After a rough start to the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have shown progress recently, winning five of their last six games to improve to 7-11. There are a variety of reasons for the recent improvement, but chief among them has been the play of Anthony Davis, who is looking like the version of himself that led the Lakers to a championship in 2020. LeBron James also recently came back from injury and had his best game of the season, scoring 39 points in a win over the San Antonio Spurs.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO