yoursportsedge.com
Lady Rebels Open Season by Downing Trigg
In a matchup featuring new coaches for their respective schools, Todd County Central gave Nick Suttle his first win as Lady Rebel coach as they handed Trigg County a 53-39 loss Monday at Rebel Gym. For Trigg County, it was a loss in the first of six straight road games...
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown Girls Fall to Warren Central in Season Opener
After being doubled up in the first quarter by visiting Warren Central on Monday, the Hopkinsville girls’ basketball team found its footing over the remainder of the game but couldn’t avoid a 60-47 opening-night loss to the Lady Dragons. Hopkinsville lost its opener for the second straight year...
yoursportsedge.com
Mistakes Hamper Rebels in Opening Loss
Despite their difference in enrollment size, Todd County Central and South Warren have built a nice little rivalry that began a dozen years ago. Four of the previous 12 meetings were decided by 10 or fewer points and last year’s game was won by Todd Central in overtime. Now...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Todd County Central 53 Trigg County 39
Here is a YSE gallery of Todd County Central’s 53-39 win over Trigg County Monday in the 2022-23 season opener at Rebel Gym.
yoursportsedge.com
Falcon Rally Falls Just Short in Season Opener
The Fort Campbell Falcons very nearly pulled off a big comeback to win their opening game of the 2022-2023 basketball season. Livingston Central took a double-digit lead into the final quarter and then turned back a Falcon rally to claim a 61-55 win Monday night. Cold shooting turned out to...
yoursportsedge.com
Lyons Take Down Trinity in Final Preseason Contest
The Lyon County Lyons appear ready for the start of their season Tuesday night. The Lyons got big games from Travis Perry and Brady Shoulders as they took down Louisville Trinity 69-67 in the Zipzone Express Tip Off Classic at Martin County High School. The preseason scrimmage was a battle...
atozsports.com
Tennessee is 10-2, so what bowl game will they play in?
The Tennessee Volunteers steamrolled Vanderbilt 56-0 on Saturday night and finished a magical season with a 10-2 record. So, what does that mean for the postseason and what bowl game will the Vols end up playing in? Former Vols quarterback Jonathan Crompton and I talked about all of the possibilities last night after the game. Check out the conversation in the YouTube video below…
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dee Williams unleashes 73-yard punt return TD, busts out stanky leg celebration
Dee Williams ran like he’d wanted to score on a punt return all season, and the Tennessee speedster delivered on Saturday at Vanderbilt. Williams returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown, and then busted out a stanky leg celebration with teammates. That was Tennessee’s first punt return for...
whopam.com
Five CCPS students named to All-State Choir
The Christian County Public School System is celebrating five high school students for being named to the All-State Choir. Kyler Hawkins, Laythan Hollimon, and Donari Merritt from Christian County High School, and Imani Dunn and Gracie Lovelady from Hopkinsville High School were chosen based on their outstanding audition performances. The students will perform at the Kentucky Music Educators Association in February 2023.
rewind943.com
Get ready Clarksville and Hopkinsville! It’s coming in 2024!
Jennifer Grey is reassuring us that the Dirty Dancing sequel is going to happen!! The sequel will feature some familiar faces too!!. Months after announcing the details about the movie during Lionsgate’s presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier this year, Jennifer Grey filled us in on some new developments then said that filming for the project kicks off in the spring.
WBKO
Bowling Green, Franklin teens arrested in Nashville murder
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBKO) - Two Kentucky teens, one from Bowling Green and another from Franklin, have been charged in a Nashville murder. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Shawn Davis, of Franklin, and Demarcus Boyd, of Bowling Green, both 15, were charged with criminal homicide. Police said one of...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
The Clarksville Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Clarksville on Monday. The crash happened on Fort Campbell Boulevard, 1600 block at around 5:30 p.m. Officials confirmed that the accident involved a single vehicle and a pedestrian.
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Three Vehicle Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A man was injured in a three vehicle wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputies say an SUV driven by Juan Guardiola was southbound when it struck the back of a trailer being pulled by a truck driven by Michael Dunn. A southbound...
WBKO
Bowling Green man arrested after death investigation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested after a death investigation on Bellevue Avenue. Larry Sutton, 64, was charged with murder-domestic violence Monday morning. Around 7 a.m., Sutton entered the lobby of the Bowling Green Police Department covered in blood and told officers he had...
rewind943.com
WEATHER ALERT: Storms possible tonight as temps plummet by 30 degrees
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Storms are possible in Clarksville tonight, as a cold front moves through Middle Tennessee. Highs near 70 today will plummet to 40 on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. “Showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected,” the NWS said. “Some thunderstorms could reach strong...
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Todd County Crash
A Russellville woman was injured in a wreck on US 79 in Todd County Friday afternoon. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says 85-year-old Franklin Bradshaw was southbound when his vehicle hit a tractor driven by 54-year-old John Mast of Allensville who was in front of his vehicle. Bradshaw’s...
Pedestrian airlifted to Nashville hospital after Clarksville crash
One person is being taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.
whvoradio.com
Three Injured When Car Hits Pembroke Road Building
A woman and two juveniles were injured when their SUV struck a building on Pembroke Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was traveling towards Pembroke when the driver had some kind of medical issue causing her vehicle to run off the road and hit two mailboxes before striking a building.
Family honored at Christmas parade
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)– While many families are still eating the leftovers form turkey day, one community is recognizing a family that overcame tough obstacles. Hope was the theme for this year’s Greenville Christmas Parade. For the Wells family, hope has been their focus all year long. Savannah Wells and her three daughters were chosen to […]
WBKO
Franklin police searching for information in hit and run
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin Police are asking for the public’s help in getting information in a hit and run case. Police said that an elderly man was walking to his home around 10 p.m. Friday night and was hit by a vehicle. The man was taken to the...
