Paula Ross, age 66, of Flippin, Arkansas passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022. Paula was born August 16, 1956 to Joseph Dallas Adams and Velda Kreat (Kelley) Adams. Paula enjoyed quilting and painting. She stained glass and refurnished furniture. Paula also enjoyed going to auctions to find antiques. She was a devoted Jehovah Witness for many years and she loved her family more than anything. She will be missed by all who knew her.

FLIPPIN, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO