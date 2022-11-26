Read full article on original website
Brooke Shields Shares Sweet Family Photo with Her Two Daughters on Thanksgiving: 'My Heart'
Brooke Shields shares daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, with husband Chris Henchy Brooke Shields is feeling grateful for family this Thanksgiving. Over the weekend, the actress, 57, shared a sweet series of photos on Instagram from her Thanksgiving celebrations with her family. The first picture showed Shields and husband Chris Henchy with their two daughters, Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, as they posed for a family photo with palm trees in the background. Shields and her girls wore florals for the occasion while Henchy opted for a...
Dwayne Johnson Visits 7-Eleven Where He Used to Shoplift as a Kid to 'Right the Wrong'
"That felt really good," The Rock said after buying out an entire shelf of Snickers bars to give Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is making up for his past mistakes. The Black Adam action star over the weekend shared a video on social media documenting a recent visit to a 7-Eleven in Hawaii in which he bought out the stores supply of Snickers bars and left them for any hungry customers to take for free. It wasn't just a generous move, but one Johnson, 50, was doing as...
Tamera Mowry-Housley and Family Share Adorable Thanksgiving Video Filled with 'Laughter and Joy'
The Housley family uploaded a silly Instagram video where they shared the things they're grateful for — but they didn't get quite far in their endeavor Tamera Mowry-Housley is sharing how thankful she is for her family this Thanksgiving. To celebrate the November holiday, the Housley family uploaded a sweet video of gratitude to inspire others. The video featured Tamera with daughter Ariah, 7, son Aden, 9 and husband Adam Housley. As the family gathered on their living room couch to count their blessings, Adam kicked off the gratitude...
Jennifer Hudson Says About Raising Her Teenage Son: 'He Has His Own Swag Now'
The actress, singer and TV host talked to PEOPLE about the need to let go as her son David gets older Jennifer Hudson is going through a relatable adjustment period with her teenage son David. "Whew child. Being a mom to a teenage boy. I feel like I have a new child at 13," the Respect star, 41, told PEOPLE at Glamour's Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Tuesday. "Like, it's like, hello I'm your mother!" Despite this, Hudson went on to say that...
Joanna Gaines' Latest Picture With Son Crew Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
While many people boast busy schedules, Joanna Gaines's daily routine just about takes the cake. According to Cheat Sheet, the Kansas native and her husband, Chip Gaines, own a restaurant, construction and design business, children's furniture and accessories line, a discount outlet, and a television network, among many other projects. Unsurprisingly, Chip and Joanna Gaines have an astonishing net worth.
ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'
"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble, Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53, who...
Selena Gomez breaks down crying over worsening lupus: ‘It just hurts’
Selena Gomez’s battle with lupus worsened to such an extreme in 2020 that she found herself in excruciating pain “everywhere.”. The “Same Old Love” singer breaks down crying in her new Apple TV+ documentary, “My Mind & Me,” when she realizes her autoimmune disease was flaring for the first time in years.
Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away
Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
Valerie Bertinelli and Son Wolfgang Van Halen Celebrate Her First Thanksgiving Since Her Divorce
Bertinelli spent Thanksgiving surrounded by loved ones, including her son, Wolfgang Van Halen Valerie Bertinelli enjoyed a relaxing Thanksgiving surrounded by loved ones. The Food Network star shared a glimpse of her Turkey Day on Instagram, spending it with her son Wolfgang Van Halen and his fiancée, Andraia Allsop. Bertinelli shared on Instagram that she was enjoying her day of thanks in Milan with family, including her brother, Patrick Bertinelli. She shared a video of a room full of people eating, joking that it was the "Italian way." She also...
See Khloé Kardashian's Newborn Son Meet Her Daughter True in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale
In the final episode of season 2, Khloé Kardashian brings her baby boy home to meet his big sister Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson is already looking like a natural big sister. To round out season 2 of The Kardashians, the show revisited the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son, who arrived in July 2022 via surrogate shortly after news broke of her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal. The finale shows Khloé, 38, showing True, 4, her little brother via FaceTime. "Do you think he's cute?" the mom of two...
Gisele Bündchen’s pics with Joaquim Valente ‘show Tom Brady what he’s missing’
It’s been just a few weeks since Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce, but sources who know the couple say the Brazilian supermodel is sending a message to her ex by posing in flagrante with jiu-jitsu hunk Joaquim Valente. Page Six is told that Bündchen has known Valente, who lives in Miami, for at least a year and a half. She met him after signing up her son, Benjamin, 12, for lessons in the ancient art of Japanese self-defense before taking lessons herself. While sources close to the 42-year-old model insist to us that she is not dating Valente, who...
