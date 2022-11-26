Read full article on original website
Tuesday in Portland: MAX Blue Line facing delays after train hits person in GreshamEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedPortland, OR
The richest person in OregonLuay RahilOregon State
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Portland police won’t use ‘flash-bang’ rubber ball devices for crowd control, city will pay $250,000 to settle suit by Don’t Shoot Portland
The city of Portland will pay $250,000 to settle a federal lawsuit by the nonprofit Don’t Shoot Portland that challenged the force used by Portland police against protesters in 2020. The city also has agreed not to use “flash bang” rubber ball distraction devices for crowd control and get...
Readers respond: Freight warehouse brings jobs
Do the outer east Portland residents and school groundskeepers rake their leaves and use a hand push lawn mower? (“East Portland residents, school officials say large warehouse will bring more pollution, despite city’s commitment to ‘environmental justice,’” Nov. 20). If they use a gas-powered leaf...
Smash-and-grab strikes REI in Portland’s Pearl District as retailers’ worries worsen
A car crashed through the glass front doors of REI in Portland’s Pearl District on Black Friday, the store’s third break-in in a single week and the latest in a string of smash-and-grabs at local stores this month. The episode is another example of challenges retailers say they...
Grand jury clears trooper, detective in June fatal shooting of 24-year-old man in Clackamas County
A Clackamas County grand jury found that the Oregon State trooper and Clackamas County detective who shot and killed a 24-year-old Tigard man in June acted lawfully, the Oregon Department of Justice announced Tuesday. The grand jury returned a “not true bill” Monday night, meaning they believed the use of...
Police identify Portland’s 93rd homicide victim, who was killed in Parkrose shooting
Portland police have identified the man who was killed in a fatal shooting last Wednesday, the city’s 93rd homicide victim so far this year. Jason Edward Kinsfather, 49, died of a gunshot wound after being shot in the 11000 block of Northeast Glenn Widing Drive, in the Parkrose neighborhood.
Salt & Straw’s safety concerns spark summit to address Portland’s business climate
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced a “90-day reset” in the Central Eastside Industrial District on Tuesday in response to Salt & Straw’s announcement last week that it would leave Portland if safety conditions didn’t improve outside its Southeast Portland headquarters in the district. The iconic ice...
1912 Dutch Colonial Revival in Gresham for sale at $1,450,000
Gresham was a young city and mostly farmland in the early 1900s when two Honey brothers bought side-by-side residences in the Easthill neighborhood. Both estates have survived more than a century of changes, and one property is for sale: A two-story Dutch Colonial Revival house on a 1.66-acre lot. The...
Gigantic Brewing opens 3rd location: Gigantic Hawthorne Pub in SE Portland
Gigantic Brewing just got a smidge more gigantic: The Southeast Portland brewery has opened its third location, a pub on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard that is the operation’s first foray into food service. The Gigantic Hawthorne Pub opened last week in the former home of the Hawthorne Fish House, which...
Portland woman accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend on Thanksgiving, court documents allege
A man shot outside a St. Johns bar on Thanksgiving died Saturday, and his 43-year-old girlfriend has been charged with second-degree murder. According to a probable cause affidavit for her arrest, Barbara Marie Michelle is accused of firing at Justin Williams, 41, as the two fought near Bluebird Tavern on North Lombard Street, where they’d been drinking and gambling.
Portland man accused of killing mother’s caretaker with butler stand
A 44-year-old Portland man has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly attacking his mother’s caretaker with a side table Nov. 13 and killing her, officials said. Clare Elise Krill, 57, died in a hospital from her injuries Nov. 22. She was a retired registered nurse, according to records...
Readers respond: Tolling plan inefficient, unfair
The op-ed in favor of tolling by Susan McLain and Lee Beyer deserves a response, (“Opinion: Tolling will keep Oregonians moving – and moving safely,” Nov. 13) Neither of these legislators live in the tolled area. The first section proposed for tolling is on I-205 from Stafford...
Opinion: An SOS to Portlanders from a neighborhood abandoned
Burke is owner of The Society Hotel in Old Town and chair of the Old Town Community Association. She lives in Portland. These last two years have been a tipping point for Old Town. The crushing weight of watching our most vulnerable roam the streets – with no one providing a plan for who will care for them – is always hard. But combined with empty offices and empty storefronts, a decline in traffic from tourists and locals, and a short-staffed police force, our neighborhood has lost the life and sense of order it once had. And with that loss, a new crowd started making their way to the streets of Old Town – a more dangerous crowd.
Portland may see mixed rain, snow Tuesday morning, then all rain; gorge gets heavy snowfall
Tuesday’s tricky weather forecast juggles cold air, early fog, incoming precipitation and gusty wind into a winter-like weather stew. The National Weather Service says a weather system from British Columbia will drop south through the day bringing rain to southern Washington and northwestern Oregon by the afternoon, but Tuesday mornings low temperatures may cause a rain/snow mix early in the day. Fog was also seen forming across the metro area and some police agencies warned of slick road conditions overnight.
Is that snow mixed in with Monday’s rain? Some higher Portland locations could see it
Monday’s early morning showers could be mixed with some snow in the higher elevations of the Cascade foothills. Sticking snow may be seen above about 1,300 feet. The National Weather Service says a system oriented along the British Columbia coastline continues to send showers into the region early Monday. A winter storm advisory remains in place through about 10 a.m. warning of snow in the higher foothills.
Gregory Gourdet’s Kann is unlike any restaurant Portland has seen before
An alarm went off on my phone just before noon on Nov. 2, a pinging reminder to log into my computer and compete with several thousand people for one of the toughest tickets in America. No, I wasn’t hunting for Taylor Swift tickets (though if you have an extra, don’t...
Torture attack sent Portland teen to jail; Oregon criminal justice reform got him and others out
Wearing a pin-striped suit and pink tie, Blue Kalmbach looked nothing like the sullen, swoop-haired 15-year-old who carved a swastika into the forehead of a fellow teen in a Southeast Portland shed in February 2014. Kalmbach and two accomplices also beat the boy and fired a pellet gun at his...
‘Black Nativity’ returns, but without the co-founder of Oregon’s oldest Black theater company
When PassinArt theater company’s production of “Black Nativity” returns to Portland next month, it will be the first time Connie Carley won’t be singing along in the audience. Carley, the co-founder and managing director of Oregon’s longest-running Black theater company, died this summer at age 72....
An expert’s guide to getting into Kann, with or without a reservation
I haven’t cared about basketball shoes since I was 15 and struggling to make my high school’s JV squad. I probably like Taylor Swift enough to drive to Seattle to see her, but not so much that I would fight a million Swifties for tickets. In other words, I’m not a fan of lining up for things, whether in real life or on the internet.
Apparently, Portland is the best place in America to live if you’re Gen Z; but what about Millennials?
When I was a young, a mere lass of 27 or so, I sat in a conference room with a bunch of Baby Boomers and Gen Xers and heard a marketing professional talk to my much older colleagues about how to capture the eyes and hearts and minds and money of the mythical “Millennial.”
Trail Blazers feel sting of collapse against shorthanded LA Clippers: ‘It’s a tough loss for us’
The Portland Trail Blazers have rationalized many of their losses this season. Injuries. Turnovers. Working out the kinks. Jelling as a team. Building connectivity.
