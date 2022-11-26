In an interview with Fightful, Rohit Raju spoke about his experience working several AEW Dark tapings and how he hopes to return. The last taping he worked was on August 21. He said: “Dude. It was awesome. I didn’t know what would happen. I remember saying, ‘Hey, should I announce?’ You were like, ‘Dude, why didn’t you tell me?’ I was like, ‘I didn’t know. I didn’t know it would be that powerful.’ So I announced that I was a free agent. A lot of people retweeted it. You retweeted it. Next thing I know, it blew up. That night, QT hit me up and started following me. ‘Hey, you’re not with IMPACT any more?’ ‘No.’ ‘Tony wants you to come down and we want to get a look at you.’ I was like, ‘Okay. That’s cool.’ So they flew me out. They’ve always treated me great. They put me up in a hotel and one of my biggest names—I’m such a mark for old school professional wrestling—so I got to do a promo with Tony Schiavone out in the ring. For me, that was awesome. Getting his feedback was awesome because Tony, he’s been in there with the best, right? So getting that promo time with Tony and just going back and forth with him and getting his feedback, him saying, ‘Hey, you did a great job. You can really talk.’ Oh, man. That was a dream come true for me. It was great. I just hope to get back in there. I haven’t been doing much with them. Hopefully when they start going back to Orlando, I’ll start going back to Orlando. I’ve put some feelers out elsewhere, so we’ll see what happens there. But it’s been great, man. It’s wrestling. You always want more. You always want to be in the spotlight. Sometimes you just have to have patience. The squeaky wheel gets the grease. You just have to keep pushing and prodding and hopefully something will happen. Hopefully something will come about for me. It will.“

