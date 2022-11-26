ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Undertaker Shares Photo With Stephanie McMahon From WWE Survivor Series

– WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was in attendance at last night’s WWE Survivor Series show, and he shared a backstage photo with WWE Chairwoman and Co-President Stephanie McMahon at the event. Undertaker said he enjoyed the show. He wrote, “Always great to see my friend @StephMcMahon! Congratulations...
WWE News: Alexa Bliss Affected By Bray Wyatt Symbol On Raw, Candice LeRae Picks Up Win

– Alexa Bliss looks to be falling under Bray Wyatt’s spell again as seen on this week’s WWE Raw. During tonight’s show, Bliss was backstage with Bianca Belair and Asuka for an interview segment with Cathy Kelley. When Belair began talking, Wyatt’s symbol appeared on the Tron behind them as Bliss was looking down with a blank look to her face. Kelley asked Bliss if she had anything to add to Belair and Asuka’s comments, she blinked out of it and smiled and said that Belair was right and Becky Lynch was a “great call” to join the WarGames team:
Roman Reigns Reportedly ‘Very Heated’ After Spot During Survivor Series Match

Fightful Select reports that Roman Reigns was said to be ‘very heated’ following a spot during the Survivor Series main event. Reigns, along with the Bloodline, took part in a Wargames match against the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens. The Bloodline would eventually win the match.
Booker T Found The Elite’s CM Punk References on AEW Dynamite ‘Distasteful’

Booker T was not a fan of The Elite making references to their altercation with CM Punk at AEW Dynamite. As noted, the Elite’s match on last week’s Dynamite in Chicago included several references to their All Out altercation with Punk including Kenny Omega biting PAC and more. Booker weighed in on the situation on the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, and you can see some highlights below:
Update On AEW Contract of William Regal, How Long He’s Expected To Be In Company

On last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley told William Regal to ‘run away’ and ‘don’t come back’, after Regal turned on him to help MJF win the AEW World title. This led to rumors that Regal could be leaving WWE and headed to WWE, which Dave Meltzer suggested on Wrestling Observer Radio.
Jai Vidal Signed A Multi-Year Contract With Impact Wrestling

In an interview with LGBT in the Ring (via Fightful, Jai Vidal revealed that he has signed a multi-year deal with Impact Wrestling. Vidal has been appearing as the content creator and executive stylist of Gisele Shaw, and has wrestled twice. Vidal is the first openly gay man to sign with Impact. Tommy Dreamer offered him the contract with the company.
Ronda Rousey Reportedly Requested Brian Kendrick for WWE Survivor Series

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Brian Kendrick was backstage at WWE Survivor Series over the weekend and helped produce the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match featuring Ronda Rousey defending her title against Shotzi. Kendrick helped Jason Jordan produce the match. Dave Meltzer provided more details on Kendrick working the event on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.
Iron Challenge Survivor Qualifiers & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Next week’s episode of WWE NXT will feature two Iron Challenge Survivor Wild Card qualifiers and more. WWE announced the following lineup for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network:. * Iron Survivor Wild Card Match: Von Wagner vs. Axiom vs. Andre Chase. * Iron Survivor...
Bobby Fish Shares Instagram Post on The Bloodline Similarities to Undisputed Era

– In a post on his Instagram, Bobby Fish seemed to notice some similarities between The Bloodline standing tall together after winning WarGames last Saturday at WWE Survivor Series and The Undisputed Era in NXT. Fish wrote in the caption, “Imitation.. the sincerest form of flattery!”
Dexter Lumis Beats The Miz, Earns Contract On WWE Raw

Dexter Lumis has earned his WWE contract with a win over The Miz on this week’s Raw. Lumis beat Miz on tonight’s show after weeks of feuding with the A-Lister, earning his way back onto the WWE roster. Lumis also got the money that Miz owed him for pretending to stalk Miz, which he proceeded to give out to children at ringside.
Andrade El Idolo Undergoes Surgery To Fix Torn Pec

Andrade El Idolo is on the shelf, revealing that he underwent surgery to fix a torn pectoral muscle. The AEW star posted to Instagram on Monday to announce that he tore his pec a few months ago and underwent surgery today:. “My first surgery I can’t believe it happened. A...
Road Dogg Reminisces About Lio Rush Getting Pranked Off-Camera

Brian “Road Dogg” James shared an anecdote about Lio Rush on the most recent episode of the Oh… You Didn’t Know? podcast (per Wrestling Inc). James shared some details about his history with Rush as well as the story of when Rush got pranked by some other talent. You can read a few highlights and listen to the complete episode below.
Stephanie McMahon Hypes New WWE Signee Gabi Butler

Stephanie McMahon is excited to have new WWE recruit Gabi Butler on the roster, and took to social media to hype her up. As reported last week, the cheerleader and gynmast who was a cast member on Netflix’s Cheer signed a deal with the company. McMahon posted to Twitter on Sunday to share pics with Butler from backstage at Survivor Series.
Rohit Raju Hoping To Work With AEW More After Dark Appearances

In an interview with Fightful, Rohit Raju spoke about his experience working several AEW Dark tapings and how he hopes to return. The last taping he worked was on August 21. He said: “Dude. It was awesome. I didn’t know what would happen. I remember saying, ‘Hey, should I announce?’ You were like, ‘Dude, why didn’t you tell me?’ I was like, ‘I didn’t know. I didn’t know it would be that powerful.’ So I announced that I was a free agent. A lot of people retweeted it. You retweeted it. Next thing I know, it blew up. That night, QT hit me up and started following me. ‘Hey, you’re not with IMPACT any more?’ ‘No.’ ‘Tony wants you to come down and we want to get a look at you.’ I was like, ‘Okay. That’s cool.’ So they flew me out. They’ve always treated me great. They put me up in a hotel and one of my biggest names—I’m such a mark for old school professional wrestling—so I got to do a promo with Tony Schiavone out in the ring. For me, that was awesome. Getting his feedback was awesome because Tony, he’s been in there with the best, right? So getting that promo time with Tony and just going back and forth with him and getting his feedback, him saying, ‘Hey, you did a great job. You can really talk.’ Oh, man. That was a dream come true for me. It was great. I just hope to get back in there. I haven’t been doing much with them. Hopefully when they start going back to Orlando, I’ll start going back to Orlando. I’ve put some feelers out elsewhere, so we’ll see what happens there. But it’s been great, man. It’s wrestling. You always want more. You always want to be in the spotlight. Sometimes you just have to have patience. The squeaky wheel gets the grease. You just have to keep pushing and prodding and hopefully something will happen. Hopefully something will come about for me. It will.“
Competitors Revealed For Iron Survivor Matches At NXT Deadline

We have our competitors (most of them) for the Iron Survivor matches At NXT Deadline. On tonight’s NXT, Shawn Michaels selected four of the five competitors for both the men’s and women’s matches with help from Road Dogg, X-Pac, Alundra Blayze, and Molly Holly. The competitors announced...

