McAlester school board approves therapy dog program

McALESTER, Okla. — The McAlester Public Schools Board of Education recently approved a policy revision to include therapy dogs, the school district announced.

The therapy dog program will begin on Monday at McAlester High School.

Luna is a 6-year-old standard poodle and is the first certified therapy dog at McAlester High School.

Therapy dogs are highly trained and certified to show their ability to work in stressful environments, ignore distractions, and provide support.

This school district said McAlester High School is the initial therapy dog site, and other schools may participate in the future.

