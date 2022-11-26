A leading Qatari official has admitted for the first time that hundreds of migrant workers died building the 2022 World Cup.Qatar has vehemently denied accusations of thousands of unexplained deaths among its large migrant worker community, who were brought to the Gulf state mostly from impoverished parts of south Asia over the past 12 years to build lavish stadiums and infrastructure for the four-week tournament. The previous line insisted by Qatar officials was that 40 workers had died building the World Cup, 37 of which were “non-work incidents” meaning only three supposedly occurred as a result of poor working...

43 MINUTES AGO