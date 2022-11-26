Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Special events coming to Downtown Greenfield, Downtown Dollars program
Greenfield Main Street is a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing and revitalizing our historic downtown. We plan events for the community and support locally owned businesses. We make downtown Greenfield an exciting place to live, work and play!. Monica Holden, owner of Mandala Clay Designs, and Jayne Hoadley from J. Evelyn...
Fox 59
Indy restaurant scene: These 5 spots are expanding
INDIANAPOLIS — Five popular restaurants or bars in Central Indiana have announced plans to expand or open additional locations. Our resident foodie, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, stopped by Tuesday with all the details, including what changes to expect and where new locations will pop up. Gallery Pastry Shop...
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Preview of Geist Waterfront Park
The City of Fishers held a preview night Nov. 19 for the new Geist Waterfront Park at 10811 Olio Rd. The 70-acre waterfront property features a public beach, a playground, walking trails, open green space and a nonmotorized boat launch. The park is slated to open in March 2023.
wrtv.com
Christkindlmarkt at The Athenaeum opens in Downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The holiday season is in full swing, and the Athenaeum Foundation is celebrating by hosting its first Christkindlmarkt. More than a dozen vendors will be selling holiday-specific items, local memorabilia, gifts and more. If you need a break from shopping, there will also be food and drink...
townepost.com
City of Lawrence Kicks Off Winterfest
The City of Lawrence is once again in the holiday spirit. The Winterfest holiday wonderland of fun kicked off on November 26 with A Lawrence Christmas, and runs through December 23. Family-friendly events are held at the newly renovated Civic Plaza. “The space was recently renovated, and I think people...
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
readthereporter.com
Center for the Performing Arts expands venue rental operations
Under new vice president, special events staff grows to meet demand. The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel has made several personnel moves as it expands its special events and venue rental operations. In addition to its three performance venues – the Palladium, the Tarkington, and the Studio Theater...
Trash truck hits east Indianapolis rail overpass, catches fire
INDIANAPOLIS — East New York Street was shut down at LaSalle Street on the east side of Indianapolis during Monday morning's rush hour after a trash truck hit a railroad overpass and caught fire. According to IMPD, the Republic trash truck hit the concrete bridge shortly before 8 a.m....
indyschild.com
5 Reasons to Shop at BJ’s Wholesale Club in Noblesville (If you haven’t already)
If you haven’t heard, BJ’s Wholesale Club is now open in Noblesville! BJ’s has many locations on the east coast, and I’ve heard great things about the membership-only wholesale club where you can buy groceries, electronics, clothing, apparel, home essentials, and so many other products at a great value. That’s why I’m so excited that BJ’s has finally made it to the great state of Indiana, where I could finally step inside the club and shop myself.
cbs4indy.com
1 dead in shooting on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a shooting left one person dead on Indy’s northwest side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly before 3 p.m. in the 4600 block of Abington Drive in the Abington Apartments complex, located near Georgetown Road and W. 47th Street.
Situation dire at Indianapolis Animal Care Services due to overcrowding
INDIANAPOLIS — “Please, we are begging you, do not bring animals to us.” Indianapolis Animal Care Services is not mincing words about their dire situation due to overcrowding at the shelter. There isn’t enough kennel space. There are too many animals being brought in. There are not enough people taking them home. Animal crates are […]
WISH-TV
Media teacher is ‘Westfield famous’ for being behind the camera
Students across the district recognize Mr. Shawn Davis as the man behind the camera. His home base is at Westfield High School, where he teaches kids about video and media production. His students say he empowers people to follow their passions, and it’s time for him to be the star.
Current Publishing
Westfield country singer perseveres despite brain tumor
The scenario that sculpted the name James Will Watson has used the past eight years could be mistaken for lyrics to a country song: Young guy in a Corpus Christi bar ordering a drink; attractive young lady serving him doesn’t hear his name correctly because of the loud music playing; mispronounces it; and River James it is.
Car collides with holiday-themed train in Cicero
CICERO, Ind. — A car and a holiday-themed train collided Friday night in Hamilton County. It happened around 8 p.m. at a railroad crossing along West Brinton Street in Cicero. Authorities told 13News the train gives holiday rides this time of year. A Cicero Fire Department spokesperson said two...
wbiw.com
Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45
BLOOMINGTON – Monroe Fire Protection District responded to the 9000 block of West State Road 45 Tuesday after a report of a structure Fire. When firefighters arrived they found a partially collapsed barn engulfed in flames. They requested additional manpower and tanker support from Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department in Greene County. An IU Lifeline ambulance and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies also responded to the scene.
WTHR
Here's how you could win free McDonald's for 50 years
INDIANAPOLIS — 'Tis the season for deals at McDonald's — and the chance to win free food for 50 years!. The first-of-its kind holiday celebration is happening exclusively on the McDonald's mobile app Dec. 5-25. During the fast food chain's "SZN of Sharing," McDonald’s fans can enjoy daily food deals, exclusive merchandise, and the chance to win the iconic McGold Card.
2 dead, 2 injured in shootings across Bartholomew County over Thanksgiving weekend
"In the 30 years I've been in law enforcement, I've never had a weekend, a holiday weekend, where we've had four shootings," Sheriff Matt Myers said.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Four women arrested for stealing over $3,300 in merchandise at four different stores in Seymour
Seymour, Indiana – Authorities in Seymour were able to arrest four women a couple of days ago, all residing in Indianapolis, who were accused of stealing alcohol from separate local stores. At around 7:55 on Tuesday, the Seymour Police Department was alerted about a theft that had taken place...
WISH-TV
Arrest warrants issued for 4 suspects in Carmel liquor store robbery
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — At least one of four women sought in an organized theft from a Carmel liquor store was in the Hamilton County Jail on Monday afternoon, online records show. Carmel police had issued a Facebook post Nov. 10 seeking suspects. Arrest warrants were issued Tuesday for...
readthereporter.com
What Noblesville native became a popular pulp fiction author?
1886 – Author Rex Stout was born in Noblesville to Quaker parents. He served in the Navy and became a popular writer of pulp fiction. His early stories spanned genres including romance, adventure, science fiction and fantasy. He is best remembered for his Nero Wolfe detective series. During World War II he campaigned against Nazism through his work with the War Writers Board.
