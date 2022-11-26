ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Illinois Police Save Boy Drowning in Icy Pond

By Caitlin Berard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uqWjk_0jORSHxW00
(Photo by sundown001 via Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon (November 23), a 9-year-old resident of Aurora, a Chicago suburb, decided to brave the chilly weather to spend some time in the sun. Grabbing his favorite football, the boy left his apartment to play catch with a friend in the grass nearby.

After a particularly hard throw, the boys watched as the ball soared through the air, landing in an icy pond. The pond was frozen, however, and the ball was mere feet from the edge.

Taking a chance, one of the boys took an experimental step onto the ice. Though the ice was extremely thin, it appeared to hold, so he took a few more steps, at which point the ice finally gave way and he fell through, plunging into the frigid water below.

When a lake or pond is frozen, the water below is so cold that the effects of hypothermia are immediate. The cold shock causes hyperventilation, followed by a drop in body temperature. Muscles stiffen as a result, making it virtually impossible to swim to safety.

Because of this, rescue workers urge those who report such incidents not to jump in after the victim. Instead, they should wait for professionals equipped with ice suits and other rescue tools. But when a small child is drowning right in front of you, it’s understandable that it would be difficult to think logically. So when Aurora Police arrived at the scene, they had not one but two individuals to save.

Illinois Police Save Child, Woman From Icy Pond

When Aurora Police officers and firefighters approached the pond to save the boy, they saw that an adult woman had gone in after him and become trapped herself. Sprinting toward the bond with a water rescue kit in hand, two officers dove into the freezing water. Meanwhile, others tossed flotation devices and ropes toward the victims.

After a heart-pounding few moments, the officers successfully pulled both the woman and the young boy from the icy pond, immediately beginning treatment for hypothermia. According to a subsequent Facebook post shared by the Aurora Police Department, the boy “sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital by the Aurora Fire Department.”

The two officers who risked their own lives plunging into the bitterly cold water suffered injuries as well. Thankfully, their injuries were minor, and they were successfully treated at the hospital as well. The woman who was pulled from the water was treated on the scene and did not require hospitalization.

“I thought my son was not gonna be here to see Thanksgiving,” the boy’s grateful mother explained. “Somebody was out there to call 911. And I want to thank the little boy and his parents [for getting help]. And I want to thank all the people who rescued him.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wglc.net

Two killed after three vehicle DeKalb County crash

GENOA – A three vehicle crash in northern DeKalb County killed two individuals Monday morning. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to Illinois 23 near Genoa around 8 AM, where they say 6 people were also injured. Authorities say a southbound pickup driven by 50-year-old Troy A. Oates of Genoa allegedly crossed over the center line, striking a northbound pickup truck with six occupants head on. Two passengers in the northbound pickup truck were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of a third vehicle, who was involved after the initial collision, was treated and released at the scene. The other four occupants of the northbound truck were taken to a Rockford hospital. The crash remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
WIFR

2 dead, 5 hurt in three-car crash near Genoa

GENOA, Ill. (WIFR) - A devastating crash just outside of Genoa killed two people and sent five to the hospital. Crews responded just before 8 a.m. Monday to IL-23 just north of Ellen Drive. According to first responders, a 49-year-old man driving southbound on IL-23 crossed the center line, hitting...
GENOA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Victims identified in fatal crash near Genoa

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has identified the two people who died in a crash near Genoa Monday morning. 38-year-old Herminio Rodriguez-Garcia and 37-year-old Juan Aguado-Correa, both of DeKalb, were killed in the three-vehicle crash on Route 23 north of Ellen Drive. Six others were hurt. Police say the two...
GENOA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora father celebrates a thankful weekend, finding daughter after 51 years

After 51 years, an Aurora man has been reunited with his daughter, who was kidnapped as a baby in Fort Worth, Texas. Melissa Highsmith was just 22 months old, when a babysitter, responding to a newspaper ad for child care, abducted her from her home when the mother was at work, the mother’s roommate allowing the taking.
AURORA, IL
1440 WROK

To Test Police Response Time, Illinois Man Makes Up Lie About Cat

Before you decide to test the response time for police officers in Illinois, check out what happened to this resident. We've got plenty of crime in Illinois. There is absolutely no need for making any up. I understand in an emergency situation you want the police to respond as quickly as possible. You're going to have to trust them because there's no way to actually test them on your own without breaking the law.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Joliet Woman Flown to Chicago Hospital with Serious Burns

File photo. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) A 41-year-old Joliet woman was taken to a Cook County hospital after suffering serious burn injuries at a residence. It was around 10:00 am on Monday that the Joliet Fire Department was called to the 1200 block North Raynor Avenue after receiving a call of smoke coming from a house. Shortly after arriving firefighters were informed that a person may be inside the building.
JOLIET, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

‘I thought I would make it’: The strange psychology behind the crashes at a covered bridge in Illinois

CHICAGO — When motorists travel along Robert Parker Coffin Road in north suburban Long Grove, they become subjects in a fascinating psychological test. Before them sits a charming covered bridge that would fit right into a Robert James Waller novel. The only difference is the large yellow sign affixed to the wood that reads “8-foot-6,” a height significantly shorter than the average school bus or box truck.
LONG GROVE, IL
vfpress.news

Man Fatally Shot In Hillside, Crashes Car Into Fire Station

Monday, November 28, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews || Updated: 10:02 p.m. A Hillside man who was shot before crashing his vehicle in Hillside on Thanksgiving Day has died, Hillside police said. On Nov. 24, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Hezekiah D. Wyatt was shot while driving near the...
HILLSIDE, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Week in Review: Chicago teacher killed • Winning $1M lotto ticket sold • Fatal 7-car wreck on Thanksgiving

CHICAGO - The wife of a Chicago teacher killed in a traffic crash is seeking justice after charges were dismissed in the case, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in suburban Chicago, a northwest Indiana man has received one of the most prestigious recognitions in country music, and a wrong-way driver caused a deadly seven-vehicle wreck on the Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night.
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Prison Parolee Accused Of Battering A Child In Peru

A man just paroled from prison is accused of battering a child in Peru. Officers were called to an apartment in the 900 block of Pike Street Saturday afternoon. They arrested 30-year-old Aries Williams of Oglesby for aggravated battery of a child. The victim is just 5 years old. Williams...
PERU, IL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

594K+
Followers
67K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy