ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

64-year-old pedestrian killed in Far Rockaway car crash

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RQ66E_0jORPt5z00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A car fatally hit a 64-year-old man as he attempted to cross the street in Brooklyn on Friday, according to police.

The pedestrian was trying to cross Seagirt Boulevard near Beach 31st Street in Far Rockaway just before 7 p.m. when a 26-year-old man driving a 2020 Jeep Wrangler hit him, according to officials.

Authorities said the man wasn’t using a crosswalk when he ventured out into Seagirt Avenue — a busy road with six lanes.

EMS rushed the man to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver stayed on the scene, and police did not immediately file any charges.

The NYPD’s Highway District Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the crash.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Suspect arrested in Brooklyn fatal triple shooting: police

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a triple shooting that left a man dead in Cypress Hills, authorities announced Tuesday. Frederick Bembury, 46, is charged with murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the September incident, according to police. Three men were struck when […]
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Police: Man stabbed in the shoulder at Bronx subway station by armed robber

A man was stabbed in an attempted robbery at the Fordham Road Station overnight in the Bronx, authorities say. According to police, the victim was leaving the station when he was approached on the staircase by the robber who demanded money. When he didn't get the money, police say he stabbed the victim in the shoulder.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Man leaving work in East Village dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver, was father to 12 children

A man leaving work in the East Village who was struck by a hit-and-run driver has died, police said Monday. Lucas Jimenez Aburto was in the crosswalk at Third Ave. and St. Marks Place, but had the “Don’t Walk” signal when he was hit around 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, cops said. He had just ended his shift at Ray’s Pizza & Bagel Cafe, where he had worked as a porter for many years, co-workers said. ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Man fatally shot on Harlem street flees in car and crashes before dying

A man fatally shot on a Harlem street Sunday fled in a car and crashed before dying, police sources said. The 39-year-old victim was shot in the chest near Broadway and W. 143rd St. at about 3 a.m., cops said. He managed to get into his car and drove off but crashed into a road median, sources said. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved, police said. His name was not ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Mother Charged in Stabbings of Her 2 Boys; Family Tries Making Sense of Killings

A mother has been charged with murder in the stabbings of two small children in a Bronx apartment, police said Monday. Dimone Fleming, 22, is accused of killing 11-month-old Octavius Fleming-Canada and 3-year-old Dashawn Fleming, who were found with multiple stab wounds on Saturday in the apartment in the Mount Hope neighborhood were the family had been living. The children were pronounced dead at a hospital.
BRONX, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy