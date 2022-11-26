Bob Dylan Apologizes for Selling Auto Signed Merch

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for ABA

If you’ve bought Bob Dylan artwork or books marketed as hand-signed over the past three years, the legendary singer wants you to know—it was all a lie. Dylan offered a public apology on Facebook to his fans for his “error in judgment” in using machine technology to digitally sign merch since 2019, even though they had been advertised as uniquely signed. Dylan said he had been suffering from vertigo, leading to him using the autopen signatures, a technique he was told “is done ‘all the time’ in the art and literary worlds.” Dylan said he plans to “rectify it immediately,” although he didn’t provide concrete plans on what that will look like for fans who already purchased the auto signatures.

