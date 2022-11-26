ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Special events coming to Downtown Greenfield, Downtown Dollars program

Greenfield Main Street is a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing and revitalizing our historic downtown. We plan events for the community and support locally owned businesses. We make downtown Greenfield an exciting place to live, work and play!. Monica Holden, owner of Mandala Clay Designs, and Jayne Hoadley from J. Evelyn...
GREENFIELD, IN
Fox 59

Indy restaurant scene: These 5 spots are expanding

INDIANAPOLIS — Five popular restaurants or bars in Central Indiana have announced plans to expand or open additional locations. Our resident foodie, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, stopped by Tuesday with all the details, including what changes to expect and where new locations will pop up. Gallery Pastry Shop...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Snapshot: Preview of Geist Waterfront Park

The City of Fishers held a preview night Nov. 19 for the new Geist Waterfront Park at 10811 Olio Rd. The 70-acre waterfront property features a public beach, a playground, walking trails, open green space and a nonmotorized boat launch. The park is slated to open in March 2023.
FISHERS, IN
wrtv.com

Christkindlmarkt at The Athenaeum opens in Downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The holiday season is in full swing, and the Athenaeum Foundation is celebrating by hosting its first Christkindlmarkt. More than a dozen vendors will be selling holiday-specific items, local memorabilia, gifts and more. If you need a break from shopping, there will also be food and drink...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
townepost.com

City of Lawrence Kicks Off Winterfest

The City of Lawrence is once again in the holiday spirit. The Winterfest holiday wonderland of fun kicked off on November 26 with A Lawrence Christmas, and runs through December 23. Family-friendly events are held at the newly renovated Civic Plaza. “The space was recently renovated, and I think people...
LAWRENCE, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Center for the Performing Arts expands venue rental operations

Under new vice president, special events staff grows to meet demand. The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel has made several personnel moves as it expands its special events and venue rental operations. In addition to its three performance venues – the Palladium, the Tarkington, and the Studio Theater...
CARMEL, IN
indyschild.com

5 Reasons to Shop at BJ’s Wholesale Club in Noblesville (If you haven’t already)

If you haven’t heard, BJ’s Wholesale Club is now open in Noblesville! BJ’s has many locations on the east coast, and I’ve heard great things about the membership-only wholesale club where you can buy groceries, electronics, clothing, apparel, home essentials, and so many other products at a great value. That’s why I’m so excited that BJ’s has finally made it to the great state of Indiana, where I could finally step inside the club and shop myself.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 dead in shooting on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a shooting left one person dead on Indy’s northwest side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly before 3 p.m. in the 4600 block of Abington Drive in the Abington Apartments complex, located near Georgetown Road and W. 47th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Westfield country singer perseveres despite brain tumor

The scenario that sculpted the name James Will Watson has used the past eight years could be mistaken for lyrics to a country song: Young guy in a Corpus Christi bar ordering a drink; attractive young lady serving him doesn’t hear his name correctly because of the loud music playing; mispronounces it; and River James it is.
WESTFIELD, IN
WTHR

Car collides with holiday-themed train in Cicero

CICERO, Ind. — A car and a holiday-themed train collided Friday night in Hamilton County. It happened around 8 p.m. at a railroad crossing along West Brinton Street in Cicero. Authorities told 13News the train gives holiday rides this time of year. A Cicero Fire Department spokesperson said two...
CICERO, IN
wbiw.com

Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45

BLOOMINGTON – Monroe Fire Protection District responded to the 9000 block of West State Road 45 Tuesday after a report of a structure Fire. When firefighters arrived they found a partially collapsed barn engulfed in flames. They requested additional manpower and tanker support from Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department in Greene County. An IU Lifeline ambulance and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies also responded to the scene.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Here's how you could win free McDonald's for 50 years

INDIANAPOLIS — 'Tis the season for deals at McDonald's — and the chance to win free food for 50 years!. The first-of-its kind holiday celebration is happening exclusively on the McDonald's mobile app Dec. 5-25. During the fast food chain's "SZN of Sharing," McDonald’s fans can enjoy daily food deals, exclusive merchandise, and the chance to win the iconic McGold Card.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Arrest warrants issued for 4 suspects in Carmel liquor store robbery

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — At least one of four women sought in an organized theft from a Carmel liquor store was in the Hamilton County Jail on Monday afternoon, online records show. Carmel police had issued a Facebook post Nov. 10 seeking suspects. Arrest warrants were issued Tuesday for...
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

What Noblesville native became a popular pulp fiction author?

1886 – Author Rex Stout was born in Noblesville to Quaker parents. He served in the Navy and became a popular writer of pulp fiction. His early stories spanned genres including romance, adventure, science fiction and fantasy. He is best remembered for his Nero Wolfe detective series. During World War II he campaigned against Nazism through his work with the War Writers Board.
NOBLESVILLE, IN

