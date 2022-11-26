Delaware State Police have arrested Bobby Rhoades, 23, of Wilmington, DE following a traffic stop that occurred on Monday night. On November 28, 2022, at approximately 10:50 p.m., New Castle County Governor’s Task Force (GTF) was on patrol in the area of Route 13 and Route 273, New Castle. While on patrol, GTF unit members observed a Honda CRV traveling southbound on Route 13 fail to stop at a red light and also failed to signal when changing lanes. Troopers initiated a traffic stop and contact was made with the operator, a 23-year-old Wilmington man, and the front passenger, identified as Bobby Rhoades. Upon contact with the occupants, troopers smelled an odor of marijuana and observed it inside of the vehicle. A subsequent search of the occupants and vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 2 grams of marijuana near the operator. Additionally, troopers discovered approximately 102 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, .22 caliber ammunition, and a loaded .22 caliber Chiappa semi-automatic handgun located in a bag belonging to Rhoades. A computer search revealed Rhoades is a person prohibited from possessing a weapon.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 17 HOURS AGO