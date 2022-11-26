ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Kick off the holiday season at Maymont’s Merry Market

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AXnYz_0jORQdFo00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Relax under twinkling holidays lights, cozy up by a fire pit or learn a bit of history at Maymont’s upcoming Merry Market.

The market is two days, taking place on Friday, Dec. 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Carriage House Lawn at 1700 Hampton Street in Richmond.

There is plenty to do on both days. Enjoy a live a cappella vocal group and a jazz combo, shop from over 50 local artists, take pictures with Saint Nicholas, and sample food and drinks from vendors or the bar. Kids will have the chance to make their own gifts and decorations in the crafts tent.

During the market, Maymont will also offer free, open-house style hours of the mansion’s holiday decorations. Guests can take a tour and learn about Gilded Age Christmas traditions, including decorations, food preparation and games. Last entry into the mansion is at 8:15pm.

Richmond Philharmonic’s Holiday Pops concert returns for the first time in three years

Maymont will close at 4 p.m. on Dec. 2 and 1 p.m. on Dec 3, so be sure to arrive early if you want check out Maymont’s usual attractions before the market.

Admission for one day at the market is $10 for adults and $5 and for children between 3 and 12 years old. Admission is free for children under 2 years old, Maymont members and Museum for All recipients. Tickets can be reserved online now and are non-refundable.

Parking is available at the Historic Estate Entrance and The Robins Nature Center in addition to street parking. The Maymont Farm entrance will be closed for the event, so guests should enter through the Historic Estate entrance at 1700 Hampton Street.

Volunteers are still needed for both days for event set up, check-in, bar and craft tent assistance, St. Nick support, and traffic flow assistance at the Mansion. You can sign up to volunteer online now.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rvahub.com

Gilles Creek Goat Was Goatnapped

Thank you for considering donating to our cause! This fund will help recover Mary, a goat stolen from the park recently, and install a security system to protect the remaining community goats. The details of Mary’s abduction are below:. Mary was seen tied up in the back of the...
RICHMOND, VA
petersburg-va.org

Holiday Happens in Petersburg This Weekend

Union Train Station, 103 River Street in Old Towne Petersburg. Entertainment includes: The Company – Musical Band / Soul Unlimited Band & Show. Food: Earnestine’s Table / D&M Jamaican Kitchen / Sprouse Concessions / Trapezium Brewing. Tree Lighting / Santa. Try one of the many restaurants in Downtown/Old...
PETERSBURG, VA
Axios Richmond

5 places to grab lunch under $10 in Richmond

POV: You're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch. We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $10 or less. Philly Steak & GyrosWhat's on the menu: Cheesesteaks, wraps, falafel, burgers and paninis. Cost: Regular cheesesteak for $5.99 (make it a combo with fries and a drink for $9.99). Large cheesesteak for $9.49. Gyros and paninis for $6.99.Address: 3443 W. Cary St.Hours: 11am-10:30pm Monday-Thursday, 11am-11:30pm Friday-Saturday, 11am-8pm Sunday. A regular cheesesteak at Philly Steak & Gyros. Photo: Ned Oliver, Axios City DogsWhat's on the menu: City Dogs serves hot dogs, burgers, sandwiches, chili...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Fairyland Christmas holiday home celebrates final season

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Like millions of twinkling stars in the night sky, the Fairyland Christmas display on Wistar Court has served as a beacon drawing in thousands to the spirit of Christmas for decades. But the true legacy of Fairyland runs longer than the over four miles of wires...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Businesses bustling with customers for Small Business Saturday

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WWBT) -The Christmas shopping season is officially underway. Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, nearly 166 million people are expected to spend some cash over the next few weeks. Lots of shoppers headed out for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26 in Richmond to support local retailers.
RICHMOND, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Two Cannabis Shops Now Open In Greater Williamsburg

YORK-A soft opening was held on Wednesday, November 23 for a new cannabis shop in Greater Williamsburg. Cannabist, a medical marijuana dispensary, is now open along Bypass Road. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Why is today called ‘Black Friday’?

The day after Thanksgiving -- or sometimes, mere hours after the Thursday night meal is over -- thousands of Americans head to their favorite mall or online retailer to scoop up the best deals on Black Friday. But do you know how the Friday after Thanksgiving got the name "Black Friday" in the first place? It turns out there are actually a few explanations for the name.
RICHMOND, VA
thecollegianur.com

A new LGBTQ+ living-learning community is coming to campus next year

Lavender Living, an LGBTQ+ living-learning community, will be offered next year for sophomores, juniors and seniors. The mission of the program is to foster wellness, to encourage openness and to support LGBTQ+ community-building initiatives both on and off campus, according to its Instagram. The program’s founders, sophomores Maria Zambrano Davila,...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

62K+
Followers
18K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy