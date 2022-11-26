ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
The Center Square

North Carolina officials scrap incentive packages for two companies that didn't meet job goals

(The Center Square) — Two North Carolina companies are losing their incentives after they failed to fulfill job requirements in the agreements. The North Carolina Economic Investment Committee voted last week to cancel a $2.1 million Job Investment Development Grant to the business services company Conduent for failing to create 200 jobs in Morrisville. The grant, announced in 2017, was in addition to $41,500 in incentives from Wake County and about $40,500 from Morrisville, The Carolina Journal reports. ...
MORRISVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

North Carolina gas tax increasing in 2023

North Carolina Department of Revenue (NCDOR) announced gas prices will increase in January. The motor fuels and alternative fuels tax rate for the period of Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2023, will increase from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents per gallon. “The motor fuel excise tax rate is calculated...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

This North Carolina City Tops The List For Biggest Rent Increase

If you’ve been looking for an apartment lately you’ve probably noticed rent has gone up significantly. And not just in line with the inflation numbers. Rent has gone way up in some areas. According to CBS17, a report from Rent.com shows Greensboro is the top city in the...
GREENSBORO, NC
ourstate.com

5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie

Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
DAVIDSON, NC
carolinajournal.com

country1037fm.com

Gallery:Huge Catfish Caught on Lake Wylie In The Carolinas

Don’t tempt me with an invitation for a fishing trip. I will say yes faster than a speeding bullet. Huge catfish caught on Lake Wylie in North Carolina and South Carolina thanks to an invitation from an old college buddy. I met Trent Thomasson while we were both trout...
LAKE WYLIE, SC
luminanews.com

39th North Carolina Holiday Flotilla Announces 2022 Winners

Wrightsville Beach, NC – The 39th North Carolina Holiday Flotilla, Zambelli Fireworks, and Airlie Gardens’ Enchanted Airlie launched the coastal holiday season on Thanksgiving weekend at Wrightsville Beach. “I have to give it to the captains; they truly brought their ‘A-game’ this year,” said Flotilla Chairman Levi Boyd....
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
country1037fm.com

Here’s Where To See The Best Christmas Lights In North Carolina

Where can you see the best Christmas lights in North Carolina? Parade Magazine recently released what they consider the best lights display in each state. And I have to say I can’t argue with what they chose for North Carolina’s- The Biltmore Estate! If you’ve never been you really should add it to your list. I’ve been several times in the past few years (twice on New Years Eve which I highly recommend!
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

North Carolina gas prices to increase in 2023, state officials say

CHARLOTTE — North Carolinians can expect a rise in gas prices this new year, according to the North Carolina Department of Revenue. Gas prices and alternative fuel tax rates will increase statewide from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents per gallon in 2023, the NCDOR said. The gas tax rate is calculated by using the gas tax rate of the year before, multiplied by a percentage. The percentage is 100 plus or minus the sum of the change in the state’s population percentage.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

Where Medicaid, medical marijuana, sports betting stand in North Carolina as Berger resumes role as state Senate leader

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – State Senator Phil Berger (R-Eden), perhaps the most powerful Republican in North Carolina, will keep his hands on the reins of the General Assembly for the next two years. Berger on Monday was voted Senate president pro tempore – more generally known as “Senate leader” – by his peers, continuing in […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

