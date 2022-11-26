Giving Tuesday started as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. This Giving Tuesday, Oregon Children's Theatre needs your help to continue their efforts to change lives through their work on stage, in the classroom, and in the community. Michael Hammerstrom, Director of Marketing & Development, joined us to share the benefits of the arts for children and how the local organization is ensuring that all kids have the opportunity to grow through theater.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 11 HOURS AGO