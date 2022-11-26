Read full article on original website
Related
Body found after search for couple who went missing while kayaking in Mexico
A body was found during search operations for an Arizona couple who went missing after they went kayacking in Mexico on Thanksgiving Day. Around noon Sunday, following a thorough search operation, the local navy reported that the body of a woman matching the characteristics of one of the missing people was found near the Mayan Palace hotel, the Civil Protection and Firefighters in Puerto Peñasco.
NGO asks Spain to halt possible return of Nigerian stowaways
A human rights organization is asking the Spanish government to halt the potential return to Nigeria of three men found traveling on an oil tanker's rudder after an 11-day ocean voyage from Lagos, Nigeria to Las Palmas in the Canary Islands
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
194K+
Followers
83K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0