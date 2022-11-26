Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Names Dean for College of Health and Community Well-BeingUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Where to Watch the World Cup in Los Angeles based on CountryCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Add Kyren Williams in Fantasy Football Week 13FlurrySportsLos Angeles, CA
Related
Lakers News: Lonnie Walker IV ‘Grateful’ To Be Back In San Antonio But Enjoyed Notching Two Wins Over Spurs
Lonnie Walker IV had a chance to reunite with his old teammates this week, going up against the San Antonio Spurs in Texas for the first time since joining the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers swept the Spurs in the back-to-back matchup — and Walker heavily contributed to L.A.’s success....
Darvin Ham Takes Responsibility For Loss To Pacers; Says Lakers Need To Learn How To Play With Lead
The Los Angeles Lakers came close to winning their sixth game in the last seven matchups but allowed the Indiana Pacers to come back late and take a 116-115 win on Monday. The Lakers squandered a 17-point fourth-quarter lead, allowing the Pacers to dominate the glass and shoot 6-for-12 (50%) from deep in the last 10 minutes of the game. Rookie Andrew Nembhard completed Indiana’s comeback, knocking down a buzzer-beater 3 to claim the game.
Lakers Rumors: There’s Belief In Locker Room That Team Is ‘Couple Of Players Away’ From Contention
After a rough start to the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have shown progress recently, winning five of their last six games to improve to 7-11. There are a variety of reasons for the recent improvement, but chief among them has been the play of Anthony Davis, who is looking like the version of himself that led the Lakers to a championship in 2020. LeBron James also recently came back from injury and had his best game of the season, scoring 39 points in a win over the San Antonio Spurs.
This Day In Lakers History: Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant Dominate Pacers In Finals Rematch
The first of the Los Angeles Lakers’ three straight NBA Championships from 2000-02 was their toughest. The Indiana Pacers pushed the Lakers in a tougher six-game series than many remember. Of course, in the end, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal were simply too much for Reggie Miller, Jalen Rose and Co.
Lakers’ Patrick Beverley On Suspension: ‘If I Could Play It Back Again, I Would Do The Exact Same Thing’
Patrick Beverley finished out his three-game suspension as he missed the Los Angeles Lakers’ last-second loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Beverley, of course, was suspended following his shove of Phoenix Suns center DeAndre Ayton during last week’s game between the two teams. Following a Devin Booker...
Lakers Rumors: Odds Of Any Trades Happening Before Mid-January Viewed As ‘Remote’
The NBA season is only a quarter of the way through and it has already been a roller coaster for the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers started off the season 0-5 before winning back-to-back games. They then had another 0-5 stretch to drop to 2-10, which was the worst record in the league at the time. Considering the Lakers came into this season with aspirations of competing for a championship, everyone was extremely disappointed with that start.
This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant’s 45 Points Help Topple Grizzlies In Overtime
Coming off of the thrilling conquest of the 2001-02 NBA Finals victory over the New Jersey Nets, the Los Angeles Lakers entered the season with back-to-back-to-back championships. With Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal leading the charge, Phil Jackson and the Lakers had cemented themselves as a dynasty, atop the NBA.
Lakers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT
LakersNation.com is your home for Los Angeles Lakers coverage, news, analysis, rumors, and score updates. Working out of our offices in Southern California, we cover the team you love 24/7 in ways no mainstream media outlet can — from practices to game day and everything in between.https://lakersnation.com
Comments / 0