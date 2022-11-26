ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Seven injured, including five children after four car crash in Tulare County

 3 days ago

Seven people are in the hospital, including five children after four cars crashed in Tulare County.

The California Highway Patrol was called to highway 198 and road 196 at 11 p.m. Friday night.

Officers say 32-year-old Ruben Martinez was driving a Chevy Silverado when he allegedly ran a red light and crashed into a car.

Martinez suffered major injuries and was taken to the hospital, once released he will be arrested for suspicion of DUI.

All six people in the other car were injured, including five kids ranging from ages six to 13.

They were all taken to the hospital.

Two additional cars were also hit in the crash.

No one was injured in those vehicles.

Eastbound 198 was shut down for about an hour but has since reopened.

