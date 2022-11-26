Jaylen Brown is one of the premier wing players in the league, and he is well-known for being a high-level player on both ends of the floor. His athleticism allows him to guard multiple positions and bother opposing perimeter players, and he also uses it effectively to slash to the rim as well. On top of this, he is a capable shot creator from the 3PT range and from the midrange area as well. This year, Jaylen Brown has averaged 26.1 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 3.4 APG.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO