Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker has had the public backing of several GOP bigwigs in his campaign—even after a string of serious scandals and hilarious slip-ups. But former president Donald Trump won’t travel to the state to hold a rally for Walker in the final days before Walker’s runoff election against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) next week. When asked by Fox News host Laura Ingraham why Trump isn’t holding a rally for him—especially when Barack Obama is campaigning for Warnock—Walker mustered up an evasive answer on Tuesday night: “You know, President Trump has always been in my corner, he still is in my corner and he’s been doing other things for me and everyone has been doing a lot of things for me.”Read it at Mediaite

GEORGIA STATE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO