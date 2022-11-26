ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darvin Ham Takes Responsibility For Loss To Pacers; Says Lakers Need To Learn How To Play With Lead

The Los Angeles Lakers came close to winning their sixth game in the last seven matchups but allowed the Indiana Pacers to come back late and take a 116-115 win on Monday. The Lakers squandered a 17-point fourth-quarter lead, allowing the Pacers to dominate the glass and shoot 6-for-12 (50%) from deep in the last 10 minutes of the game. Rookie Andrew Nembhard completed Indiana’s comeback, knocking down a buzzer-beater 3 to claim the game.
Lakers Rumors: There’s Belief In Locker Room That Team Is ‘Couple Of Players Away’ From Contention

After a rough start to the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have shown progress recently, winning five of their last six games to improve to 7-11. There are a variety of reasons for the recent improvement, but chief among them has been the play of Anthony Davis, who is looking like the version of himself that led the Lakers to a championship in 2020. LeBron James also recently came back from injury and had his best game of the season, scoring 39 points in a win over the San Antonio Spurs.
Lakers Rumors: Odds Of Any Trades Happening Before Mid-January Viewed As ‘Remote’

The NBA season is only a quarter of the way through and it has already been a roller coaster for the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers started off the season 0-5 before winning back-to-back games. They then had another 0-5 stretch to drop to 2-10, which was the worst record in the league at the time. Considering the Lakers came into this season with aspirations of competing for a championship, everyone was extremely disappointed with that start.
