Lady Rebels Rout Montgomery Central to Move to 2-0 (w/PHOTOS)
The Todd County Central girls’ basketball team moved to 2-0 for only the second time in a decade with a 59-32 victory over visiting Montgomery Central, TN on Tuesday. The Lady Rebels put the game away early, racing out to a 17-2 advantage and leading 25-6 after Leah Glenn drilled a three-pointer in the final seconds of the first quarter.
PHOTOS – Caldwell Lady Tigers 59 University Heights 38
Caldwell County’s girls were victorious in their season opener Tuesday night in Hopkinsville, capturing a 59-38 decision at University Heights Academy. YSE was in Blazer Gym for the matchup. Check out our photos in this gallery. Lady Blazers and Lady Tigers.
PREVIEW – Lady Panthers Return Top 2 Scorers
The Dawson Springs girls return their top two scorers from a year ago as they hope to make a mark in the 7th District and the All A Classic this season. Four seniors highlight the 2022-23 roster as the Lady Panthers look to improve upon last year’s 9-19 showing.
Blazers Celebrate 2022 Soccer Season at Banquet (w/PHOTOS)
A celebration of a winning season and a third straight 8th District boys’ soccer championship Monday night for University Heights Academy as the Blazers held their annual postseason soccer banquet at New Work Fellowship. Varsity and JV awards were presented during the evening as UHA celebrated as season that saw 14 wins and a berth in the region semifinals.
Hoptown High Hall of Fame Class Announced
Hopkinsville High School Athletic Director Blake Leach has announced the inductees to the 2022-2023 Planters Bank – Hopkinsville High School Hall of Fame Class. The Hall of Fame Inductee ceremony will take place February 10, 2023 at the Hopkinsville High School Gym during the scheduled boy/girl doubleheader against University Heights Academy. The following individuals will be honored:
Get ready Clarksville and Hopkinsville! It’s coming in 2024!
Jennifer Grey is reassuring us that the Dirty Dancing sequel is going to happen!! The sequel will feature some familiar faces too!!. Months after announcing the details about the movie during Lionsgate’s presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier this year, Jennifer Grey filled us in on some new developments then said that filming for the project kicks off in the spring.
Hopkins Co. residents prepare to face inclement weather
Dawson Springs, Ky. (WFIE) - With the threat of Tuesday night’s severe weather, many survivors of the December 10 tornado say they are on edge and are preparing for what’s to come. December 10, 2021 is a day Dawson Springs’ Food Giant manager, Jason Davis, says he can’t...
The Reindeer Farm in Kentucky
Did you know there is a reindeer farm in Kentucky? We recently visited The Reindeer Farm – a small, family farm in Bowling Green Kentucky, about two hours south of Louisville. Yes, there’s a reindeer farm in Kentucky! This is the third year The Reindeer Farm has been open,...
Bowling Green, Franklin teens arrested in Nashville murder
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBKO) - Two Kentucky teens, one from Bowling Green and another from Franklin, have been charged in a Nashville murder. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Shawn Davis, of Franklin, and Demarcus Boyd, of Bowling Green, both 15, were charged with criminal homicide. Police said one of...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says one person died Monday night in an equipment accident. DCSO says 46-year-old Joseph “Joey” Manire from Crofton, KY was killed in the incident. Deputies say a local tree trimming contractor was working when Manire became tangled and partially fell into a wood chipper. We’re told […]
Country hams and memories of Thanksgiving rituals
A few weeks before Thanksgiving, I headed out one morning to find a country ham for my cousin Tommy, who lives in northern West Virginia where grocery stores don’t generally sell them. The best country ham purveyors are concentrated mainly in Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia. I waited until Hopkinsville’s...
Worker Killed On The Job In Owensboro Identified
Daviess County Deputies were called to the Stonegate neighborhood in Owensboro Monday afternoon. It was for a tree trimming employee with a traumatic injury. The worker had partially fallen into a wood chipper. The man was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner. He has been identified as 46 year...
Bowling Green teen among 2 charged in death of Nashville gas station employee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Two 15-year-olds are facing a murder charge after the fatal shooting of a Nashville Kwik Sak employee. According to the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department, Shawn Davis of Franklin, Kentucky and Demarcus Boyd of Bowling Green entered the gas station on 4890 Lebanon Pike Monday just after 4 p.m.
Pedestrian airlifted to Nashville hospital after Clarksville crash
One person is being taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.
Strong thunderstorms possible Tuesday night
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Low clouds didn’t want to budge Monday, but we’ll catch some clearing tonight. The quiet weather will be short-lived, though: The threat for strong thunderstorms exists late Tuesday night!. Tuesday starts with a mix of sun and clouds before clouds thicken during the...
Central City fireman with a “servant’s heart” passes away
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Fire Department are mourning the loss of one of its members. Firefighters say John David “Monk” Rich of Central City passed away at his home Monday night. The fire department shared its condolences in a social media statement, saying the 63-year-old German born man loved his job […]
Family searching for missing Kentucky teen
The search continues for a teenage boy missing since Monday. Graham Collins Watson is a 16-year-old from Providence, Kentucky. He left his home on Monday, and his family hasn’t seen him since. “He’s a wonderful young man and we want him home. We love him and miss him,” says...
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Wreck
A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a wreck on Canton Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 66-year-old Dorothy Payne was southbound when her car ran off the road and hit a utility pole at the intersection of West 15th Street. Payne was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart...
More rain on the way!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Sunday rain showers are quickly moving out of the area bringing mostly cloudy skies into Monday morning. Monday will be pleasant with cloudy and dry conditions. High temperature on Monday in the mid-50s. Our next system will arrive Tuesday evening bringing a marginal risk for severe weather.
Man dies after catching on fire at Nashville hospital
A Middle Tennessee woman became a widow on Thanksgiving after she says her husband caught fire while being treated at TriStar Centennial Medical Center.
