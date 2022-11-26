ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body found after search for couple who went missing while kayaking in Mexico

A body was found during search operations for an Arizona couple who went missing after they went kayacking in Mexico on Thanksgiving Day. Around noon Sunday, following a thorough search operation, the local navy reported that the body of a woman matching the characteristics of one of the missing people was found near the Mayan Palace hotel, the Civil Protection and Firefighters in Puerto Peñasco.
