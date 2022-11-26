ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

As RSV cases peak, doctors keep eye on concerning trend among babies

PORTLAND, Ore. — RSV cases continue to spike across Oregon and southwest Washington, with the anticipated peak in hospitalizations just one day away. According to the Oregon Health Authority, nearly 25% of completed RSV tests were positive the week before Thanksgiving. On Tuesday, Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Giving Tuesday: Oregon Children's Theatre

Giving Tuesday started as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. This Giving Tuesday, Oregon Children's Theatre needs your help to continue their efforts to change lives through their work on stage, in the classroom, and in the community. Michael Hammerstrom, Director of Marketing & Development, joined us to share the benefits of the arts for children and how the local organization is ensuring that all kids have the opportunity to grow through theater.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Students find their place in the Oregon Children's Theatre

PORTLAND, Ore. — Finding a place where you can be your true self and feel welcome is not easy for every child. One local organization in Portland is embracing youth and helping teach them to be comfortable in their own skin. It’s been around this community for a long...
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Winter shelter locations in Clark County now open

Clark County’s winter weather shelters are now open at several area churches. The county’s Winter Hospitality Overflow (WHO) and the Satellite Overflow Shelters (SOS) are open seven nights per week for people in need of emergency shelter, a news release stated. The WHO site at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, at 5607 NE Gher Road in Vancouver, serves families, single women and couples, while the WHO site at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1309 Franklin St. in Vancouver, serves single men.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Morrison Bridge lit orange to end gender-based violence

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Morrison Bridge was illuminated in orange Monday night as the Zonta Clubs of Oregon and Washington highlighted the struggle to eliminate violence against women. Friday marked the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and initiated 16 days of activism, concluding on the...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Urgent care clinics see spike in virus testing demand

PORTLAND, Ore. — Andrew Miller is the chief medical officer for AFC Urgent Care Portland. He said flu numbers were higher in the last month than any November in the last five years. KATU asked Miller what caused the biggest demand for his team over the last few weeks.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Snow falls in the West Hills, black ice possible

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Caution on the roads Tuesday morning: Black ice is possible as temperatures across the Portland and Vancouver metro areas drop to the low 30s. There’s an opportunity for an isolated snow sprinkle. However, while there’s a chance, it’s not likely to stick on the ground for long.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

PPB: Victim in N. Portland Thanksgiving shooting dies at hospital

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man shot early Thanksgiving morning on North Lombard Street has died, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers were first dispatched to the 8700 block of North Lombard Street just after 1:45 a.m. Thursday. Arriving units found 41-year-old Justin Lee Williams with a gunshot to the torso. Williams was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy