Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not happy after his team blew a lead in Sunday’s 25-24 loss to the Chargers, who converted a two-point conversion to take the lead with 15 seconds remaining. Murray, who missed the prior two games with a hamstring injury, went 18-for-29 with 191 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, while rushing for 56 yards and a touchdown. When asked after the game about the interception he threw in the second quarter on a fourth-and-1 play, Murray dropped an F-bomb, saying that DeAndre Hopkins was not even the intended target. “No, that wasn’t for Hop, actually,”...

1 DAY AGO