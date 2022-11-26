Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAthens, AL
5 Things to Do with Your Family in Athens, AlabamaJameson StewardAthens, AL
Armed Robber Dies After Being Shot by Ex-Marine at an Ardmore, AL Gas Station at his Second Armed RobberyZack LoveArdmore, AL
Popular discount retail chain opening another store in Tennessee this monthKristen WaltersLawrenceburg, TN
Related
radio7media.com
Vehicle Break In Over the Weekend in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO GUM SPRINGS BAPTIST CHURCH ON SATURDAY TO SPEAK TO A COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED THEIR VEHICLE HAD BEEN BROKEN INTO. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, THE VEHICLE HAD BEEN PARKED AT THE CHURCH SINCE THURSDAY. SECURITY FOOTAGE SHOWED A DARK GREY INFINITY SUV PULL UP TO THE VEHICLE AND A PERSON COULD BE SEEN EXITING THE VEHICLE FOR A SHORT AMOUNT OF TIME. THE WINDOW OF THE VEHICLE WAS BROKEN AND THE CONTENTS OF THE GLOVE BOX AND CENTER CONSOLE WERE ON THE FLOOR. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
thunder1320.com
Winchester Police seeks public identifying suspects
The Winchester PD is asking if you recognize the individuals pictured. These individuals are subjects of interest in open investigations. If you know the identity of a subject, please contact the Winchester Police Department at 931-967-3840 or report anonymously to Crimestoppers at 931-962-INFO(4636). Thank you for your time and cooperation.
WAAY-TV
Police ID suspect in attempted murder at Huntsville Walmart
The Huntsville Police Department is asking the public to help it locate a suspect in an attempted murder. Police say Randy Lamar Lewis, 43, is wanted on an attempted murder warrant related to an early Sunday afternoon shooting in a Walmart parking lot on Sparkman Drive. The victim is in...
radio7media.com
Florence Woman Arrested after Striking Husband's Vehicle Multiple Times
ON MONDAY AFTERNOON AT APPROXIMATELY 4:30, OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO THE AREA OF COLLEGE STREET AND COURT STREET TO A CALL OF A VEHICLE STRIKING ANOTHER VEHICLE MULTIPLE TIMES. OFFICERS LOCATED A MALE WHO STATED HIS WIFE WAS RAMMING HIS VEHICLE WITH HERS AND SHE HAD LEFT ON FOOT. THE MALE HAD SUSTAINED MINOR INJURIES. HE IDENTIFIED HIS WIFE AS MELISSA ALLISON, 43, OF FLORENCE, WAS LOCATED A FEW BLOCKS AWAY AND ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT, LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT, AND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT.
radio7media.com
Spring Hill Police Alert Public of Scam
THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA TO ALERT OF THE PUBLIC OF A SCAM THAT WAS RECENTLY BROUGHT TO THEIR ATTENTION. AT LEAST ONE PERSON HAS RECEIVED A TEXT MESSAGE CLAIMING THEIR VEHICLE WAS CAPTURED ON A TRAFFIC CAMERA AND THAT A DIGITAL TICKET HAS BEEN ISSUED AND THEY CAN PAY ONLINE OR IN PERSON TO TEXT HELP OR PAY NOW FOR MORE INFORMATION. THIS IS A SCAM. THE CITY OF SPRING HILL DOES NOT HAVE ANY CAMERAS THAT CAPTURE TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS.
WAFF
Animal shelter petitions for funds from arrested dog owner
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Animal Shelter has filed a petition for contributions from a dog owner arrested on October 28 for dog fighting and animal cruelty. Lamarcus Ricks turned himself in on Oct. 28 after authorities seized multiple dogs from a property in Tuscumbia. Court documents show...
radio7media.com
Lawrenceburg Man Arrested Following Pursuit
A LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN WAS ARRESTED SUNDAY NIGHT AFTER A PURSUIT IN LAWRENCEBURG. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, A DEPUTY WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, WITNESSED A BLACK FORD TAURUS TURN ON 4TH STREET SWERVE AND ALMOST HIT A VEHICLE, THE VEHICLE THEN RAN A STOP SIGN AT WHICH TIME THE DEPUTY INITIATED A TRAFFIC STOP. THE VEHICLE SPED UP AND FLED ON 2ND AVENUE AND RAN THE STOP SIGN AT 2ND AND 1ST BEFORE HEADING ON SPRINGER ROAD. THE PURSUIT TRAVELED ONTO GAINES WHERE THE SUBJECT DROVE IN THE PARKING LOT OF IMMAUEL BAPTIST CHURCH THROUGHT THE GRASS AND STRUCK THE DEPUTIES BUMPER WHILE RETURNING TO GAINES. THE PURSUIT ENDED ON EAST GAINES WHERE THE VEHICLE WENT OFF AN EMBANKMENT. radio7media.com THE MALE SUBJECT FLED ON FOOT AND THE DEPUTIES FOUND THE SUBJECT LOCATED ON THE GROUND WITH LEAVES COVERING HIS BODY. JAMES BRONSON SMOTHERMAN, 37, OF LAWRENCEBURG, WAS DETAINED AND CHECKED OUT BY EMS BEFORE BEING TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER. HE FACES CHARGES OF FELONY EVADING, DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE, RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT AND RECKLESS DRIVING. HE ALSO HAD OUTSTANDING WARRANTS FOR AGGRAVATED ASSAULTS OUT OF LAWRENCE AND WAYNE COUNTIES.
