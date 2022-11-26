ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

FanSided

Latest embarrassing Steelers clip should be last straw for Matt Canada (Video)

Matt Canada’s job hangs in the balance as the Steelers season draws to a close. A clip from their win over the Colts won’t help his cause. Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Matt Canada has not looked up to the task this season. While Mike Tomlin was able to give him the benefit of the doubt with an aging Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, Canada has still failed to create much consistent ball movement with Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New York Post

Kyler Murray sums up sad Cardinals season perfectly: ‘We were kind of f–ked’

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not happy after his team blew a lead in Sunday’s 25-24 loss to the Chargers, who converted a two-point conversion to take the lead with 15 seconds remaining. Murray, who missed the prior two games with a hamstring injury, went 18-for-29 with 191 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, while rushing for 56 yards and a touchdown. When asked after the game about the interception he threw in the second quarter on a fourth-and-1 play, Murray dropped an F-bomb, saying that DeAndre Hopkins was not even the intended target. “No, that wasn’t for Hop, actually,”...
FanSided

UAB football hiring Super Bowl-winning QB as head coach

UAB football had the biggest stunner of the college football coaching carousel with news they’ll hire Super Bowl-winning QB Trent Dilfer as head coach. Despite numerous Power Five head coaching vacancies needing to be filled and even with Auburn forgetting history and hiring Hugh Freeze, perhaps the wildest hire of the early coaching carousel came from UAB football on Tuesday night.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
NFL Analysis Network

Kyler Murray Seemingly Throws Shade At Cardinals’ Coaches

We have already seen two head coaching changes made during the 2022 season in the NFL as the Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule after Week 5 and the Indianapolis Colts fired Frank Reich after Week 9. Anyone who is trying to pinpoint the next head coach that could be on the move should look no further than to the desert. The Arizona Cardinals have been a disaster this season.
All Cardinals

Kliff Kingsbury Doesn't Believe His Job is in Danger

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has walked a tight rope for practically the entire 2022 season. The Cardinals are now 4-8 after a late collapse to the Los Angeles Chargers in 25-24 fashion. Arizona has lost their last four-of-five games as they head into their Week 13 bye. This...
FanSided

Cardinals: These two prospects have the tools to breakout in 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals are boasting some of the most exciting prospects in baseball at the moment. The much anticipated debut of Jordan Walker will happen in 2023, who is already looking like a future star. Three other names from that same 2020 Draft are looking like studs as well in shortstop Maysn Winn, right-handed pitcher Tink Hence, and OF/DH Alec Burleson, who has already made his big league debut.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

FanSided

