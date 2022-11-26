Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Related
Free Santa Market returns to Oklahoma City
Christmas is just around the corner, so now is the time to start purchasing presents for those you love.
Unused items from The Canton at Classen Curve available for auction
The Canton at Classen Curve will have unused items available for auction after the luxury apartment complex caught fire earlier in 2022.
‘Shingles, plastic underlayment’: Guthrie neighborhood still waits for house fire clean up six years later
A house off Highway 106 and Huntington went up in flames in October of 2016, but neighbors say there hasn't been any maintenance done since then.
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
12tomatoes.com
Oklahoma City Erects 50 Foot Replica Of Iconic Lamp From “A Christmas Story”
There are certain movies that we watch every year and when Christmas rolls around, we tend to watch the same ones over and over again. This includes A Christmas Story, and it is a Christmas classic that many of us could probably quote word for word. There are some things...
WIBW
1 injured when Oklahoma driver sideswipes vehicle paying toll
SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured when a driver from Oklahoma sideswiped another vehicle attempting to pay their toll. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7:20 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, emergency crews were called to the Sedgwick Co. toll plaza on I-35 near mile marker 42 with reports of an injury accident.
Stockyards City comes to life with Cowboy Christmas Parade
If you want to celebrate the holiday season in style, take a trip back in time with the Cowboy Christmas Parade.
First-of-its-kind implant to help heart failure performed in OKC
An Enid man was one of the first heart failure patients to receive a new implant.
guthrienewspage.com
Pregnant woman struck by car on Oklahoma Ave.
A pregnant woman was transported to an Oklahoma City hospital late Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle. A Guthrie police officer was near the 400 block of E. Oklahoma Ave. when the woman was hit by a gray 2012 Honda at approximately 11 p.m. The officer immediately requested...
police1.com
Video: Armed suspect ambushes Okla. officers inside trailer
OKLAHOMA CITY — Earlier this month, three Oklahoma City police officers went inside a trailer searching for a burglary suspect from Missouri. Once inside, the officers made a potentially life-threatening discovery. Police were searching for Timothy Johnson inside the trailer on November 15 when they found him hiding in...
Penn Square restaurant working to open again after fire
Owners of the Texas de Brazil restaurant connected to Penn Square Mall are working hard to recover from a fire The post Penn Square restaurant working to open again after fire appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOKI FOX 23
OHP: Trooper helped amputee near I-40, gave him clothes, food, and help
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is honoring one of their own. In a Facebook post, OHP spoke about Trooper Robert Harmon. Earlier this month, Harmon responded to a location near I-40 and Western in Oklahoma City. A caller had spotted a man lying under a tarp with a wheelchair next to him.
Senior warns of scam after losing control of computer to fraudster
A metro senior puts out a warning, losing hundreds of dollars after handing control of her computer over to fraudsters by mistake.
OCPD: Shooter Killed, Victim Injured In Edmond Shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a deadly shooting just outside city limits on Monday afternoon. The shooting happened at a business just north of Northwest 150th Street near North May Avenue in Edmond. Authorities said the alleged shooter is dead and a victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. This...
75-year-old man dies in shooting Thanksgiving Day
A 75-year-old Oklahoma City man died from gunshot wounds on Thanksgiving Day after pointing a BB gun at an armed security guard. The post 75-year-old man dies in shooting Thanksgiving Day appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
familytravelgo.com
2022 Oklahoma FREE Christmas Events, Attractions and Light Displays – The Ultimate Guide for Free Holiday Fun
This article shows the FREE upcoming and current Christmas Holiday events, attractions light displays & more to enjoy across Oklahoma and some of the neighboring states. We are all about saving money so we are glad to have found so many FREE Christmas attractions , Events and Light Displays. Bookmark...
‘Housewarming gift’ for Oklahoma residents turns out to be a scam
An Oklahoma man has a warning about something showing up in many mailboxes lately. It appears to be an offer for a free gift to those who just moved into the neighborhood, but it’s really more of a trick instead.
Metro truck driving students left high and dry after driving school closes
Metro truck driving students have been left high and dry after a SW OKC driving school shuts its doors.
KOCO
Police identify victim shot, killed at Oklahoma City intersection
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police have released the name of the victim shot and killed last week at a northwest Oklahoma City intersection. Around 2:35 p.m. Friday, police responded to a reported shooting in the 4400 block of Northwest 10th Street, near Meridian Avenue. When officers arrived, a news release says they found a 31-year-old man lying outside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
Comments / 2