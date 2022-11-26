Read full article on original website
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Bellarmine: Predict the outcome and gameday headlines
Gameday is back for the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team, who will play host to the Bellarmine Knights. While UK - UofL is typically the ‘state championship’ between the best schools in the Bluegrass, that may actually be tonight for this season, being that Bellarmine has already beaten Louisville and is coming off a 20-win season in which they won the ASUN.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky overcomes Bellarmine: 3 things to know and postgame banter
The Kentucky Wildcats beat the Bellarmine Knights in Lexington on Tuesday night by a score of 60-41. To say the Cats got off to a slow start would be both a true and false statement. How so? Well, it took Kentucky over four minutes before they got their first bucket as they got down 6-0 early.
aseaofblue.com
Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s win over Bellarmine
After a few days off, the Kentucky Wildcats were back in Rupp Arena for an in-state matchup against Bellarmine. The first half got off to an awful start on the offensive side of the floor for the Cats as it took them until the 15:38 mark to score their first points of the game.
College Football World Reacts To Offensive Coordinator Firing
Kentucky is reportedly making another change at offensive coordinator. A spokesperson told Lexington's BBN Tonight that Rich Scangarello will not return next season. He spent one season with the school after his second stint as the San Francisco 49ers' quarterbacks' coach last year. The college football world responded to the...
aseaofblue.com
Highlights, box score and MVP from Wildcats’ win over Knights
The Kentucky Wildcats were back in action tonight as they welcomed the Bellarmine Knights to Rupp Arena. In what ended up being a rock-fight, the Cats outlasted the Knights to pick up the win, 60-41. For all of those reading this, I think we all wish we could erase the...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Bellarmine viewing info, what to watch for and predictions
After six days off, the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team will return to action against the Bellarmine Knights. Inheriting a losing Division II team in 2005, head coach Scott Davenport has turned around the Bellarmine program, winning the 2012 Division II championship and leading them to Division I in 2020.
aseaofblue.com
ESPN replacing SEC/Big 12 Challenge with ACC/SEC Challenge
Massive college basketball news coming on Monday, as ESPN is set do do away with both the SEC/Big 12 Challenge and the B1G/ACC Challenge after this season. Starting in 2023, the SEC and ACC will start up their own challenge, for both men and women, beginning the week after Thanksgiving. No word on if the B1G and Big 12 will start up a series.
L is for Louisville: The Cardinals Are in Deep Trouble, And They May Not Realize It
Louisville, one of college basketball's historically more prominent programs, is off to a very slow start to the 2022-2023 season. And it's far from how coach Kenny Payne envisioned his first year kicking off. But what's the problem? What's going on in Louisville?. A Rocky Start for the Red and...
Louisville Bowl Projections Following End of 2022 Regular Season
The Cardinals are going bowling for the third time under head coach Scott Satterfield.
aseaofblue.com
A look at Kentucky’s latest bowl projections
With the regular season over, it’s time to take a look at where the Kentucky Wildcats might go bowling this postseason. The LSU Tigers’ upset loss to Texas A&M, South Carolina’s upset win over Clemson, and Mississippi State’s Egg Bowl win all are expected to play a significant role in the bowl lineup.
aseaofblue.com
Mark Stoops and Wildcats recap win over Louisville
The Kentucky Wildcats beat No. 25 Louisville on Saturday for the fourth-straight time, winning 26-13 in Lexington. This makes the score 179-57 in the series’ last four matchups. In the last home game, the Wildcat faithful said goodbye to a lot of important seniors, and a few of them...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky Football Assistant Coach Tracker 2023
With the regular season in the rearview mirror, the Kentucky Wildcats are set to undergo an assistant coaching staff shakeup this offseason, at least based on this report. Of course, head coach Mark Stoops isn’t going anywhere, especially after the massive contract extension he just received. But after Kentucky had so many struggles this year after expectations were at an all-time high for this season — hype that Stoops himself and other staff members helped raise — it’s reasonable to think at least a few assistant coaches will be heading elsewhere, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
aseaofblue.com
Bruiser Flint says Kentucky is focusing on long-term goals amid slow start
The Kentucky Wildcats are not off to the best start this season, as they are sitting with a 4-2 record with both losses coming in their two biggest matchups. However, Kentucky is not the only top team struggling in the early season. Duke, UCLA, Michigan State, Gonzaga, and North Carolina have all picked up two losses in the early season.
aseaofblue.com
DeAndre Square and Jacquez Jones hit major milestones, and more postgame notes
Saturday was a great way for the Kentucky Wildcats to send off their seniors, especially DeAndre Square and Jacquez Jones. The two veteran linebackers have missed much of the 2022 season due to various injuries, but they were both able to suit up vs. the Louisville Cardinals. Kentucky certainly needed...
1st Kentucky 5 winning ticket bought in Louisville
After just five drawings, the first winner of the new Kentucky-only draw game, Kentucky 5, has its first winner.
Kentucky student becomes a starting basketball player despite having no legs
LOUISVILLE, KY — A Kentucky student’s story about perseverance is spreading through the nation and inspiring others to achieve the improbable. Josiah Johnson, an eighth grader at Moore Middle School in Louisville, Kentucky, was born without legs. However, he did not let his condition stop him from what he loved doing.
14news.com
Meade sisters sign NLI with Univ. of Louisville
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Two of the best cross country and track runners in southwest Indiana, signed their national letters of intent, on Monday. Twin sisters, Haley and Heidi Meade, made their commitments official, to run cross country and track, at the University of Louisville. The Meade sisters had a...
WLKY.com
Movie based on Kentucky legend 'Cocaine Bear' gets release date
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Have you heard the legend of the Cocaine Bear? Strange as it sounds, it's a true story and the inspiration behind a horror movie that's coming out soon. "Cocaine Bear" is based on the story of a bear who stumbled upon a lot of cocaine in back in the 80s...and ate it.
Fight breaks out at Louisville bar
It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
leoweekly.com
Mark Anthony Mulligan, Local Artist, Songwriter And Highlands Fixture Dies
“Wood would just collapse when a wind storm comes,” said Mark Anthony Mulligan as he drew a brick building in the documentary “Peacelands/Mark Anthony Mulligan.”. If there was a song to be sung, a smile to be shared and people to listen, Mark Anthony Mulligan, Louisville folk artist, songwriter, and inspirator was enthusiastically willing to join. Monday, Nov. 28, Mulligan, a fixture on Bardstown Road, passed away at the age of 59. He was in care at the Wedgewood Healthcare Center in Clarksville, a facility for short-term recovery, rehabilitation and senior care.
