No. 15 Notre Dame at No. 6 USC: Preview, How to Watch

By Brandon Cain
On Tap Sports Net
On Tap Sports Net
 3 days ago

The Fighting Irish look to spoil the rival Trojans' chances at making the College Football Playoff.

No. 15 Notre Dame will look to run the College Football Playoff hopes of another team when they visit No. 6. USC on Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Notre Dame (8-3) spoiled Clemson's shot at the CFP with a 35-14 win over the then-No. 4 Tigers three weeks ago in South Bend, Indiana. USC (10-1) has clinched a spot in the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 2, but will first have to fend off the Irish to keep the Trojans' chances alive to potentially break into the CFP.

Saturday's game will mark the first meeting between the schools in Los Angeles since 2018. The Fighting Irish have feasted on the Trojans' coaching turmoil of late by winning eight of the past 11 games, including four straight, in the rivalry. The two teams haven't played a top-15 game in Los Angeles since 2006. Notre Dame hasn't defeated a ranked USC team in the Coliseum since 1992, a 31-23 win for the No. 5 Irish against the No. 19 Trojans.

A Notre Dame win would be a big boost for first-year head coach Marcus Freeman after an 0-2 start . It would also give Freeman the chance to deliver the Irish's fifth consecutive season of double-digit wins with a bowl victory. Freeman and company first need to focus on beating USC before thinking of a 10-win campaign.

Containing Caleb

USC quarterback Caleb Williams followed head coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to Los Angeles. Williams, a Heisman Trophy frontrunner, had 503 total yards and three touchdowns in the Trojans' 48-45 win over crosstown rival UCLA last week.

Williams is powering the USC offense, which is averaging more than 45 points per game in the past five weeks. Notre Dame will see Northwestern All-American transfer Brandon Joseph return to safety after missing two weeks with an ankle sprain. Cornerback Cam Hart (shoulder) is questionable, meaning Clarence Lewis could start.

Joseph's return will help the Irish pass defense against Williams. Notre Dame has already faced top-tier QBs this season in Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and North Carolina's Drake Maye. The Irish have also held four teams under 200 passing yards this season.

Running Irish

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has leaned on the run game this season with Drew Pyne taking over at QB. Logan Diggs and Audric Estime have carried the load and helped the Irish average more than 200 yards this month.

The Irish will hope to pit its strength against the Trojans' weakness, which is its run defense. Notre Dame's run-heavy game plan can also avoid USC's strength on defense, forcing turnovers. The Trojans lead the country with 18 interceptions.

Feels Like The First Time

Freeman and Riley will each get their first game in the rivalry as head coaches. Freeman has experienced the game before as defensive coordinator last season when the Irish won 31-16 in South Bend. It's the first time each team has had first-year coaches since 2010 when Brian Kelly (Notre Dame) and Lane Kiffin (USC) met. The Irish won the game 20-16 in the rain at the Coliseum.

Odds

Line: USC -4

Over/Under: 63.5

How to Watch

What: No. 15 Notre Dame at No. 6 USC

Time: 6:30 PM CT

TV: ABC

Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum; Los Angeles

