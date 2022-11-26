ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leominster, MA

Missing 73-year-old woman who walked away from assisted living in Leominster has been found

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0co8oe_0jORQLYq00

LEOMINSTER, Mass — A missing 73-year-old woman who walked away from assisted living in Leominster has been found, state police said Saturday afternoon.

State Police said Pamela Vaughan walked away from Village Rest Home in Leominster at 4 p.m., on Friday.

She is described as being 5′02″ and weighting 110lbs, with grey hair and blue eyes.

Vaughan was last seen wearing tan slacks and a red jacket.

Anyone w/info is asked to contact Leominster Police at (978) 534-7560.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 10

les nichols
3d ago

ran from a loveless warehouse. go figure. she's obviously independent and assisted living is punishment for living under the thumb of ignorance towards seniors. the ok s is supposedly America land of freedom unless you're senior. if the drugs or the undesirables who prey on other humans especially the seniors don't kill you, the lack of dignity & freedom in assisted living confinement will

Reply
6
Deja
2d ago

I just Googled the Village Rest Home in Leominster, MA. I would have walked away too. I truly feel sad for her. 😢

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Missing Person Out of Lawrence; Police Seek Help

There's a missing person out of Lawrence, Massachusetts, and police have asked the public for help in the search. The Lawrence Police Department said online the person pictured is missing. The agency did not provide her name or age in their post. She was last seen wearing a baby blue...
LAWRENCE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

State Police searching area of Newburyport bridge after woman’s car found abandoned nearby

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Authorities searched the area around a Newburyport bridge Tuesday afternoon for a potential missing woman after her car was found abandoned, police say. Responding officers found an idle car on Route 95 South just south of the Whittier Bridge that belongs to a 70-year-old woman, according to State Police. Officials say the woman is “potentially” missing.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Boston

Wellesley woman convicted in 2018 crash that killed Needham teens

Dania Antoine-Guiteau was convicted by a jury of motor vehicle homicide, but acquitted of manslaughter, in the Needham crash that claimed the lives of Talia Newfield, 16, and Adrienne Garrido, 17. A Norfolk Superior Court jury has found a 56-year-old Wellesley woman guilty of motor vehicle homicide in the February...
NEEDHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police say body found of woman whose vehicle was found abandoned on highway near bridge

The body of a woman has been located after officials found her car abandoned near a bridge on a Massachusetts highway. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 11:15 a.m. today, Massachusetts State Police Troopers located an abandoned vehicle parked in the breakdown lane of Route 95 South, south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport. The bridge spans the Merrimack River.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
nbcboston.com

Police Say Remains of 4 Infants Were Found in South Boston Apartment; Autopsies Pending

Police have provided an update on the "human remains" they found in a freezer in a South Boston apartment earlier this month. Boston police confirmed Monday that a post-mortem examination was performed on four infants — two boys and two girls — taken from the East Broadway home on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18. The results of those autopsies are still pending.
BOSTON, MA
WHAV

Developing Story: Man Dies of Apparent Gunshot Wound to the Head on Haverhill’s River Street

(Additional photograph below) An as-yet unidentified man appears to have died from a gunshot to the head around noon on River Street in Haverhill. Both Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone and Deputy Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. arrived on scene just after Haverhill Fire Department dispatchers called for first aid at 12:13 p.m. for an apparent gunshot victim. Firefighters and Trinity EMS went to the area of 337 River St., on the north side of the street between Hall and Ayer Streets. Indications at the scene suggested the man was pronounced dead around 12:28 p.m.
HAVERHILL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dog sickened by potentially deadly disease is rescued after being found on a street in East Boston

BOSTON — A dog nicknamed “Tuesday” is in the intensive care unit at a Boston animal after being rescued Monday while wandering along a street in East Boston. The MSPCA says the pup was found outside Monday night and is ill with Parvovirus, a disease that can be deadly without emergency treatment. The MSPCA got involved after Boston Animal Control reached out for help.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating death of Beverly woman found in Salisbury river

Police are investigating the death of a Beverly woman after her body was found in a Salisbury river, away from her abandoned vehicle left on Route 95 South. According to a statement from Massachusetts State Police, troopers first found the abandoned vehicle parked just south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport at 11:20 a.m. After using personal items to identify the owner of the car as a 70-year-old Beverly woman, police checked her listed address but she was not home either.
BEVERLY, MA
Boston

Bear seriously injures dog in New Hampshire backyard attack

New Hampshire Fish and Game said this kind of attack is rare, but not unexpected. A bear attack in Goffstown, New Hampshire left a dog seriously injured. Jim Hurley told WCVB he let his small dog outside of his home Saturday night when bears came to his backyard from a wooded area. His dog was seriously injured and is still hospitalized at Rockingham Emergency Veterinary Hospital in Windham. Hurley also suffered some bruises and scratches.
GOFFSTOWN, NH
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Car Chicopee: Report

One person is dead after they were hit by a car in Chicopee, Western Mass News reports. Police responded to the crash on Chicopee Street around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, according to Chicopee Police on Facebook and Western Mass News. The crash shut down Chicopee Street from Celestine Street as a result, according to police.
CHICOPEE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
135K+
Followers
143K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy