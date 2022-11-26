ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA beats Iran 1-0 to advance in 2022 World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — The United States Men's National Soccer Team is advancing to the knockout round of the World Cup after a 1-0 win over Iran Tuesday night in a politically charged rematch of their famous meeting a quarter-century ago. Christian Pulisic scored while crashing headfirst into the goalkeeper...
