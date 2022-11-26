ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

1 injured when Oklahoma driver sideswipes vehicle paying toll

SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured when a driver from Oklahoma sideswiped another vehicle attempting to pay their toll. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7:20 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, emergency crews were called to the Sedgwick Co. toll plaza on I-35 near mile marker 42 with reports of an injury accident.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
guthrienewspage.com

Pregnant woman struck by car on Oklahoma Ave.

A pregnant woman was transported to an Oklahoma City hospital late Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle. A Guthrie police officer was near the 400 block of E. Oklahoma Ave. when the woman was hit by a gray 2012 Honda at approximately 11 p.m. The officer immediately requested...
GUTHRIE, OK
police1.com

Video: Armed suspect ambushes Okla. officers inside trailer

OKLAHOMA CITY — Earlier this month, three Oklahoma City police officers went inside a trailer searching for a burglary suspect from Missouri. Once inside, the officers made a potentially life-threatening discovery. Police were searching for Timothy Johnson inside the trailer on November 15 when they found him hiding in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police identify victim shot, killed at Oklahoma City intersection

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police have released the name of the victim shot and killed last week at a northwest Oklahoma City intersection. Around 2:35 p.m. Friday, police responded to a reported shooting in the 4400 block of Northwest 10th Street, near Meridian Avenue. When officers arrived, a news release says they found a 31-year-old man lying outside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy