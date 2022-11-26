Read full article on original website
Tesla opens 'Full Self-Driving' beta testing to anyone in North America
Tesla is making its controversial driver-assistance system available to customers previously deemed not safe enough behind the wheel to test it out. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted that the system Tesla calls Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to anyone in North America who’s bought the option and requests it from their car screen. Until now, some paying customers have been blocked from accessing the feature known as FSD because they didn’t score high enough on metrics Tesla uses to set insurance rates.
Lordstown Endurance pickup customer deliveries begin
If we can believe what we read, Lordstown Motors has made it past the next hurdles to becoming a real auto manufacturer. The electric truck company announced its Endurance pickup has received homologation certifications from the EPA and the California Air Resources Board (CARB), opening the gates to retail sales. What's more, the first customer deliveries "are leaving the Foxconn EV Ohio plant for customer delivery." Production at the plant began in August, Lordstown saying it wanted to deliver 50 to customers before the end of the year, and as many as 450 more in the first quarter of next year. Earlier this month, the company had managed to build 12 units, acknowledging a slow ramp-up as it focused on ensuring quality and dealing with parts constraints. The pace is expected to climb through the end of 2022.
VW Golf could transition to EV era as ID.Golf around 2028
Over the next decade, OEMs will need to decide how to integrate their legacy ICE models with their new electric lineups. At Volkswagen, this means figuring out how to handle the transition of globally iconic monikers like Golf and GTI. When VW introduced the Golf-sized ID.3, many suspected the new electric hatch would eventually replace the Golf. But there will be a ninth-generation Golf sometime around 2027 or 2028, and it will switch to battery-electric power. When brand boss Thomas Schäfer spoke to several outlets during the L.A. Auto Show, he explained the Golf name isn't going anywhere, and neither is GTI. He said the ID brand is already fixed in the VW structure, then cited the ID.Buzz an an example of not needing to follow "ID" with a number. He told Autocar, "It would be crazy to let [Golf and GTI] die and slip away. We will stick with the ID logic but iconic models will carry a name." Asked if that meant an ID.Golf is inbound, he answered, 'We might have an ID.Golf."
Aston Martin designs another house, this one overlooking Tokyo
In Japan, where so many apartments aren’t much bigger than the cabin of a Bentley, it probably doesn’t makes sense that Aston Martin plans to build a luxury home with a vista overlooking Tokyo. Of course, the home, designed as it will be by Aston Martin artists, will...
Lamborghini explains how (and why) it designed the Huracán Sterrato off-roader
Lamborghini broke new ground (literally and metaphorically) by launching an off-road-ready variant of the Huracán called Sterrato. It's not the brand's first off-roader; that branch of the family tree includes the LM002 built in the 1980s and the Urus. But it's the only Lamborghini that has made the improbable leap from the track to the trail. I sat down with Rouven Mohr, the head of the firm's research and development department, to find out how and why the Sterrato came to life. Interestingly, it started with a wild idea floated by executives during a dinner.
Mercedes-Benz eSprinter prototype drives 295 miles on one charge
Mercedes-Benz is preparing to release an improved version of the electric eSprinter, and this time the van will be sold in the United States. The model hasn't been fully unveiled yet, but a pre-production prototype recently completed a 295-mile trip on a single charge in Germany. The test route started...
Corvette-based Chevrolet with 'incredible performance' coming in 2025
GM President Mark Reuss' Investor Day presentation has been a font of information. Most of it's been pretty straightforward, like the info about GM service centers working on Teslas and the GMC Acadia getting larger for its third generation. This one lives at the mysterious end of the foreshadowing pool. When discussing what's in store for the Corvette, Reuss mentioned two vehicles. As reported by Fox News, the first is a straight-up Corvette trim, "the next version of the C8," the "next-step in performance for Chevrolet" supposedly so good "you won't be able to imagine it from a performance standpoint." Since Reuss' was reportedly talking about new vehicles due in 2024, he wouldn't have been referring to the hybrid, all-wheel drive Corvette coming in 2023. The AWD hybrid could have been the trim referred to as the Corvette Grand Sport in a potentially leaked GM document from 2020. The powertrain in that coupe will be the 6.2-liter LT2 V8 from the base Stingray combined with electric motors driving the front axle to make somewhere around a combined 600 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque.
Ford and GM Are Going Green. 1 Under-the-Radar Way Investors Can Benefit.
Green steel is coming. Automakers and others are starting to get in line for supply.
Elon Musk’s Twitter is full of people swearing off Tesla
The Twitter chatter of Ford Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley is good vibes only: factory photos, race tracks, corporate boosterism and a lot of retweets of Ford customers gushing about their vehicles. It’s all cars, and it’s all anodyne. Elon Musk, among Farley’s chief rivals, has taken a...
Future Classic | 1990-1994 Volkswagen Corrado
Will you have the 1.8-liter four? Can we interest you in the supercharged G60, or perhaps a 190-horsepower VR6?. Count the fingers on one hand, and you still won’t reach the total number of engine variants that Volkswagen, through about seven years into the Nineties, plopped under the hood of the now-it’s-here, now-it’s-gone Corrado coupe. We didn't get all those engines or even all of those model years in the States, but it's an impressive collection all the same.
Watch as Caterpillar tests a giant electric mining truck prototype
Caterpillar is throwing its hat in the electric mining truck ring. The newly-Texas-based company gathered feedback from real-world customers to develop a battery-powered version of the huge 793, and it demonstrated what the truck is capable of at its proving grounds in Arizona. Electrifying a mining truck makes a tremendous...
Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato off-roader is a heavy-metal swan song
Lamborghini's Huracán has almost reached retirement age, and it's going out with one hell of a bang. The model's last evolution may be the wildest yet: called Sterrato, it's an off-roading supercar with a rugged-looking design, a big V10, and a desert-ready suspension system. If the design looks familiar,...
South African company builds the world's first armored Jaguar I-Pace
When you think of armored cars, the presidential “Beast” limo and large SUVs likely come to mind. What you might not consider is that as the auto industry transforms itself to produce electric vehicles, we’ll start seeing more armored EVs. A South African company has a leg up in this area with the release of the first armored Jaguar I-Pace.
Corvette sub-brand reportedly starts with electric four-door and SUV in 2025
That didn't take long. A couple of days ago, we wrote about Mark Reuss previewing a car based on the C8 Corvette chassis. He told investors the car would arrive in 2025 and possess "incredible performance," but he never called it a Corvette. Perhaps Reuss' sidestep has something to do with Car and Driver running a piece by auto industry sleuth Georg Kacher with the headline, "Corvette to Launch as a Brand in 2025 with a Four-Door and an SUV." These would be the first in an Ultium-based, all-electric Corvette family. It's seems that when Reuss said the car-not-called-a-Corvette would use the sports car's chassis, he meant the Ultium version of the Corvette chassis.
Lotus Type 133 sedan caught testing in China
Before the Lotus Eletre battery-electric SUV debuted in March, Chinese car spotters snapped photos of prototypes in testing. The same has happened again with the Lotus codenamed Type 133. An image of the tester parked along a curb showed up on the Chinese site Weibo, with a camouflaged Eletre in the background left and an uncamouflaged Eletre parked opposite. The Type 133 is a four-door sedan being developed as a driver's car, benchmarked against and planning to take on the Porsche Taycan as well as the Audi E-Tron GT. Slated for a reveal next year, recent Lotus trademark applications for the names Envya and Etude lead watchers to believe the Type 133 will adopt one of those monikers for its debut in March, Envya getting the short odds.
Buick luxury sedan design sketch would make a great flagship
Over the Thanksgiving holiday General Motors posted a sketch of a futuristic Buick sedan to social media. In fact, the sleek wedge is just the latest in a series of illustrations that seem to point the way to a luxury EV coming in 2024 (for model year 2025). That's when Buick has promised its first fully-electric vehicle, with the promise that the entire lineup will be gasoline free.
Jeep opens Name the New Wagoneer contest
At the end of October, Jeep brand President Christian Meunier told Motor Trend that Jeep was in search of just the right name for the battery-electric Wagoneer S. The people who come up with names had "a few in the basket," but Jeep planned to get help from the community for more ideas via a contest to launch this month. That contest is called Name the New Wagoneer and it is now official. All one has to do is head to the website, enter a few identifying details, enter a name of 50 characters or less, and submit it to the Jeep gatekeepers who live in the ether. Meunier had said the brand would provide suggestions and direction, it doesn't look like that's the case. We didn't test the system for boundaries, but the only limitations we saw in the contest rules explain entries must be original, cannot have won a previous award or been previously published, and — we're paraphrasing here — need to be suitable for polite company.
Bertone wants to make wedges great again
Of all the unheard-of brands being resurrected every day, here's one we're interested in. Bertone is on the way back after a couple of decades of rough going. Giovanni Bertone founded the Italian design house in 1912, but it was the postwar years while being run by Nuccio Bertone that the company penned one legend after another. Lancia Stratos, Lamborghini Miura and Countach, Ferrari Dino 308 GT4, Fiat X1/9, and so on. A 2014 bankruptcy led to being bought by Mauro and Jean-Frank Ricci, brothers who own an auto industry consultancy called Akka that's worked with Aston Martin, Ford, and the Volkswagen Group. Their only public showcase with Bertone so far was the 2016 Smart Bertone, an electric two-seater with more than three times the horsepower of the standard Smart Electric Drive. We don't know what the Ricci brothers are planning, but a video at Bertone's new website and an Instagram account tell us, "The timeless icon is reborn."
Audi recalls sedans, wagons for issue caused by back seat messes
With the number of recalls issued by manufacturers these days, it's rare that something truly weird crosses our desks. Well, mark this date, because we've got a strange one. Audi is recalling more than 50,000 A6-based sedans, wagons and Sportbacks from the 2019-2022 model years because a spill in the rear seat can shut down a key control module, putting your car into limp mode until it can be serviced by a dealer.
Hennessey Mammoth TRX Overland Edition is 1,000 hp you can sleep on
We ended our recent piece about Porsche's off-road forays and the new Porsche 911 Dakar with the line, "It's about to get faster, more crowded, and a lot more expensive in the backwoods." The Hennessey Mammoth 1000 TRX Overland Edition is not what we had in mind when we wrote that, but here we are with no complaints. At some point you're going to need to bug out, and there's no reason not to look like King Bug while doing it. The remake of the Mammoth 900 or the Mammoth 1000 starts with one supplying a base TRX pickup that starts at $86,000. The Mammoth 1000 takes the 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 to 1,000 horsepower and 969 pound-feet of torque for another $36,950. For buyers who can stand to hit the trail with a little less output, the Mammoth 900 runs $25,950 to make 900 hp and 873 lb-ft. The base Overland Edition kit starts at $19,950, putting the prospective prepper at either $131,900 for the 900 or $142,900 for the 1000 before options, taxes, and fees.
