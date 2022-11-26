Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Rebels Open Season by Downing Trigg
In a matchup featuring new coaches for their respective schools, Todd County Central gave Nick Suttle his first win as Lady Rebel coach as they handed Trigg County a 53-39 loss Monday at Rebel Gym. For Trigg County, it was a loss in the first of six straight road games...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Todd County Central 53 Trigg County 39
Here is a YSE gallery of Todd County Central’s 53-39 win over Trigg County Monday in the 2022-23 season opener at Rebel Gym.
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown Girls Fall to Warren Central in Season Opener
After being doubled up in the first quarter by visiting Warren Central on Monday, the Hopkinsville girls’ basketball team found its footing over the remainder of the game but couldn’t avoid a 60-47 opening-night loss to the Lady Dragons. Hopkinsville lost its opener for the second straight year...
yoursportsedge.com
Mistakes Hamper Rebels in Opening Loss
Despite their difference in enrollment size, Todd County Central and South Warren have built a nice little rivalry that began a dozen years ago. Four of the previous 12 meetings were decided by 10 or fewer points and last year’s game was won by Todd Central in overtime. Now...
yoursportsedge.com
Falcon Rally Falls Just Short in Season Opener
The Fort Campbell Falcons very nearly pulled off a big comeback to win their opening game of the 2022-2023 basketball season. Livingston Central took a double-digit lead into the final quarter and then turned back a Falcon rally to claim a 61-55 win Monday night. Cold shooting turned out to...
yoursportsedge.com
Blazers Celebrate 2022 Soccer Season at Banquet (w/PHOTOS)
A celebration of a winning season and a third straight 8th District boys’ soccer championship Monday night for University Heights Academy as the Blazers held their annual postseason soccer banquet at New Work Fellowship. Varsity and JV awards were presented during the evening as UHA celebrated as season that saw 14 wins and a berth in the region semifinals.
yoursportsedge.com
Lyons Take Down Trinity in Final Preseason Contest
The Lyon County Lyons appear ready for the start of their season Tuesday night. The Lyons got big games from Travis Perry and Brady Shoulders as they took down Louisville Trinity 69-67 in the Zipzone Express Tip Off Classic at Martin County High School. The preseason scrimmage was a battle...
theloganjournal.com
News Briefs on The LoJo in October 2022
In an effort to promote literacy in our community, every Stevenson Elementary student grades PreK-5th, went home with a FREE bag of books to call their own! Thanks to our Russellville’s Community of Readers grant for making this a possibility! Definitely an appropriate Halloween treat!. Oct 30, 2022. RHS...
whopam.com
Five CCPS students named to All-State Choir
The Christian County Public School System is celebrating five high school students for being named to the All-State Choir. Kyler Hawkins, Laythan Hollimon, and Donari Merritt from Christian County High School, and Imani Dunn and Gracie Lovelady from Hopkinsville High School were chosen based on their outstanding audition performances. The students will perform at the Kentucky Music Educators Association in February 2023.
104.1 WIKY
Worker Killed On The Job In Owensboro Identified
Daviess County Deputies were called to the Stonegate neighborhood in Owensboro Monday afternoon. It was for a tree trimming employee with a traumatic injury. The worker had partially fallen into a wood chipper. The man was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner. He has been identified as 46 year...
WBKO
Bowling Green, Franklin teens arrested in Nashville murder
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBKO) - Two Kentucky teens, one from Bowling Green and another from Franklin, have been charged in a Nashville murder. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Shawn Davis, of Franklin, and Demarcus Boyd, of Bowling Green, both 15, were charged with criminal homicide. Police said one of...
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Three Vehicle Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A man was injured in a three vehicle wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputies say an SUV driven by Juan Guardiola was southbound when it struck the back of a trailer being pulled by a truck driven by Michael Dunn. A southbound...
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Todd County Crash
A Russellville woman was injured in a wreck on US 79 in Todd County Friday afternoon. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says 85-year-old Franklin Bradshaw was southbound when his vehicle hit a tractor driven by 54-year-old John Mast of Allensville who was in front of his vehicle. Bradshaw’s...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
The Clarksville Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Clarksville on Monday. The crash happened on Fort Campbell Boulevard, 1600 block at around 5:30 p.m. Officials confirmed that the accident involved a single vehicle and a pedestrian.
WBKO
Bowling Green man arrested after death investigation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested after a death investigation on Bellevue Avenue. Larry Sutton, 64, was charged with murder-domestic violence Monday morning. Around 7 a.m., Sutton entered the lobby of the Bowling Green Police Department covered in blood and told officers he had...
wkdzradio.com
Mike Walker To Resign From Christian County School Board
The Christian County Board of Education will meet Monday afternoon to begin the process of replacing board member Mike Walker. According to an advance agenda from the board, the meeting will be held virtually at 4:00 Monday afternoon. The board will hear details about the resignation of Mike Walker. Board...
Country hams and memories of Thanksgiving rituals
A few weeks before Thanksgiving, I headed out one morning to find a country ham for my cousin Tommy, who lives in northern West Virginia where grocery stores don’t generally sell them. The best country ham purveyors are concentrated mainly in Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia. I waited until Hopkinsville’s...
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Rockcastle Road Crash
A wreck on Rockcastle Road in Trigg County sent a woman to the hospital Monday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says just after 10 am Mary Hodge was northbound when her car ran off the road near Fernwood Drive and hit a tree. Hodge was taken by ambulance to...
Family honored at Christmas parade
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)– While many families are still eating the leftovers form turkey day, one community is recognizing a family that overcame tough obstacles. Hope was the theme for this year’s Greenville Christmas Parade. For the Wells family, hope has been their focus all year long. Savannah Wells and her three daughters were chosen to […]
whvoradio.com
Three Injured When Car Hits Pembroke Road Building
A woman and two juveniles were injured when their SUV struck a building on Pembroke Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was traveling towards Pembroke when the driver had some kind of medical issue causing her vehicle to run off the road and hit two mailboxes before striking a building.