Paris Hilton Updates Fans on Pregnancy Journey After Mom Kathy Hilton Claims She's 'Trying and Trying'
Paris Hilton is updating fans on her pregnancy plans following her mom Kathy Hilton's comments about her fertility journey. In an Instagram Stories post, the 41-year-old DJ and heiress opened up about her plans for expanding her family with husband Carter Reum. "I'm getting tons of messages of people asking...
Katherine Heigl Says She ‘Never Saw’ Daughter Naleigh When She Was a Baby: ‘I Was Always Afraid’
A difficult time. Katherine Heigl opened up about the difficulties she faced as a mother when her youngest was a newborn — and feeling detached from daughter Naleigh after so much time apart. "I never saw that baby. I was at work with three triplets who were playing my goddaughter and I spent more time […]
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s twins steal the show at Thanksgiving parade
Moroccan and Monroe have stolen the show! see also Internet doesn’t hold back after Mariah Carey’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance Donning a massive pink dress with an umbrella, Mariah sang... Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s 11-year-old twins made an adorable cameo in their mom’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance on Thursday. As the Grammy winner sang “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” her preteens danced inside of open green presents. Monroe stunned in a white fairy outfit, featuring a tutu, wings and a tiara. Moroccan, for his part, sported a red sweatshirt and black pants, nearly matching the nutcrackers performing alongside Carey, 52. At the end of...
Eva Mendes Confirmed She Secretly Married ‘Husband’ Ryan Gosling
After years of secrecy, Eva Mendes has confirmed she is married to Ryan Gosling. Here’s what we’ve known for years: Gosling and Mendes have been together since meeting on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011 and share two daughters, seven-year-old Esmeralda Amada and six-year-old Amada Lee. Beyond that, the pair have kept details about their family private…for the most part.
Michael Strahan’s Kids: Meet His 4 Children, Including Model Isabella
Michael Strahan‘s greatest gift in life is being a dad to his four children. The Good Morning America anchor, 51, has one son, Michael Jr., 27, and three daughters, Tanita, 30, and twins Isabella and Sophia, 18. Michael shares his two older children with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins. His second wife, Jean Muggli, is the mother of his twin daughters. Michael spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in July 2022 about being a dad of four. “I love the challenge of being a parent, and I look forward to the challenge they’re gonna have when they’re parents,” he said.
Kevin Coster Reveals 13-Year-Old Son Hayes Will Appear in His Epic Western 'Horizon' : 'He's Really Good'
Kevin Costner's son is following in his father's footsteps. The actor's son Hayes will appear in Costner's upcoming four-part Western epic Horizon, he tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's issue. "He's very good," says Costner, who's directing the project. "Hayes plays the namesake character that I actually play in the...
Brad Pitt Is Reportedly ‘Really Into’ Ines de Ramon: They’ve Been Dating For ‘A Few Months’
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon first raised romance rumors after attending a Bono solo concert together (see pics here) on Nov. 15, but these two may have been an item longer than anyone thought. Brad, 58, and Ines “have been dating for a few months,” reports PEOPLE, whose source says that “Brad is really into” de Ramon, the ex-wife of Vampire Diaries and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Paul Wesley. PEOPLE also reports that the two “met through a mutual friend,” while one of the publication’s sources claims that “it’s not an exclusive relationship.”
Tom Hanks’ son Chet reveals parents sent him to wilderness program amid addiction battle
Chet Hanks has revealed his parents, actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, sent him to a wilderness program for “troubled teens” amid his battle with substance abuse.The 32-year-old actor and musician detailed the harrowing experience during a recent episode of the Ivan Paychecks podcast. Hanks opened up about his early struggles with addiction, and how it put a strain on his relationship with his parents.In the episode, he recalled how he was dragged out of his bed in 2008 by two men. “My junior year of high school, when the fights and power struggle with my parents had reached...
I got pregnant three weeks after giving birth – people think I’m mad, it’s crazy but I love it
BEING a parent is tough, but having two very young children makes everything that bit more complicated. One woman, Leah Roberts, has two children that were born just nine months and three weeks apart, after she got pregnant three weeks after giving birth to her first daughter. The mum-of-two gave...
