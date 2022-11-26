Read full article on original website
Related
Graham Arnold warns Socceroos of social media perils before crunch World Cup game
Graham Arnold has implored his players to avoid reading “shite” on social media, warning it will negatively affect their psychological preparation for Australia’s definitive final World Cup Group D match against Denmark. Only 90 minutes stand between the Socceroos and a place in the round of 16...
Half of England's playing squad in Pakistan struck down by illness ahead of first Test
The issue is thought to be a virus or bug rather than food poisoning, but England might now struggle to put a fit XI on the field in Rawalpindi
theScore
Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov give Canada 1st Davis Cup title
MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Canada won its first Davis Cup title on Sunday, beating Australia behind victories from Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Auger-Aliassime secured the winning point when he downed Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4 after Shapovalov opened the day by rolling past Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-2, 6-4. Shapovalov...
BBC
Nearly 100,000 people now identify as Cornish
The number of people in England and Wales identifying as Cornish or Cornish and British rose by 34% in a decade. In the 2021 Census, 99,754 people in England and Wales identified as wholly or partially Cornish, up by more than 33,000 since 2011. In Cornwall, people identifying as Cornish...
BBC
Colchester: Reclaim the Night march held during World Cup
Campaigners staged a "show of strength" march during a World Cup fixture to "highlight the reality of male violence" against women. Staff and supporters from Colchester's Centre for Action on Rape and Abuse (Cara) took to the streets on Saturday. It coincided with the football tournament, when male violence against...
Hain returns to his roots with Brisbane Heat deal
He will provide overseas replacement cover when Sam Billings and Colin Munro leave in January
‘Force of nature’: ex-rugby player Doddie Weir leaves lasting legacy, say admirers
Scotland and British and Irish Lions legend died over the weekend from motor neurone disease
BBC
World Cup: Dafydd Iwan pays tribute to Wales fan
A Wales fan who died while at the World Cup had a smile that will be remembered forever, singer Dafydd Iwan has said. The musician, whose Yma o Hyd song is Wales' official tournament anthem, paid tribute to Kevin Davies, 62, from Pembrokeshire. Mr Davies, who was in Qatar, with...
BBC
Pakistan v England: James Anderson says tourists may have to be 'creative'
Venue: Rawalpindi Date: Thursday, 1 December (05:00 GMT) Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app. Pace bowler James Anderson says England may have to be "creative" in order to win the first...
BBC
World Cup: Some football fans are in trouble with Fifa
Cheers, tears and banners - when it comes to the World Cup, fans are used to going all-out to show their support. But sometimes, excitement can tip over into bad behaviour. When that happens, Fifa - football's international governing body - can step in and sanction the teams for fan misconduct.
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Nkunku, Messi, Soyuncu, Pulisic, Fofana, Henderson, Walker
Chelsea are close to completing the signing of France forward Christopher Nkunku, 25, from RB Leipzig on a long-term deal, which is worth more than 60m euros. (Fabrizio Romano) Paris St-Germain and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, has not agreed a deal to join Inter Miami despite reports suggesting he...
Now streaming on Twitch: Luis Enrique, the most interesting coach at the World Cup
AL-RAYAN, Qatar – There was a brief pause, surely because FIFA’s Spanish-to-English translator was weighing how best to interpret for mixed company the vulgar term Luis Enrique had just applied to himself in the midst of the Spanish national team’s official press conference. The translator went with “stupid,” though Spanish-based media made clear that the coach’s wry word choice, “gilipollas,” is quite a bit stronger than that – more like “a––––––” or “idiot.”“You might find it interesting that I do so much better when I’m managing problems, I’m that much of a gilipollas,” he said, prompting laughter among the journalists present. “Don’t...
FOX Sports
O'Neil appointed permanent manager at Bournemouth
BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth announced the appointment of Gary O’Neil as its manager on a permanent basis on Sunday. O’Neil signed an initial 1 1/2 year deal with the option of a further 12-month extension. The 39-year-old O'Neil had been interim manager since Scott Parker was...
2022 World Cup: Poland vs. Argentina odds, picks and predictions
In a Group C stage match, Poland (1 win, 0 losses, 1 draw) and Argentina (1-1-0) meet Wednesday at Stadium 974 in Doha at 2 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Poland vs. Argentina odds, and make our best World Cup bets, picks and predictions.
NME
Florence + The Machine announce rescheduled UK and Ireland tour dates
Florence + The Machine have announced the rescheduled dates for their postponed UK and Ireland tour – see them below. The band were forced to cut short their run of 2022 gigs earlier this month after frontwoman Florence Welch broke her foot on-stage during a performance at The O2 in London.
BBC
Patagotitan: Colossal dinosaur heading for UK display
A replica of what could have been the largest animal ever to walk on land is coming to London in the New Year. A cast of the sauropod dinosaur known as Patagotitan will go on show at the Natural History Museum - assuming it fits within the gallery space. Measuring...
Report: Pulisic Could Move From Chelsea to Manchester United
The USMNT star is expected to be made available during the January transfer window.
Comments / 0