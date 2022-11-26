ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Peterhead: David Robertson named new manager after India spell

New Peterhead boss David Robertson says he returns from five years managing in India "calmer" and "more humble". The former Aberdeen and Rangers defender managed Real Kashmir, steering them to promotion just a few years after the club was founded. Robertson says the Kashmir region - which is the subject...
BBC

FA Cup third-round draw: Man City host Chelsea, Liverpool v Wolves

Premier League champions Manchester City will host Chelsea in the FA Cup third round. Elsewhere, holders Liverpool will welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Anfield, while Manchester United are at home to Everton in another all-Premier League tie. National League Dagenham and Redbridge or League Two Gillingham will host 2021 winners Leicester...
BBC

Stockport: Challinor cannot wait for Charlton under Edgeley lights

Stockport County manager Dave Challinor wants more FA Cup memories under the Edgeley Park lights as they face a replay against Charlton Athletic. The Hatters snatched a 97th-minute equaliser in a 2-2 draw on Saturday against the League One side. Now they will want to reproduce what happened 12 months...
BBC

Kolo Toure: Wigan Athletic appoint ex-Arsenal defender as manager

Wigan Athletic have appointed former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Kolo Toure as their new manager on a three-and-a-half-year deal. The 41-year-old replaces Leam Richardson after he was sacked by the Championship club earlier this month. The Ivorian has spent the past five years coaching at Celtic and Leicester City...
BBC

Crawley: Family of Tyler Wills raise concerns over subway

A 12-year-old boy who died after being struck by a car on a busy road made the crossing as the pedestrian subway was flooded, his step-father has claimed. Tyler Wills, of Arnfield Close, in Crawley, was taken to hospital but died after the crash on Crawley Avenue in the town at about 14:45 GMT on Friday.
BBC

Jim McCafferty: Ex-Celtic coach who abused boys dies in prison

A former youth football coach who sexually abused teenage players in Scotland has died in prison. Jim McCafferty, 76, was a coach and kit man for the Celtic youth team who also worked for Celtic Boys Club. In 2019 he admitted 12 charges related to child sex abuse against 10...
BBC

Pakistan v England: Tourists' illness could delay first Test

Venue: Rawalpindi Date: Thursday, 1 December (05:00 GMT) Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app. Talks over postponing the first Test between England and Pakistan by a day have been held after...
BBC

BBC NI job cuts: BBC Northern Ireland to lose 36 posts

BBC Northern Ireland (BBC NI) is planning to close 36 posts in an attempt to make £2.3m of savings and invest more money in online services. According to the most recent BBC annual report, BBC NI has a workforce of about 600. The BBC said it hopes "the majority"...
BBC

Azeem Akhtar: Essex appoint board member as club chairman

Essex have appointed board member Azeem Akhtar as their new chairman. Akhtar, a former Sport England board member, is lead customer chief technology officer for BT Global and succeeds interim chair John Stephenson. Essex were warned by the England and Wales Cricket Board in May for failing to meet board...
SB Nation

World Cup Recaps: Croatia 4-1 Canada | Croatian experience overcomes youthful Canadians

After the earlier result where Morocco stunned Belgium with a 2-0 result, Group F was wide open at the kick off for Croatia vs Canada where every team could qualify or be eliminated. After a narrow loss to Belgium in a game they had dominated, if Canada could pull off a win against Croatia they would be writing their own chapter in the book of upsets this World Cup has been so far.

