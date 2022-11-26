ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Readers respond: Freight warehouse brings jobs

Do the outer east Portland residents and school groundskeepers rake their leaves and use a hand push lawn mower? (“East Portland residents, school officials say large warehouse will bring more pollution, despite city’s commitment to ‘environmental justice,’” Nov. 20). If they use a gas-powered leaf...
Portland woman accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend on Thanksgiving, court documents allege

A man shot outside a St. Johns bar on Thanksgiving died Saturday, and his 43-year-old girlfriend has been charged with second-degree murder. According to a probable cause affidavit for her arrest, Barbara Marie Michelle is accused of firing at Justin Williams, 41, as the two fought near Bluebird Tavern on North Lombard Street, where they’d been drinking and gambling.
Readers respond: Tolling plan inefficient, unfair

The op-ed in favor of tolling by Susan McLain and Lee Beyer deserves a response, (“Opinion: Tolling will keep Oregonians moving – and moving safely,” Nov. 13) Neither of these legislators live in the tolled area. The first section proposed for tolling is on I-205 from Stafford...
Opinion: An SOS to Portlanders from a neighborhood abandoned

Burke is owner of The Society Hotel in Old Town and chair of the Old Town Community Association. She lives in Portland. These last two years have been a tipping point for Old Town. The crushing weight of watching our most vulnerable roam the streets – with no one providing a plan for who will care for them – is always hard. But combined with empty offices and empty storefronts, a decline in traffic from tourists and locals, and a short-staffed police force, our neighborhood has lost the life and sense of order it once had. And with that loss, a new crowd started making their way to the streets of Old Town – a more dangerous crowd.
Portland may see mixed rain, snow Tuesday morning, then all rain; gorge gets heavy snowfall

Tuesday’s tricky weather forecast juggles cold air, early fog, incoming precipitation and gusty wind into a winter-like weather stew. The National Weather Service says a weather system from British Columbia will drop south through the day bringing rain to southern Washington and northwestern Oregon by the afternoon, but Tuesday mornings low temperatures may cause a rain/snow mix early in the day. Fog was also seen forming across the metro area and some police agencies warned of slick road conditions overnight.
Is that snow mixed in with Monday’s rain? Some higher Portland locations could see it

Monday’s early morning showers could be mixed with some snow in the higher elevations of the Cascade foothills. Sticking snow may be seen above about 1,300 feet. The National Weather Service says a system oriented along the British Columbia coastline continues to send showers into the region early Monday. A winter storm advisory remains in place through about 10 a.m. warning of snow in the higher foothills.