WAAY-TV
Marshall County woman admits stealing Covid-19 funds meant for small business owners
Do you remember those federal Covid-19 pandemic relief funds known as PPP loans?. The government handed out billions of dollars to small businesses to help keep them afloat during the worst of the pandemic shutdowns. During that time, a Marshall County woman took out a loan under false pretenses, to the tune of $149,900.
radio7media.com
Shooting Incident Monday in Muscle Shoals
ON MONDAY AT APPROXIMATELY 8:30 PM, OFFICERS WITH THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO A CALL OF “SHOTS FIRED” AT A BUILDING ON THE CORNER OF WILSON DAM RD AND PERSHING AVENUE. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL ARRIVED ON SCENE AND FOUND TWO ADULT MALES, ONE WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND AND ONE WITH WHAT APPEARED TO HAVE BLUNT TRAUMA TO THE HEAD. FROM INFORMATION GATHERED BY DETECTIVES, IT IS BELIEVED THAT TWO BROTHERS BEGAN A VERBAL ARGUMENT THAT LED TO A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION WHERE ONE BROTHER WAS SHOT WITH A HANDGUN AND THE OTHER SUSTAINED BLUNT FORCE TRAUMA TO THE HEAD. THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.
One man shot, active investigation underway: HPD
One person was injured in a shooting in Huntsville on Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
WAFF
Two arrested after Monday afternoon police chase
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested Monday afternoon after leading the Huntsville Police Department on a chase. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, Matthew Cohn, 21, and Cherie Gamble, 20, were arrested after leading police on a chase. Gamble was charged with attempting to flee...
WAAY-TV
Muscle Shoals Police: Argument between brothers ends in assault, shots fired
Two men are in Huntsville Hospital after one was assaulted and the other was shot Monday night. According to Muscle Shoals Police, investigators responded to a shots-fired call about 8:30 p.m. Monday at the corner of Wilson Dam Road and Pershing Avenue. Detectives say they found two victims, one with...
Madison County man indicted on federal smuggling charges
A Madison County man was federally indicted with charges related to an illegal scheme to export U.S.-origin goods, like oil industry products, to Iran.
Two Tennessee fugitives arrested in Alabama after car chase
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Two fugitives accused of stealing an SUV in Tennessee were arrested after an early morning car chase in Dothan, per the DPD. According to Sergeant Mullis, Dothan Police were informed of a Be-On-The-Look-Out (BOLO) alert put out by the Maury County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee about two suspects accused of stealing a […]
Decatur Police identify men found dead Sunday
The Decatur Police Department (DPD) has identified two men found dead at a local apartment complex Sunday afternoon.
WAFF
2 men found dead at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway after two men were found dead at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur on Sunday. According to a Decatur Police Department (DPD) spokesperson, two people were found dead inside a unit at the apartment building around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 27. The...
Mother files $3M wrongful death lawsuit against Maury County Board of Education
The mother of a former Mount Pleasant High School student is suing the Maury County Board of Education after her son died following a motorcycle crash that occurred on the school’s campus.
WSMV
Investigation underway after human skeletal remains found near Franklin
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives are working with forensic experts Monday to determine the source of human skeletal remains found Saturday in Williamson County. According to a Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) media release, a hunter was tracking deer in a wooded area along the eastern part of Clovercroft Road when he discovered the human remains.
Argument between brothers leads to shooting, police say
The Muscle Shoals Police Department is investigating a shooting after a fight between brothers on Monday night.
radio7media.com
Area Communities Receive Multimodal Access Grants
STATE SENATOR PAGE WALLEY RECENTLY ANNOUNCED THAT SIX DISTRICT 26 COMMUNITIES WILL RECEIVE MULTIMODAL ACCESS GRANTS FROM THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION. CLIFTON IN WAYNE COUNTY WILL RECEIVE $1.1 MILLION FOR SIDEWALKS, PEDESTRIAN CROSSING IMPROVEMENTS, BIKE FACILITIES AND ADA IMPROVEMENTS. LAWRENCEBURG IN LAWRENCE COUNTY WILL RECEIVE $264,085 FOR PEDESTRIAN CROSSING IMPROVEMENTS. LORETTO IN LAWRENCE COUNTY WILL RECEIVE $1.2 MILLION FOR SIDEWALKS, PEDESTRIAN CROSSING AS WELL AS ADA IMPROVEMENTS. TDOT’S MULTIMODAL ACCESS GRANT PROJECTS ARE STATE-FUNDED AT 90%-95% WITH A 5%-10% LOCAL MATCH.
Comments / 0