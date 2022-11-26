ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 1079 Lafayette Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1079 Lafayette Avenue, a four-story residential building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Sander Weiss’s Brooklyn-based Gelu Durus Musica and developed by 1079 Lafayette Holdings LLC, the structure yields 22 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
Eater

Brooklyn Has a New Sandwich Shop Slinging Italian Beef and Chicago Dogs

Italian beef, Chicago dogs, and other foods from the Windy City have blown into Brooklyn. Bobbi’s Italian Beef, a new sandwich shop at 228 Smith Street, between Douglass and Butler streets, opened without much fanfare last weekend, but people walking down Cobble Hill’s main drag seemed to follow the smell of beef jus and end up at the counter. Most asked some version of the same question: “What should I get?”
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

The Best Neighborhoods in Brooklyn forFamilies

When people think about moving to New York, they often think about the city’s culture, nightlife, casinos, poker en ligne, and the infamous “city that never sleeps.” However, when it comes to having a family, Brooklyn is a great place to live. There are plenty of parks and homes that are spacious enough for everyone.
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Brooklyn’s trendy retail districts boom as Manhattan’s sit vacant

Manhattan’s struggling retail scene seems to get all the attention. It seems that for every fully or mostly leased, high-profile corridor like Broadway in Soho, there’s a stretch full of yawning vacancies — such as on Broadway in Tribeca. But Brooklyn’s retail picture is rosier. Although wounded...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Brooklyn NYCHA Residents Have a New Pathway to Becoming Homeowners

The New York City Housing Authority has partnered with local agencies to renovate 18 homes throughout The Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens, reports Norwood News. The Small Homes Rehab-NYCHA Program is the latest initiative under Mayor Eric Adams to help disenfranchised communities build and maintain generational wealth through homeownership. “Across the...
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Construction worker dies at Upper West Side building

A construction worker died Monday after falling from an Upper West Side building. The incident occurred late Monday morning at 263 West End Avenue, Gothamist reported. A preliminary investigation by the Department of Buildings found the 36-year-old worker, who has not been publicly identified, was installing netting around a supported scaffold on the 15th floor when he fell to a sidewalk shed below.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Gunman Chases Victim Down the Block During East NY Shooting

A gunman chased a man down the block during a shooting in Brooklyn. It happened November 7 around 4:30 p.m. on Linwood Street and Pitkin Avenue in East New York. The victim had just parked on the block. He tried to escape from the gunman and at one point ducked behind […] Click here to view original web page at www.msn.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Lottery ticket worth more than $18,000 sold in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A lottery player in Brooklyn won big on Saturday. A Take 5 ticket worth $18,558.50 was sold at Kevin’s Liquor, located at 2216 Pitkin Avenue, for Saturday’s evening drawing. Another winning ticket was sold at Tops Markets #262 in Angola. Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings […]
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

DOH looks into major computer crash at 3 Brooklyn hospitals

The state Department of Health is investigating a massive computer crash at One Brooklyn Health System, involving Brookdale, Interfaith and Kingsbrook Jewish hospitals. Health officials tell News 12 the system has been down for over a week affecting patients and staff alike. The DOH says it is working with the...
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist

Fallen debris in Brooklyn subway tunnel causes major delays

Riders waited in long lines for buses after an incident involving fallen debris disrupted service for three hours on Saturday. Part of the ceiling in a subway tunnel collapsed in Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon, resulting in a three-hour service suspension and long lines awaiting buses. [ more › ]
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Commack college student decorates family home to raise money for St. Jude's

A Commack teenager is helping to make the holiday bright for children who can't be home to celebrate. Joseph Barragato created Wichards Winter Wonderland on Wichards Boulevard to raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The LIU Post student puts up holiday decorations on his family house every year...
COMMACK, NY

