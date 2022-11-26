Read full article on original website
North Carolina officials scrap incentive packages for two companies that didn't meet job goals
(The Center Square) — Two North Carolina companies are losing their incentives after they failed to fulfill job requirements in the agreements. The North Carolina Economic Investment Committee voted last week to cancel a $2.1 million Job Investment Development Grant to the business services company Conduent for failing to create 200 jobs in Morrisville. The grant, announced in 2017, was in addition to $41,500 in incentives from Wake County and about $40,500 from Morrisville, The Carolina Journal reports. ...
sandhillssentinel.com
North Carolina gas tax increasing in 2023
North Carolina Department of Revenue (NCDOR) announced gas prices will increase in January. The motor fuels and alternative fuels tax rate for the period of Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2023, will increase from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents per gallon. “The motor fuel excise tax rate is calculated...
kiss951.com
This North Carolina City Tops The List For Biggest Rent Increase
If you’ve been looking for an apartment lately you’ve probably noticed rent has gone up significantly. And not just in line with the inflation numbers. Rent has gone way up in some areas. According to CBS17, a report from Rent.com shows Greensboro is the top city in the...
Royal Farms to open 6+ stores in North Carolina
Baltimore's homegrown convenience-store chain is headed farther south. Royal Farms recently announced that it plans to open at least six stores in eastern North Carolina in early 2023
ourstate.com
5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie
Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
carolinajournal.com
Two more NC business incentive packages fall through
Ongoing trend continues of companies not living up to their economic promises to North Carolina despite JDIG incentives. Two companies had their incentives packages terminated Tuesday by the North Carolina Economic Investment Committee for failure to follow through on job commitments. Conduent, a spin-off of Xerox and S&D Coffee, blame...
North Carolina 11th worst in the country for teacher shortage, new data finds
North Carolina is receiving a high mark for something no state wants: a teacher shortage.
Smoke, ashes in for 4th day as North Carolina landfill fire continues; fire did not appear to begin as ‘controlled burn’
A call about a blaze in the area was first noted around 3:25 a.m. Friday, according to the Raleigh Fire Department website.
Low fuel light leads North Carolina woman to $1 million lottery prize
A North Carolina woman said she has her truck's low fuel light to thank for the $1 million jackpot she won from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
country1037fm.com
Gallery:Huge Catfish Caught on Lake Wylie In The Carolinas
Don’t tempt me with an invitation for a fishing trip. I will say yes faster than a speeding bullet. Huge catfish caught on Lake Wylie in North Carolina and South Carolina thanks to an invitation from an old college buddy. I met Trent Thomasson while we were both trout...
luminanews.com
39th North Carolina Holiday Flotilla Announces 2022 Winners
Wrightsville Beach, NC – The 39th North Carolina Holiday Flotilla, Zambelli Fireworks, and Airlie Gardens’ Enchanted Airlie launched the coastal holiday season on Thanksgiving weekend at Wrightsville Beach. “I have to give it to the captains; they truly brought their ‘A-game’ this year,” said Flotilla Chairman Levi Boyd....
Updated N.C. Dental Opioid Action Plan includes strategies to help dentists prevent misuse of opioids
RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released an updated North Carolina Dental Opioid Action Plan to provide clear steps and solutions for dentists and their staff, patients, families and communities to address the opioid epidemic. The state action plan represents the work of the...
WBTV
NC’s first ‘Safe Haven Baby Box’ to be unveiled in Ashe County
ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina’s first-ever “Safe Haven Baby Box” will be unveiled in Ashe County on Tuesday. That new box will be located at the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. A Safe Haven Baby Box is a secure place for a mother to surrender...
country1037fm.com
Here’s Where To See The Best Christmas Lights In North Carolina
Where can you see the best Christmas lights in North Carolina? Parade Magazine recently released what they consider the best lights display in each state. And I have to say I can’t argue with what they chose for North Carolina’s- The Biltmore Estate! If you’ve never been you really should add it to your list. I’ve been several times in the past few years (twice on New Years Eve which I highly recommend!
Hundreds of gas pumps out of compliance in NC; costing consumers
One place you may unknowingly be paying more is at the gas pump--and the reason why has nothing to do with the price per gallon.
North Carolina gas prices to increase in 2023, state officials say
CHARLOTTE — North Carolinians can expect a rise in gas prices this new year, according to the North Carolina Department of Revenue. Gas prices and alternative fuel tax rates will increase statewide from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents per gallon in 2023, the NCDOR said. The gas tax rate is calculated by using the gas tax rate of the year before, multiplied by a percentage. The percentage is 100 plus or minus the sum of the change in the state’s population percentage.
Severe weather in North Carolina still possible late into year
This is yet another reminder that if conditions are right, severe weather can happen at any time, even in the Carolinas.
Where Medicaid, medical marijuana, sports betting stand in North Carolina as Berger resumes role as state Senate leader
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – State Senator Phil Berger (R-Eden), perhaps the most powerful Republican in North Carolina, will keep his hands on the reins of the General Assembly for the next two years. Berger on Monday was voted Senate president pro tempore – more generally known as “Senate leader” – by his peers, continuing in […]
Where is the North Carolina’s $5.4 billion in North Carolina’s American Rescue Plan Act funding going?
To conclude its ARPA reporting project, CPP looks into how other ARPA funds, the $5.4 billion distributed directly to the state, is being spen
Beware: Lanternflies (tiny moths) in NC could surprise you
These moths have been spotted everywhere in North Carolina. Killing a living thing is something we should not do in most situations. However, scientists have something different to tell North Carolina residents.
