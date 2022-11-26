64-year-old pedestrian killed in Far Rockaway car crash

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A car fatally hit a 64-year-old man as he attempted to cross the street in Brooklyn on Friday, according to police.

The pedestrian was trying to cross Seagirt Boulevard near Beach 31st Street in Far Rockaway just before 7 p.m. when a 26-year-old man driving a 2020 Jeep Wrangler hit him, according to officials.

Authorities said the man wasn’t using a crosswalk when he ventured out into Seagirt Avenue — a busy road with six lanes.

EMS rushed the man to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver stayed on the scene, and police did not immediately file any charges.

The NYPD’s Highway District Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the crash.