ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXII 12

Christmas Event Guide 2022 | Holiday light displays, parades, ice skating, Santa, city-by-city events and more

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Oh, Santa. Oh, Christmas. 'Tis the season for all things candy canes, hot chocolate, stockings, ornaments and Christmas trees. It’s also the season for family fun. Check out the WXII 12 Christmas Guide, which includes must-see holiday light displays, a list of parades, places to go ice skating, city-by-city events and where to visit Santa.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Enjoy the Festival of Lights in Downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — December is here, which means holiday events across the Triad are kicking off. That’s especially tree in Downtown Greensboro, where loads of holiday fun will be taking place throughout December. Zack Matheny, President and CEO of Downtown Greensboro Incorporated, joined FOX8 to talk about upcoming events. FOX8 is a sponsor of […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem music store is closing after 7 years

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — For seven years, Salem Music was a place for residents of Winston-Salem to learn and explore the world of music, but now it's shutting its doors. Brent Bristow, the owner of Salem Music, said over the years, it was a place for the community to have a good time and experience something special.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wschronicle.com

Winston-Salem Pops Chorus to perform at two holiday concerts

The Winston-Salem Pops Chorus will welcome the holiday season with fun, festive, familiar tunes. The Pops Chorus is a community-based 36-voice mixed ensemble under the direction of Kevin Mundy and accompanied by Associate Director Robert Rocco. The chorus will perform favorite musical selections at their ‘Tis the Season holiday choral concert on two dates this year.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

2 people airlifted from Fisher River Park Friday

DOBSON, N.C. — Two people were pulled out of the water Friday afternoon at Fisher River Park in Dobson. A Surry County deputy said the two people were in the water for an extended period of time before they were rescued and airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem.
DOBSON, NC
rhinotimes.com

Servant’s Heart and CityServe Hosting Christmas Groceries Giveaway

Servant’s Heart Worship Center and CityServe of the Triad are teaming up this year to help get free groceries into the hands and stomachs of those facing financial challenges this Christmas. The event, called “Christmas From The Heart,” will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to...
HIGH POINT, NC
rhinotimes.com

Don’t Spike The Punch At City Of Greensboro’s Office Holiday Parties

In the movie Wayne’s World, Wayne and Garth encouraged each other to “Party on!” with virtually no restriction on what type of partying that should be. However, unlike in the movie, the City of Greensboro is giving out some pretty strict dictates on what can and cannot happen for city employees at holiday parties.
GREENSBORO, NC
My Fox 8

Christmas treat recipes at Dewey’s in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Tis’ the season for sweet treats!. That’s what we’re cooking up on this Recipe Wednesday at Dewey’s in Winston-Salem!. optional ½ tsp flavoring of your choice (peppermint, vanilla, liquor, etc) any toppings of your choice (toasted coconut, crushed peppermint, oreo...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

I-40 East reopens near Greensboro after crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of I-40 East are now open. Lanes are closed on I-40 East after a car crash. According to an NCDOT alert, the left lanes of I-40 East are closed around Exit 219 near Greensboro. The story is developing. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro man wins $150,000 on $3 Powerball ticket

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Charlie Williams of Greensboro is $150,000 richer after trying his luck on a $3 Powerball ticket. NC Lottery officials said Williams bought his ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue in Greensboro. He matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000 in the November 5 drawing. Because he spent an extra dollar to make it a Power Play ticket, that meant his prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X Power Play multiplier hit.
GREENSBORO, NC
247Sports

Giving season: N.C. A&T Hall of Fame members spread love in Greensboro

Entry into the North Carolina A&T Athletic Hall of Fame is a cherry on top of Aggie Athlete's careers but it also comes with a public presence in the Aggie community. Under the leadership of its new president, Maseo Bolin, the N.C. A&T Hall of Fame has plans to increase their presence in the Greensboro community.
GREENSBORO, NC
triad-city-beat.com

Jamestown’s Rontez Vaughan memorializes late sibling with My Brother’s Cookies

What started as a one-time request skyrocketed into a full-blown business. Around Christmas 2019, Rontez Vaughan was still grieving the loss of his younger brother Trenez Valentine, who was killed in August 2018. Depressed, distant and uninterested in everything, Vaughan thought to himself, What am I going to do, because working full-time is not fulfilling right now?
JAMESTOWN, NC
rhinotimes.com

Sheriff’s Department’s Tree-Lighting Celebration To Honor Lives Lost

On Friday evening, Dec. 2, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a special annual tree-lighting event called “Celebration of Life.” The department is inviting everyone in the community to come out to honor and celebrate the lives of those who were killed in traffic or traffic-related accidents in 2021.
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy