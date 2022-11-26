A LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN WAS ARRESTED SUNDAY NIGHT AFTER A PURSUIT IN LAWRENCEBURG. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, A DEPUTY WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, WITNESSED A BLACK FORD TAURUS TURN ON 4TH STREET SWERVE AND ALMOST HIT A VEHICLE, THE VEHICLE THEN RAN A STOP SIGN AT WHICH TIME THE DEPUTY INITIATED A TRAFFIC STOP. THE VEHICLE SPED UP AND FLED ON 2ND AVENUE AND RAN THE STOP SIGN AT 2ND AND 1ST BEFORE HEADING ON SPRINGER ROAD. THE PURSUIT TRAVELED ONTO GAINES WHERE THE SUBJECT DROVE IN THE PARKING LOT OF IMMAUEL BAPTIST CHURCH THROUGHT THE GRASS AND STRUCK THE DEPUTIES BUMPER WHILE RETURNING TO GAINES. THE PURSUIT ENDED ON EAST GAINES WHERE THE VEHICLE WENT OFF AN EMBANKMENT. radio7media.com THE MALE SUBJECT FLED ON FOOT AND THE DEPUTIES FOUND THE SUBJECT LOCATED ON THE GROUND WITH LEAVES COVERING HIS BODY. JAMES BRONSON SMOTHERMAN, 37, OF LAWRENCEBURG, WAS DETAINED AND CHECKED OUT BY EMS BEFORE BEING TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER. HE FACES CHARGES OF FELONY EVADING, DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE, RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT AND RECKLESS DRIVING. HE ALSO HAD OUTSTANDING WARRANTS FOR AGGRAVATED ASSAULTS OUT OF LAWRENCE AND WAYNE COUNTIES.

LAWRENCEBURG, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO