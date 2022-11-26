Arkansas football fires strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker

Arkansas football has fired strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker, an athletic department spokesperson confirmed to the Times Record on Saturday. Coach Sam Pittman made the move one day after the Razorbacks' regular season ended with a loss at Missouri.

Walker came to Arkansas from Georgia in 2019. He was an associate strength and conditioning coach with the Bulldogs for three years before following Pittman to Fayetteville.

Walker received a pay raise in March that bumped his salary up to $425,000 per year through 2024. It was the second raise he received while at Arkansas.

Pittman had praised Walker throughout the preseason, particularly his work with quarterback KJ Jefferson and tight end Trey Knox. Both players transformed in the offseason, with Jefferson losing weight and Knox bulking up.

Late in the season, however, the Razorbacks were out-toughed in several games. Arkansas struggled in the trenches against Missouri, and Pittman was unhappy with how the team was "physically dominated" in the loss.

