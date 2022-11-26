Kick off the holiday season at Maymont’s Merry Market

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Relax under twinkling holidays lights, cozy up by a fire pit or learn a bit of history at Maymont’s upcoming Merry Market.

The market is two days, taking place on Friday, Dec. 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Carriage House Lawn at 1700 Hampton Street in Richmond.

There is plenty to do on both days. Enjoy a live a cappella vocal group and a jazz combo, shop from over 50 local artists, take pictures with Saint Nicholas, and sample food and drinks from vendors or the bar. Kids will have the chance to make their own gifts and decorations in the crafts tent.

During the market, Maymont will also offer free, open-house style hours of the mansion’s holiday decorations. Guests can take a tour and learn about Gilded Age Christmas traditions, including decorations, food preparation and games. Last entry into the mansion is at 8:15pm.

Maymont will close at 4 p.m. on Dec. 2 and 1 p.m. on Dec 3, so be sure to arrive early if you want check out Maymont’s usual attractions before the market.

Admission for one day at the market is $10 for adults and $5 and for children between 3 and 12 years old. Admission is free for children under 2 years old, Maymont members and Museum for All recipients. Tickets can be reserved online now and are non-refundable.

Parking is available at the Historic Estate Entrance and The Robins Nature Center in addition to street parking. The Maymont Farm entrance will be closed for the event, so guests should enter through the Historic Estate entrance at 1700 Hampton Street.

Volunteers are still needed for both days for event set up, check-in, bar and craft tent assistance, St. Nick support, and traffic flow assistance at the Mansion. You can sign up to volunteer online now.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.