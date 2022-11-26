ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Pacers Unlikely To Trade Veteran Players?

While it is assumed that the Pacers will go further into a youth movement and build around Tyrese Haliburton, are we sure the Pacers will ultimately tear down their roster to do so?. There are plenty of people around the league that believe Indiana is no sure bet to take...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA Fans Can't Believe The Lakers Let Go 6 Quality Players For Almost Nothing: "This Is Mad"

The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, which also happened in an embarrassing fashion. The Lakers had a commanding lead in the 4th quarter but gave it up and eventually conceded a winner at the buzzer. The loss took the wind out of their sails after a run of 4 wins in 5 games and some of the criticism of the team is back in full force.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cris Collinsworth uses one word to describe Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts has played like an MVP contender for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. There are lots of words you could use to describe him and his play on the field. But what is his personality like? That’s another matter. Hurts spoke with NBC announcers Mike Tirico and Cris...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Report: Referee Tony Brothers was disciplined over Spencer Dinwiddie accusation

Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie made a troubling accusation against NBA official Tony Brothers earlier this month, and it would appear the league quietly took disciplinary action against the veteran referee. Dinwiddie was called for a technical foul during the Mavericks’ game against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 4. After...
DALLAS, TX
Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly 'Evaluating' The Roster To Make One Big Decision

At 7-11 on the season, the Los Angeles Lakers are starting to show some signs of life after a slow start. Despite their record, Anthony Davis has looked great and the Lakers have taken advantage of their easy schedule. Still, there is some internal pressure on the Lakers (and particularly GM Rob Pelinka) to make some moves and use their last remaining assets to bring back some players that can save the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jaylen Brown Reacts To His 36-Point Performance Against Wizards: "I'm Capable Of Doing Anything And Everything."

Jaylen Brown is one of the premier wing players in the league, and he is well-known for being a high-level player on both ends of the floor. His athleticism allows him to guard multiple positions and bother opposing perimeter players, and he also uses it effectively to slash to the rim as well. On top of this, he is a capable shot creator from the 3PT range and from the midrange area as well. This year, Jaylen Brown has averaged 26.1 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 3.4 APG.
BOSTON, MA
One 76ers Star Isn’t Showing Up

The Philadelphia 76ers put in a lot of work to signing P.J. Tucker during the summer. The team was adamant about getting the forward and certain players were willing to personally sacrifice a lot to get him. James Harden, for example, took a substantial pay cut just so the team...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tre Mitchell leads the way as WVU blows by Florida

Tre Mitchell had 17 points and eight rebounds Sunday night as the West Virginia Mountaineers walloped the Florida Gators 84-55 for fifth place in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Ore. After the Gators (4-3) trimmed the halftime deficit to eight, West Virginia (6-1) cruised to a 25-7 run...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Stanford coach David Shaw resigns

Stanford capped off another disappointing season with a loss to BYU on Saturday, and the program added another thing to its to-do list after the game. After Stanford fell 36-25 to BYU to finish the season 3-9, head coach David Shaw announced his resignation. He told reporters the decision is one that he arrived at only in the past several days.
STANFORD, CA
Oklahoma stifles Ole Miss to win ESPN Events Invitational

Consecutive layups by Bijan Cortes gave Oklahoma the lead for good and the Sooners shut out Mississippi over the final 4:26 for a 59-55 victory in Sunday's ESPN Events Invitational championship game in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Grant Sherfield led four players in double figures for Oklahoma (6-1) with 12...
NORMAN, OK
Cardinals might be on verge of cleaning house

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray dropped an f-bomb to describe his team's scheme on Sunday. Murray's brutal honesty about how things are going for the team on offense might be the harbinger of doom for Kliff Kingsbury's tenure as Arizona's head coach. Kingsbury, the former college football darling, has a...
ARIZONA STATE
Bennedict Mathurin Backs Up Bold Comment, Outplays LeBron James

Normally a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers in November wouldn’t draw much attention. But, Monday night’s matchup between the teams at crypto.Com Arena had a little added juice to it because it was the first time that rookie Bennedict Mathurin would be facing off against LeBron James.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Watch: Broncos DL has heated exchange with Russell Wilson

At least one member of the Denver Broncos’ defense appears to be fed up with the performance of Russell Wilson’s offense. FOX cameras caught veteran nose tackle Mike Purcell angrily confronting Wilson while coming off the field during Sunday’s game against Carolina. It was unclear what was said, but Purcell’s body language made it pretty clear he was angry or fired up. Notably, the exchange happened right next to head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who did not even react to it.
DENVER, CO

