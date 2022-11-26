At the end of October, Jeep brand President Christian Meunier told Motor Trend that Jeep was in search of just the right name for the battery-electric Wagoneer S. The people who come up with names had "a few in the basket," but Jeep planned to get help from the community for more ideas via a contest to launch this month. That contest is called Name the New Wagoneer and it is now official. All one has to do is head to the website, enter a few identifying details, enter a name of 50 characters or less, and submit it to the Jeep gatekeepers who live in the ether. Meunier had said the brand would provide suggestions and direction, it doesn't look like that's the case. We didn't test the system for boundaries, but the only limitations we saw in the contest rules explain entries must be original, cannot have won a previous award or been previously published, and — we're paraphrasing here — need to be suitable for polite company.

2 DAYS AGO