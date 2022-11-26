Read full article on original website
Tuesday in Portland: MAX Blue Line facing delays after train hits person in Gresham
Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and more
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's Disappearance
The richest person in Oregon
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender Daughter
KATU.com
As RSV cases peak, doctors keep eye on concerning trend among babies
PORTLAND, Ore. — RSV cases continue to spike across Oregon and southwest Washington, with the anticipated peak in hospitalizations just one day away. According to the Oregon Health Authority, nearly 25% of completed RSV tests were positive the week before Thanksgiving. On Tuesday, Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer...
KATU.com
Giving Tuesday: Oregon Children's Theatre
Giving Tuesday started as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. This Giving Tuesday, Oregon Children's Theatre needs your help to continue their efforts to change lives through their work on stage, in the classroom, and in the community. Michael Hammerstrom, Director of Marketing & Development, joined us to share the benefits of the arts for children and how the local organization is ensuring that all kids have the opportunity to grow through theater.
KATU.com
Students find their place in the Oregon Children's Theatre
PORTLAND, Ore. — Finding a place where you can be your true self and feel welcome is not easy for every child. One local organization in Portland is embracing youth and helping teach them to be comfortable in their own skin. It’s been around this community for a long...
KGW
City removes homeless encampment on North Columbia Blvd
The encampment was years in the making. Neighbors said the city didn’t take action fast enough, but residents said the approach wouldn’t help people living in the ca.
thereflector.com
Winter shelter locations in Clark County now open
Clark County’s winter weather shelters are now open at several area churches. The county’s Winter Hospitality Overflow (WHO) and the Satellite Overflow Shelters (SOS) are open seven nights per week for people in need of emergency shelter, a news release stated. The WHO site at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, at 5607 NE Gher Road in Vancouver, serves families, single women and couples, while the WHO site at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1309 Franklin St. in Vancouver, serves single men.
KATU.com
Morrison Bridge lit orange to end gender-based violence
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Morrison Bridge was illuminated in orange Monday night as the Zonta Clubs of Oregon and Washington highlighted the struggle to eliminate violence against women. Friday marked the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and initiated 16 days of activism, concluding on the...
'We’ll come back after it’s clean’: City clears large homeless camp in North Portland; homeless plan their return
PORTLAND, Ore. — The sound of Portland Bureau of Transportation tow trucks echoed from a large homeless encampment buried in the woods off North Columbia Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon. It’s a camp that’s been growing in the St. John’s neighborhood for years. “It’s taken a toll...
KATU.com
Firefighters use jaws of life to remove patient from car in Milwaukie crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — Clackamas Fire crews had to cut one person out of a vehicle this afternoon following a two-car accident. Crews were dispatched to the 14000 block of Southeast Oatfield Road in Milwaukie around 12:45 p.m. Fire officials say two people were taken to the hospital. There is...
KSLTV
‘We were just talking to him’: 2 Portland men find their brother just after hit, injured by car
Joshua Gourneau’s family said he was crossing the street at Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street at about 6 p.m. His older brothers, Matthew Gourneau and Jason Gourneau, were on their way to pick him up. They were talking to him on the phone. Then they heard a loud noise and the call dropped.
Apparently, Portland is the best place in America to live if you’re Gen Z; but what about Millennials?
When I was a young, a mere lass of 27 or so, I sat in a conference room with a bunch of Baby Boomers and Gen Xers and heard a marketing professional talk to my much older colleagues about how to capture the eyes and hearts and minds and money of the mythical “Millennial.”
Fire collapses detached garage, spreads to 2 homes in Salem
A detached garage in Salem collapsed while firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze they say spread to two homes early Tuesday morning.
Body found in shipping container after Portland fire
A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was discovered in a converted shipping container following a blaze in Portland's Lloyd District Sunday evening.
KATU.com
Urgent care clinics see spike in virus testing demand
PORTLAND, Ore. — Andrew Miller is the chief medical officer for AFC Urgent Care Portland. He said flu numbers were higher in the last month than any November in the last five years. KATU asked Miller what caused the biggest demand for his team over the last few weeks.
tualatinlife.com
Tigard family furniture business started in Portland at the end of World War II
A unique furniture store recently opened at the intersection of Hall Boulevard and Greenburg Road, but far from being new, the business has actually been around for five generations, and nothing is for sale in the showroom as the business only does custom-made furniture and upholstery. Alexander Matthews Custom Furniture...
‘Guys, it’s just a car,’ Gresham man tells armed carjackers
A Gresham man was carjacked at gunpoint in his own driveway Saturday night, one of two incidents within minutes that police continue to look into.
Channel 6000
Snow falls in the West Hills, black ice possible
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Caution on the roads Tuesday morning: Black ice is possible as temperatures across the Portland and Vancouver metro areas drop to the low 30s. There’s an opportunity for an isolated snow sprinkle. However, while there’s a chance, it’s not likely to stick on the ground for long.
kptv.com
PPB: Victim in N. Portland Thanksgiving shooting dies at hospital
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man shot early Thanksgiving morning on North Lombard Street has died, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers were first dispatched to the 8700 block of North Lombard Street just after 1:45 a.m. Thursday. Arriving units found 41-year-old Justin Lee Williams with a gunshot to the torso. Williams was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Officials: Man struck, killed mother’s caretaker with table
A man who attacked his elderly mother and her caretaker on Sunday, Nov. 13, is now being charged with second-degree murder after the caretaker died from her injuries on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
KATU.com
Firefighters rescue puppy who became stuck down an embankment near the Willamette River
PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue were called to help rescue a dog that got stuck near the Willamette River. Shortly before 12:30 p.m. crews were called to the 8000 block of Southwest Edgewater E in Wilsonville. Crews from Truck 56 used ropes to lower...
