Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ WomanBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mayor Adams Says We are in Financial Trouble After a $2 Billion Dollar GapTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants With Recent FundingTom HandyNew York City, NY
NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving ChildBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1079 Lafayette Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1079 Lafayette Avenue, a four-story residential building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Sander Weiss’s Brooklyn-based Gelu Durus Musica and developed by 1079 Lafayette Holdings LLC, the structure yields 22 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $187,330.
Eater
Brooklyn Has a New Sandwich Shop Slinging Italian Beef and Chicago Dogs
Italian beef, Chicago dogs, and other foods from the Windy City have blown into Brooklyn. Bobbi’s Italian Beef, a new sandwich shop at 228 Smith Street, between Douglass and Butler streets, opened without much fanfare last weekend, but people walking down Cobble Hill’s main drag seemed to follow the smell of beef jus and end up at the counter. Most asked some version of the same question: “What should I get?”
bkreader.com
The Best Neighborhoods in Brooklyn forFamilies
When people think about moving to New York, they often think about the city’s culture, nightlife, casinos, poker en ligne, and the infamous “city that never sleeps.” However, when it comes to having a family, Brooklyn is a great place to live. There are plenty of parks and homes that are spacious enough for everyone.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Brooklyn’s trendy retail districts boom as Manhattan’s sit vacant
Manhattan’s struggling retail scene seems to get all the attention. It seems that for every fully or mostly leased, high-profile corridor like Broadway in Soho, there’s a stretch full of yawning vacancies — such as on Broadway in Tribeca. But Brooklyn’s retail picture is rosier. Although wounded...
News 12
Soul food and Puerto Rican-inspired lounge to open in Westchester
There’s a new Soul Food and Puerto Rican lounge coming to Westchester County. K&P Lounge will be holding a grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 276 Watch Hill Road in Cortlandt Manor. Attendees will enjoy an evening of complimentary...
bkreader.com
Brooklyn NYCHA Residents Have a New Pathway to Becoming Homeowners
The New York City Housing Authority has partnered with local agencies to renovate 18 homes throughout The Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens, reports Norwood News. The Small Homes Rehab-NYCHA Program is the latest initiative under Mayor Eric Adams to help disenfranchised communities build and maintain generational wealth through homeownership. “Across the...
therealdeal.com
Construction worker dies at Upper West Side building
A construction worker died Monday after falling from an Upper West Side building. The incident occurred late Monday morning at 263 West End Avenue, Gothamist reported. A preliminary investigation by the Department of Buildings found the 36-year-old worker, who has not been publicly identified, was installing netting around a supported scaffold on the 15th floor when he fell to a sidewalk shed below.
bkreader.com
Gunman Chases Victim Down the Block During East NY Shooting
A gunman chased a man down the block during a shooting in Brooklyn. It happened November 7 around 4:30 p.m. on Linwood Street and Pitkin Avenue in East New York. The victim had just parked on the block. He tried to escape from the gunman and at one point ducked behind […] Click here to view original web page at www.msn.com.
Program giving NYC students free college, career advice gets $15 million boost
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Students in New York City are getting free help to get into college and be guided to their dream careers. Bottom Line, a national nonprofit based in Brooklyn, just got a multi-million dollar boost after a donation from Mackenzie Scott. The nonprofit has a team in Downtown Brooklyn partnering with students, helping them […]
newyorkbeacon.com
Man from Crown Heights: Landlord Is pushing him out of a $450-a-Month Apartment
On Sunday, The New York Times reported that Francis Roberts—who has resided in his Crown Heights apartment for more than 20 years —is allegedly being harassed by his landlord in attempts for him to vacate. Roberts’ rent is currently $450 per month since his apartment is rent-stabilized.
News 12
Green Point Christmas Trees urges residents to get their trees sooner than late
For more than 30 years Green Point Christmas Trees in Brooklyn has been selling trees to families near and far, but this year, they're recommending that residents get their trees sooner rather than later. Green Point Christmas Trees have been open since last week and already sold more than 200...
NYPD: Duo swipes wallet from distracted woman in Brooklyn
The NYPD says the two women teamed up to steal another woman's wallet inside Brooklyn's Atlantic Avenue terminal on Nov. 16.
East Orange breaks ground on city's largest real estate development
The Crossings will be a mixed-use housing project that will feature a plaza with restaurants and retail shops.
Lottery ticket worth more than $18,000 sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A lottery player in Brooklyn won big on Saturday. A Take 5 ticket worth $18,558.50 was sold at Kevin’s Liquor, located at 2216 Pitkin Avenue, for Saturday’s evening drawing. Another winning ticket was sold at Tops Markets #262 in Angola. Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings […]
News 12
DOH looks into major computer crash at 3 Brooklyn hospitals
The state Department of Health is investigating a massive computer crash at One Brooklyn Health System, involving Brookdale, Interfaith and Kingsbrook Jewish hospitals. Health officials tell News 12 the system has been down for over a week affecting patients and staff alike. The DOH says it is working with the...
News 12
Gov. Hochul announces $46.5 million in funding for 3 Long Island colleges
Three Long Island schools are getting $46.5 million in funding from the state. Gov. Hochul made the announcement that will help create 158 new high paying science jobs and make Long Island a hub for technology and innovation. "Long Island is where the future is really being imagined," Hochul said....
Fallen debris in Brooklyn subway tunnel causes major delays
Riders waited in long lines for buses after an incident involving fallen debris disrupted service for three hours on Saturday. Part of the ceiling in a subway tunnel collapsed in Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon, resulting in a three-hour service suspension and long lines awaiting buses. [ more › ]
queenoftheclick.com
Assemblyman Elect, Brook Krasny Focuses on Police and Security with New Casino in Coney Island
Alec Brook-Krasny, Assemblyman-Elect NYS 46th Assembly District – The ongoing conversation regarding the placement of a casino in Coney Island must be combined with economic development for the entire community. It is not enough to create an entertainment venue; we must include necessary infrastructure support and long-term job opportunities.
News 12
Commack college student decorates family home to raise money for St. Jude's
A Commack teenager is helping to make the holiday bright for children who can't be home to celebrate. Joseph Barragato created Wichards Winter Wonderland on Wichards Boulevard to raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The LIU Post student puts up holiday decorations on his family house every year...
19 people injured, including a firefighter, in Brooklyn apartment building fire
The blaze began in the building's compactor chute.
