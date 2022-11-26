ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Debbie Allen, Questlove, Jennifer Beals Pay Tribute to Irene Cara: “She Defined a Decade”

By Ryan Gajewski
 3 days ago
Debbie Allen , Questlove , Jennifer Beals and Diane Warren were among the Hollywood notables remembering Irene Cara following the news of the Oscar-winning performer’s death at age 63.

Cara began her career as a child singer and dancer before breaking out with the 1980 musical film Fame , in which she starred as Coco Hernandez and sang the title song and “Out Here on My Own,” which were both nominated for the original song Academy Award. She is also known for the hit tune “Flashdance… What a Feeling” from the 1983 film Flashdance , which earned her an Oscar and a Grammy. Other credits include the 1976 film Sparkle , along with a number of Broadway productions.

Among those paying tribute to the New York City native was NYC Mayor Eric Adams. “Irene Cara sang New York City’s song,” he tweeted Saturday. “Born in the Bronx, she reached for the stars and delivered a soundtrack for the ages. She will be truly missed. Rest in peace.”

Debbie Allen, who starred in the television version of Fame that was based on the film and ran for six seasons in the 1980s, tweeted , “My Heart Is Broken. #IreneCara was such a gifted and beautiful genius. Her talent and her music will LIVE FOREVER! FOREVER REMEMBER HER NAME!”

Beals, who starred in Flashdance , shared a photo to Instagram of herself with Cara from the 1984 Academy Awards ceremony. “Thank you brilliant Irene for your open heart and your fearless triple threat talent,” the actress captioned the post . “It took a beautiful dreamer to write and perform the soundtracks for those who dare to dream.”

Also sharing condolences was Stranger Things star Matthew Modine, who posted , “What a presence. What a voice. She defined a decade with her songs.”

Remembrances from other prominent figures, including Lenny Kravitz, Kim Fields, Holly Robinson Peete and John Leguizamo , are below.

