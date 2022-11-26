Read full article on original website
Related
Letters: How Republicans roll in Ohio, elsewhere; majority does not rule here
After the 2016 election in North Carolina where a Democrat became governor, the Republican-controlled legislature tried to take away powers from the incoming governor. Similarly, in Ohio in 2022, when Democrats won a majority on the State Education Board, Republicans want to take away the board’s powers and give them to the governor. To see what could result, look at Virginia, where Martin Luther King Jr. Day wasn't mentioned in the governor's initial proposal for history learning standards in schools. This is how Republicans roll.
Brooklyn Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on midterms and working with GOP ahead of House leadership vote
Brooklyn Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat, is seen outside a meeting of the House Democratic Caucus in the U.S. Capitol in November. “In my view, the elections in 2018, 2020 and 2022 represent a clear repudiation of Trumpism and political extremism on the right.” [ more › ]
Herschel Walker Flails When Asked Why Trump Won’t Hold a Rally For Him
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker has had the public backing of several GOP bigwigs in his campaign—even after a string of serious scandals and hilarious slip-ups. But former president Donald Trump won’t travel to the state to hold a rally for Walker in the final days before Walker’s runoff election against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) next week. When asked by Fox News host Laura Ingraham why Trump isn’t holding a rally for him—especially when Barack Obama is campaigning for Warnock—Walker mustered up an evasive answer on Tuesday night: “You know, President Trump has always been in my corner, he still is in my corner and he’s been doing other things for me and everyone has been doing a lot of things for me.”Read it at Mediaite
Bakersfield Channel
Supreme Court planned to reopen to public
WASHINGTON, DC (KERO) — The public can return to the Supreme Court later this week for tours. The Supreme Court announced it plans to reopen to the public starting Thursday, December 1st. The court will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays when Justices are not...
A battle over paid leave is threatening to grind the US economy to a halt
US rail workers want 15 days of paid sick leave, but companies offered one. A strike could disrupt travel, deliveries, and drinking water.
Comments / 0