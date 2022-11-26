GREENSBORO, N.C. — Charlie Williams of Greensboro is $150,000 richer after trying his luck on a $3 Powerball ticket. NC Lottery officials said Williams bought his ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue in Greensboro. He matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000 in the November 5 drawing. Because he spent an extra dollar to make it a Power Play ticket, that meant his prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X Power Play multiplier hit.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO