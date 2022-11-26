ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etsy Cyber Week Sales are on—get unique and handmade gifts up to 70% off

By Gabriel Morgan, Reviewed
 3 days ago
Shop Cyber Week On Etsy For Up To 70% Off. Reviewed / Etsy

Black Friday continues into Cyber Week on Etsy marketplace , which is full of unique finds that are more affordable than ever this week. With markdowns that are frequently as steep as 70% off, this Cyber Week sale is the best place to shop for unique gifts.

Today is a great day and Etsy is the perfect place to celebrate Small Business Saturday. While the Etsy Cyber Week Sale is officially up to 60% off, we found markdowns like this customizable gold name necklace ranging as high as 70% off. The sale goes until November 30 at 11:59 p.m. EST, so start browsing now for unique gifts.

The 5 best Cyber Week deals on Etsy

  1. 14K Gold Name Necklace from $60 (Save $140)
  2. Minimalist Leather Wallet Initials and Picture Engraved from $14.99 (Save $14.90)
  3. Handmade Damascus Chef knife Set Of 5 Rosewood Handle from $168 (Save $392)
  4. Desk Organizer With Headphone Holder for $33.27 (Save $8.32)
  5. Custom Name Neon Sign for Kids from $110.60 (Save $47.40)

Shop Etsy Cyber Week Deals

Gift something that glitters with the 14K Gold Name Necklace

This 14K Gold Name Necklace from FAJewelryStore makes a wonderful gift, and it's 70% off right now on Etsy . Fully customizable, the shop gives you a coating option, letting you choose between yellow gold, rose gold, and white gold coatings; solid gold options bump the price up to $186. It also prompts you to select a length and asks for a name, which will be turned into a gold pendant to make the focal point of your chain.

From $60

One for the chefs: Handmade Damascus Chef Knife Set

If you or your loved one likes to cook, there's little that's more gratifying than a spectacular knife set, and the Handmade Damascus Chef Knife Set is just that, with a rosewood handle, bronze inlay and marbled Damascus steel. This 5-piece set includes a serrated bread knife and a thick chopper, as well as three chef knives. Get it during Cyber Week for $392 off.

From $168

Shop Cyber Week deals on Etsy for up to 70% off. Reviewed / Etsy

Leather goods on demand: Minimalist Leather Wallet

Wallets live by our sides, with us day in and day out. The Minimalist Leather Wallet on Etsy makes an aesthetically appealing gift for someone in need of a new wallet. On sale for 50% off right now, the wallet is fully customizable with initials, names, or even pictures. This Black Friday even the engravings options are on sale for 50% off, so get it while the sale lasts.

From $14.99

Home Office Innovations: Desk Organizer With Headphone Holder

Working from home forces us to adapt to our environment in new ways. If you're looking for a gift for someone's home office, then consider this innovative organizer . Made of pine, the organizer slides onto the lip of your desk and features a pen tray as well as a lateral notch designed to hold a smart phone at an angle. Underneath, a hanger juts out with enough space to hold even wide-band headphones. There are lots of under-desk headphone holders on the market, but few are so multifaceted as this one. Get it for 20% off during Cyber Week.

For $33.27

Make your kid's room pop with Custom Neon

There are few gifts that can liven up a child's bedroom like neon. OrantNeon offers a service that lets you shape a neon sign to fit your child. Starting at 16 inches with 6 characters, Custom Name Neon Sign For Kids asks for name and color preference, offering 22 colors and multiple font options. During Cyber Week the service is 30% off.

From $110.60

Shop Etsy Cyber Week Deals

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Etsy Cyber Week Sales are on—get unique and handmade gifts up to 70% off

Comments / 0

