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
mocomotive.com

VeraBank opens first Montgomery County location in Conroe

VeraBank, located at 200 River Pointe Drive, Ste. 100, opened its first Montgomery County location in Conroe on Nov. 9. (Courtesy VeraBank) VeraBank, located at 200 River Pointe Drive, Ste. 100, opened Nov. 9 in Conroe. VeraBank is a privately owned community bank. Joel Jackson, VeraBank senior vice president and regional president, said Conroe is the first full-service branch to open in Montgomery County and the third in Southeast Texas. VeraBank services include interactive ATMs, mobile and online banking, notary services, mortgage bankers, fraud claims and change orders. The lobby is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Friday until 5 p.m. Online banking is available 24/7. 936-286-8481. www.verabank.com.
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

BUSTED FOR STEALING COPPER FROM CELL TOWER

On the evening of Thursday, November 24, Shenandoah units assisted the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office with a burglary in progress in the area of Interstate 45 and SH 242. Information indicated that a nearby cell phone tower was in the…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/busted-for-stealing-copper-from-cell-tower/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA POLICE MAKE DRUG ARREST AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

One person was arrested by Navasota police after mushrooms and marijuana were discovered in a vehicle following a traffic stop late Sunday night. Around 10:45 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle in the 2200 block of North LaSalle Street. Police made contact and detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
NAVASOTA, TX
mocomotive.com

HOME DEPOT THIEVES BUSTED

Thieves are quickly learning that Montgomery County law enforcement is not tolerating Home Depot thefts. Just this month at least ten arrests have been made at Home Depot stores in Montgomery County. PORTER HOME DEPOT ARRESTS. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/home-depot-thieves-busted/
KBTX.com

Grimes Co. food pantry seeing uptick in people using services

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - At the the Christian Community Service Center, the shelves are full, but they won’t stay that way for long. “For most of the year it’s been very up. We’re slowly adding people back in of course it’s picking up now since September.” Volunteer Director, Patricia Gaston said.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Prayer & Support event to be held for Rudder HS coach

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Brazos Valley is showing its support for a Rudder High School coach involved in a vehicle accident last week. Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications & Public Affairs Clay Falls said in a statement that there will be a prayer and support service at 6 p.m. Monday at Rudder High School for Coach Calvin Hill.
BRYAN, TX
mocomotive.com

PRECINCT 5 DEPUTIES ARRREST FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM

On Sunday, Montgomery County Precinct 5 deputies arrested on charges of felon in possession of a firearm. Leroy Acosta, 57, of 1319 Goodson Road in Magnolia was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a f…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/precinct-5-deputies-arrrest-felon-in-possession-of-a-firearm/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mycouriertribune.com

Rescued trafficked victim: It takes 5 to 13 years to buy freedom

(The Center Square) – A letter in possession of a woman rescued from a sex trafficking ring in Texas says it takes roughly five to 13 years to buy freedom. Law enforcement officers have told The Center Square it can take longer if the victims are sold more than once and owe multiple debts.
ROCKPORT, TX

