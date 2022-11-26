Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Christmas Event Guide 2022 | Holiday light displays, parades, ice skating, Santa, city-by-city events and more
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Oh, Santa. Oh, Christmas. 'Tis the season for all things candy canes, hot chocolate, stockings, ornaments and Christmas trees. It’s also the season for family fun. Check out the WXII 12 Christmas Guide, which includes must-see holiday light displays, a list of parades, places to go ice skating, city-by-city events and where to visit Santa.
Enjoy the Festival of Lights in Downtown Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — December is here, which means holiday events across the Triad are kicking off. That’s especially tree in Downtown Greensboro, where loads of holiday fun will be taking place throughout December. Zack Matheny, President and CEO of Downtown Greensboro Incorporated, joined FOX8 to talk about upcoming events. FOX8 is a sponsor of […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem music store is closing after 7 years
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — For seven years, Salem Music was a place for residents of Winston-Salem to learn and explore the world of music, but now it's shutting its doors. Brent Bristow, the owner of Salem Music, said over the years, it was a place for the community to have a good time and experience something special.
wschronicle.com
Winston-Salem Pops Chorus to perform at two holiday concerts
The Winston-Salem Pops Chorus will welcome the holiday season with fun, festive, familiar tunes. The Pops Chorus is a community-based 36-voice mixed ensemble under the direction of Kevin Mundy and accompanied by Associate Director Robert Rocco. The chorus will perform favorite musical selections at their ‘Tis the Season holiday choral concert on two dates this year.
WXII 12
2 people airlifted from Fisher River Park Friday
DOBSON, N.C. — Two people were pulled out of the water Friday afternoon at Fisher River Park in Dobson. A Surry County deputy said the two people were in the water for an extended period of time before they were rescued and airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem.
rhinotimes.com
Servant’s Heart and CityServe Hosting Christmas Groceries Giveaway
Servant’s Heart Worship Center and CityServe of the Triad are teaming up this year to help get free groceries into the hands and stomachs of those facing financial challenges this Christmas. The event, called “Christmas From The Heart,” will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to...
Northwest Guilford High director of bands nominated for Grammy
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The GRAMMYs, an award ceremony to honor excellence in the music and recording industry. It’s not everyday someone right in the Triad is nominated for a Grammy award. However, Brian McMath, director of bands at Northwest Guilford High School in Greensboro is in the running...
rhinotimes.com
Don’t Spike The Punch At City Of Greensboro’s Office Holiday Parties
In the movie Wayne’s World, Wayne and Garth encouraged each other to “Party on!” with virtually no restriction on what type of partying that should be. However, unlike in the movie, the City of Greensboro is giving out some pretty strict dictates on what can and cannot happen for city employees at holiday parties.
Greensboro announces weekend of downtown road closures for holiday festivities
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Several city streets will be closed to vehicle traffic this weekend for the Festival of Lights and holiday parade. The following streets will be closed for the Festival of Lights on Friday: Davie Street between Friendly Avenue and Abe Brenner Place: 12:30-9:30 p.m. Elm Street between Friendly Avenue and Lewis Street: […]
My Fox 8
Christmas treat recipes at Dewey’s in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Tis’ the season for sweet treats!. That’s what we’re cooking up on this Recipe Wednesday at Dewey’s in Winston-Salem!. optional ½ tsp flavoring of your choice (peppermint, vanilla, liquor, etc) any toppings of your choice (toasted coconut, crushed peppermint, oreo...
WXII 12
‘The Wrong Number' bar bought from telemarketer settlements opens in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A bar bought from a telemarketer settlement is now open in downtown Winston-Salem. The bar, called "The Wrong Number," opened last month on Fourth Street. It took over the former Bull’s Tavern. The bar’s owner, Omar Khouri, said there have been at least 20-30 instances...
rhinotimes.com
City of Greensboro Wishes Its Employees A Very Politically Correct Holiday Season
An email from the City of Greensboro’s Human Resources Department doesn’t say “Bah-humbug!” but it does lay out so many rules and regulations about how to celebrate Christmas – sorry, the “Holiday Season” – that some city employees may forgo celebrating at the office at all.
High Point organizers seek funding for new cultural arts center
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Bringing more creative art to High Point is what organizers of a proposed cultural arts center want to do The proposed development has been in talks for about a year, but it hasn’t taken off yet. Land investors and donors are keeping the project on pause. Organizers have a vision […]
I-40 East reopens near Greensboro after crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of I-40 East are now open. Lanes are closed on I-40 East after a car crash. According to an NCDOT alert, the left lanes of I-40 East are closed around Exit 219 near Greensboro. The story is developing. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY...
Greensboro man wins $150,000 on $3 Powerball ticket
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Charlie Williams of Greensboro is $150,000 richer after trying his luck on a $3 Powerball ticket. NC Lottery officials said Williams bought his ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue in Greensboro. He matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000 in the November 5 drawing. Because he spent an extra dollar to make it a Power Play ticket, that meant his prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X Power Play multiplier hit.
247Sports
Giving season: N.C. A&T Hall of Fame members spread love in Greensboro
Entry into the North Carolina A&T Athletic Hall of Fame is a cherry on top of Aggie Athlete's careers but it also comes with a public presence in the Aggie community. Under the leadership of its new president, Maseo Bolin, the N.C. A&T Hall of Fame has plans to increase their presence in the Greensboro community.
Guilford County group working to uncover the only recorded lynching in county history
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A local group is working to bring awareness to a hate crime that happened in Guilford County in the 19th century. After 4 years of searching, The Guilford County Community Remembrance Project group is still on the hunt for answers. The piece of history they’ve been working to uncover is the […]
After 2 years away due to the pandemic, Annual Shopper’s Day returns for residents of Peacehaven Community Farm
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Some folks in Greensboro got to have a fun-filled day at Four Seasons Mall on Thursday. It was the 37th Annual Shopper’s Day! Special needs adults got to grab things off the shelves. Candles and nutcrackers seemed to be the most popular item they grabbed. “Last year it was challenging because […]
triad-city-beat.com
Jamestown’s Rontez Vaughan memorializes late sibling with My Brother’s Cookies
What started as a one-time request skyrocketed into a full-blown business. Around Christmas 2019, Rontez Vaughan was still grieving the loss of his younger brother Trenez Valentine, who was killed in August 2018. Depressed, distant and uninterested in everything, Vaughan thought to himself, What am I going to do, because working full-time is not fulfilling right now?
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff’s Department’s Tree-Lighting Celebration To Honor Lives Lost
On Friday evening, Dec. 2, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a special annual tree-lighting event called “Celebration of Life.” The department is inviting everyone in the community to come out to honor and celebrate the lives of those who were killed in traffic or traffic-related accidents in 2021.
