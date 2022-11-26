LEOMINSTER, Mass — A missing 73-year-old woman who walked away from assisted living in Leominster has been found, state police said Saturday afternoon.

State Police said Pamela Vaughan walked away from Village Rest Home in Leominster at 4 p.m., on Friday.

She is described as being 5′02″ and weighting 110lbs, with grey hair and blue eyes.

Vaughan was last seen wearing tan slacks and a red jacket.

Anyone w/info is asked to contact Leominster Police at (978) 534-7560.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

