KTLO
Regina Sue Mooney, 68, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Regina Sue Mooney, 68, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Regina was born on December 28, 1953, in Leachville, Arkansas, to Billy and Vetta Friend Parrish. She graduated from the Mountain Home High School in 1972. She married Randy on July 3, 1980 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She owned and operated the College Station and Deli as well as the Pickers Flea Market. She enjoyed bowling, reading, watching game shows, the Wizard of Oz, and especially loved Christmas.
KTLO
Fred Bentley, 84, Gamaliel (Roller)
Mr. Fred Bentley, 84, of Gamaliel, Arkansas passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born June 2, 1938, in Custer, Arkansas to Alex and Catherine (Cowart) Bentley. He married to Dorothy Cherry on August 14, 1962, in West Plains, Missouri. He was a member of the Bellefonte Church of Christ, a Navy Veteran, and a retired facility manager of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Bull Shoals location who loved fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
KTLO
Paula Ross, 66, Flippin (Roller-Burns)
Paula Ross, age 66, of Flippin, Arkansas passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022. Paula was born August 16, 1956 to Joseph Dallas Adams and Velda Kreat (Kelley) Adams. Paula enjoyed quilting and painting. She stained glass and refurnished furniture. Paula also enjoyed going to auctions to find antiques. She was a devoted Jehovah Witness for many years and she loved her family more than anything. She will be missed by all who knew her.
KTLO
Cheri L. McGinn, 63, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 63-year-old Cheri L. McGinn of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Cheri L. McGinn died Sunday at the Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House.
KTLO
Clemie Allene Souza, 97, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 97-year-old Clemie Allene Souza of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Clemie Allene Souza died Monday in Mountain Home.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Before I was old enough to begin school
This is the second in a series of stories written by Guy Howard Jr. about his time growing up in the Branson, Missouri area and his experiences as the son of the Walkin’ Preacher of the Ozarks, Guy Howard. I was born in Schell City, in Vernon County, Missouri....
KTLO
Norfork, Izard County begin bowling season at Driftwood Lanes
Two area high schools will begin the season by facing each other in Mountain Home. Norfork and Izard County will square off Monday at Driftwood Lanes.
KTLO
Monday basketball schedule includes 4 MH junior high teams at Marion
Basketball makes up much of the local Monday schedule and includes four of Mountain Home’s junior high teams on the road for an outing with Marion. The eighth grade girls’ game tips off at 4 followed by the eighth grade boys and both freshman contests. In other junior...
KTLO
Area woman injured after vehicle becomes airborne
A Boone County woman was seriously injured Monday morning after her vehicle became airborne in southern Missouri. Fifty-five-year-old Sheila Bradshaw of Omaha was transported by ambulance from the scene in Taney County to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Bradshaw was traveling on Missouri Highway...
KYTV
Police arrest 2 students accused of social media threats in Mountain Home, Ark.
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - School leaders in Mountain Home say police have arrested two students accused of posting threatening messages on social media. The incidents happened over the Thanksgiving break. The first incident happened after a middle school student created a hit list and posted it with a picture...
The mystery of Missouri’s single zip code that starts with ‘7’
Why is there one zip code in Missouri that starts with a 7 instead of a 6? Is there a ghost town there?
Missouri woman injured after SUV strikes tree
HOWELL COUNTY — A southern Missouri woman was injured Friday nigh in a single-vehicle accident just west of West Plains. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze — driven by Jennifer S. Truman, 35, West Plains — was westbound on County Road 6070 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Kanakuk abuse victim’s parents: ‘Joe White lied’
In an interview with the Branson Tri-Lakes News, the parents of Kanakuk abuse victim Logan Yandell said Kanakuk CEO Joe White lied to both of them about not knowing convicted child molester Pete Newman had been engaged in inappropriate behavior with kids prior to Newman’s 2009 arrest. The Yandell...
Kait 8
Traffic Alert: U.S. 167 opened in Sharp County
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A three-vehicle crash shut down a Northeast Arkansas highway for a time, but has been reopened. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported Monday, Nov. 28, the crash happened around 9:41 a.m. on U.S. Highway 167 in Sharp County. At least one commercial vehicle was involved...
houstonherald.com
Man wanted in four locales arrested in Texas County, patrol says
A man wanted in four jurisdictions was arrested Monday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. John J. Long, 49, of West Plains, was wanted on misdemeanor Howell County warrant – failure to appear, DWI; misdemeanor Wright County warrant, two counts, failure to appear; misdemeanor Newton County warrant – failure to appear, DWI; and misdemeanor Willow Springs Police Department – failure to appear, DWI.
KTLO
Man accused of crashing car into clinic declared unfit to face charges
The case of a man who crashed his car into the lobby of a medical clinic and was found by police in the building shoeless and wrapped in a blanket cannot move forward because of his mental condition. The announcement of the results of psychological examinations done on 29-year-old Zachary...
KYTV
Sharp County bridge work expected to be finished soon
SHARP/FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Work continues on a structure at the Sharp and Fulton County line that will connect Hardy to the Nine Mile Ridge Community during flood season. Arkansas Department of Transportation District 5 Engineer, Bruce Street, explained that work began on the bridge in 2020 and work...
10-year-old boy seriously injured after a pedestrian crash in Howell County
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo.- A 10-year-old boy has sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car in Howell County, Missouri. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol report, a 10-year-old boy ran into the path of a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, striking the child. The crash happened around 1:45 pm Sunday afternoon on Highway 142 west of […]
houstonherald.com
Cabool woman arrested on several charges by state patrol
A Cabool woman was arrested Sunday evening on several charges by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Emily F. Stopper, 22, of Cabool, was charged with misdemeanor DWI, careless and imprudent driving involving a crash, having no insurance and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child. She was released to Ozarks...
