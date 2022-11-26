ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

KTLO

Regina Sue Mooney, 68, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Regina Sue Mooney, 68, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Regina was born on December 28, 1953, in Leachville, Arkansas, to Billy and Vetta Friend Parrish. She graduated from the Mountain Home High School in 1972. She married Randy on July 3, 1980 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She owned and operated the College Station and Deli as well as the Pickers Flea Market. She enjoyed bowling, reading, watching game shows, the Wizard of Oz, and especially loved Christmas.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Fred Bentley, 84, Gamaliel (Roller)

Mr. Fred Bentley, 84, of Gamaliel, Arkansas passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born June 2, 1938, in Custer, Arkansas to Alex and Catherine (Cowart) Bentley. He married to Dorothy Cherry on August 14, 1962, in West Plains, Missouri. He was a member of the Bellefonte Church of Christ, a Navy Veteran, and a retired facility manager of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Bull Shoals location who loved fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
GAMALIEL, AR
KTLO

Paula Ross, 66, Flippin (Roller-Burns)

Paula Ross, age 66, of Flippin, Arkansas passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022. Paula was born August 16, 1956 to Joseph Dallas Adams and Velda Kreat (Kelley) Adams. Paula enjoyed quilting and painting. She stained glass and refurnished furniture. Paula also enjoyed going to auctions to find antiques. She was a devoted Jehovah Witness for many years and she loved her family more than anything. She will be missed by all who knew her.
FLIPPIN, AR
bransontrilakesnews.com

Before I was old enough to begin school

This is the second in a series of stories written by Guy Howard Jr. about his time growing up in the Branson, Missouri area and his experiences as the son of the Walkin’ Preacher of the Ozarks, Guy Howard. I was born in Schell City, in Vernon County, Missouri....
BRANSON, MO
KTLO

Area woman injured after vehicle becomes airborne

A Boone County woman was seriously injured Monday morning after her vehicle became airborne in southern Missouri. Fifty-five-year-old Sheila Bradshaw of Omaha was transported by ambulance from the scene in Taney County to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Bradshaw was traveling on Missouri Highway...
BOONE COUNTY, AR
St. Joseph Post

Missouri woman injured after SUV strikes tree

HOWELL COUNTY — A southern Missouri woman was injured Friday nigh in a single-vehicle accident just west of West Plains. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze — driven by Jennifer S. Truman, 35, West Plains — was westbound on County Road 6070 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
WEST PLAINS, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Kanakuk abuse victim’s parents: ‘Joe White lied’

In an interview with the Branson Tri-Lakes News, the parents of Kanakuk abuse victim Logan Yandell said Kanakuk CEO Joe White lied to both of them about not knowing convicted child molester Pete Newman had been engaged in inappropriate behavior with kids prior to Newman’s 2009 arrest. The Yandell...
BRANSON, MO
Kait 8

Traffic Alert: U.S. 167 opened in Sharp County

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A three-vehicle crash shut down a Northeast Arkansas highway for a time, but has been reopened. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported Monday, Nov. 28, the crash happened around 9:41 a.m. on U.S. Highway 167 in Sharp County. At least one commercial vehicle was involved...
SHARP COUNTY, AR
houstonherald.com

Man wanted in four locales arrested in Texas County, patrol says

A man wanted in four jurisdictions was arrested Monday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. John J. Long, 49, of West Plains, was wanted on misdemeanor Howell County warrant – failure to appear, DWI; misdemeanor Wright County warrant, two counts, failure to appear; misdemeanor Newton County warrant – failure to appear, DWI; and misdemeanor Willow Springs Police Department – failure to appear, DWI.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Sharp County bridge work expected to be finished soon

SHARP/FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Work continues on a structure at the Sharp and Fulton County line that will connect Hardy to the Nine Mile Ridge Community during flood season. Arkansas Department of Transportation District 5 Engineer, Bruce Street, explained that work began on the bridge in 2020 and work...
SHARP COUNTY, AR
houstonherald.com

Cabool woman arrested on several charges by state patrol

A Cabool woman was arrested Sunday evening on several charges by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Emily F. Stopper, 22, of Cabool, was charged with misdemeanor DWI, careless and imprudent driving involving a crash, having no insurance and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child. She was released to Ozarks...
CABOOL, MO

