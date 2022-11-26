Read full article on original website
Jersey Boys live on stage: White Plains Performing Arts Center, 11 City Pl, White Plains, NY 10601.Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Fun and Festive Holiday Events In Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYStamford, CT
Holiday Markets and Events Happening in Westchester NY in DecemberOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
News 12
Commack college student decorates family home to raise money for St. Jude's
A Commack teenager is helping to make the holiday bright for children who can't be home to celebrate. Joseph Barragato created Wichards Winter Wonderland on Wichards Boulevard to raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The LIU Post student puts up holiday decorations on his family house every year...
Son of Guilford BOE member sends racist, offensive memes to fellow students
Numerous offensive messages were sent to middle schoolers by the son of Board of Ed. member who ran on promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in education. The post Son of Guilford BOE member sends racist, offensive memes to fellow students appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
News 12
Bridgeport family honors grandmother who died at 101
A family in Bridgeport is remembering their grandmother who died a week ago at the age of 101. Beloved matriarch Ruth Jackson came to Connecticut from South Carolina when she was young. She lived a full life, built a family and always showed kindness to others. A week after her...
milfordmirror.com
Number of CT families seeking fuel assistance 'just unbelievable'
As state lawmakers prepared to return to Hartford Monday to consider more funding for energy assistance programs, social service organizations in Connecticut are reporting an increase in people seeking help paying their heating bills this winter. Joanne Balaschak, director of energy programs at New Opportunities, Inc., in Waterbury, said the...
Donations Pour In After Father Of 2 Young Daughters Dies In Head-On Crash In Milford
Members of the community have raised more than $50,000 to support the family of a 35-year-old Connecticut man who was killed in a head-on crash over the weekend. Tianzhu Yuan, of North Haven, died in a crash that happened in New Haven County on I-95 in Milford at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, police said.
News 12
Gov. Hochul announces $46.5 million in funding for 3 Long Island colleges
Three Long Island schools are getting $46.5 million in funding from the state. Gov. Hochul made the announcement that will help create 158 new high paying science jobs and make Long Island a hub for technology and innovation. "Long Island is where the future is really being imagined," Hochul said....
News 12
Bridgeport organization raises money for man in need of a prosthetic arm
A Bridgeport man who was training to be a police officer when he lost his right arm in a motorcycle accident spoke out Sunday about the ordeal. Andre Coulter, 33, lost his arm in August after being in an accident near his home at the intersection of Atlantic Street and Iranistan Avenue.
3 workers at Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital exposed to chemical irritant
A hospital spokesperson says it happened on the third floor.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Shelton, CT
Picture beautiful skies, quaint shops, and cozy farms within the shining city of Shelton, located in Fairfield County, Connecticut. Incorporated in 1915, Sheldon’s rich history features varied tales of growth, decline, and community redevelopment. It thrived as a manufacturing town but declined because of a colossal arson fire. Then,...
Danbury Homeowner Inundated With Field Mice, Is the Hat City One Giant Mouse House?
There's a mouse in the house, or many, in this case. That is the issue for one Danbury Homeowner who took to Reddit to see if others were encountering the same issue. u/humanagain12 shared the following post on the Danbury Reddit page a few months back:. "I know someone with...
New Haven woman fights back after suffering undiagnosed stroke for 1 year
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Aleta Staton is working on strengthening, balance, and endurance. “When I’m pushing weight it’s making me use those legs,” said the 64-year-old, as she works hard at a Gaylord Specialty Healthcare physical therapy facility in North Haven. She’s fighting back after a scary stretch. Staton has lived three decades with […]
NBC Connecticut
NAACP Calling for More Serious Charges for Teen Accused of Hanging a Noose
The Windham/Willimantic NAACP chapter is not happy with the way the state is treating a case of a noose being found in a Hebron high school. Last week a 17-year-old RHAM student was arrested for the incident, but the NAACP thinks the charges he faces are not enough. Tuesday, that...
Eyewitness News
Fire Department responding to 4-alarm fire at Seaport Marine
A rest stop in North Haven is full of people who didn’t get much sleep after having nightmares of brutal post Thanksgiving traffic. Channel 3 cameras got video of an officer picking up a gun on South Water Street shortly after arrival. Fire Department responding to fourth alarm fire...
NBC Connecticut
Guns Collected During Upcoming New Haven Buyback to be Repurposed
A gun buyback event is being held in New Haven this weekend and all of the guns that are collected will be repurposed into gardening tools. The annual Guns to Gardens National Gun Buyback Day will be on Saturday, December 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Haven Police Training Academy.
Police: Danbury couple found in their home died in murder-suicide
Danbury police believe a husband and wife died when one of them shot the other and then shot themselves.
Owners of Rockland farm say town unexpectedly closed one of their greenhouses
An Orangetown fire inspector found alleged violations deeming the building unsafe.
Gwyneth Paltrow visits New Haven pizza shop
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Legendary actress and Goop businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow stopped in New Haven Tuesday for some of the city’s world-famous pizza. Paltrow visited Sally’s Apizza on Wooster Street and posed with two employees for a photograph. Sally’s Apizza shared photographs of the encounter, including a picture of a pizza box autographed by […]
Suffolk County charity says it has been targeted in several thefts
Keith Caputo, founder of the nonprofit, Helping Makes You Happy, says a group in a white van stole items from their donation closet over the summer.
NECN
Mayor of Connecticut's Capital City Says He Will Not Run for Another Term
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin has announced that he will not seek another term. Bronin said it was a decision he wrestled with and thought about it for a while. “I’m so grateful for the chance to do work that I love for this city that I love for the last seven years. Together, we’ve made Hartford stronger. But today I’m announcing that I won’t be running for a third term next year. It’s time to pass the baton,” Bronin posted on Twitter.
News 12
Nanuet auto shop employees fill Toys for Tots box on 1st day of donations
Employees at Clarkstown Collision International in Nanuet filled their Toys for Tots box the first day they got it. They were joined by two former Marines to kick off their effort to give back to kids this Christmas. "Our society these days is filled with give me, give me, give...
