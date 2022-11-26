Read full article on original website
World Cup 2022: England and US plan for last 16, Australia hope to join them – live
Join Martin Belam for a look back on Tuesday’s action and all the buildup to the final games in Groups C and D
Casemiro scores stunner to send Brazil through to round of 16 after two entertaining matches on Day 9 of the World Cup
Casemiro's stunning volley was enough for Brazil to edge Switzerland 1-0 and book its place in the last 16 at the 2022 World Cup.
BBC
Ruturaj Gaikwad: India batter hits seven sixes in one over
Ruturaj Gaikwad has become the first cricketer to hit seven sixes in one over in a limited-overs match. The India batter, 25, broke the record in a Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final, playing for Maharashtra against Uttar Pradesh in Ahmedabad on Monday. Left-arm spinner Shiva Singh was the bowler hit for...
BBC
Nearly 100,000 people now identify as Cornish
The number of people in England and Wales identifying as Cornish or Cornish and British rose by 34% in a decade. In the 2021 Census, 99,754 people in England and Wales identified as wholly or partially Cornish, up by more than 33,000 since 2011. In Cornwall, people identifying as Cornish...
BBC
Pakistan v England: Liam Livingstone to make Test debut in Rawalpindi
Venue: Rawalpindi Date: Thursday, 1 December (05:00 GMT) Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app. All-rounder Liam Livingstone will make his Test debut in England's first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on...
Ben Stokes pledges his England match fees to Pakistan flood appeal
It may be his first overseas assignment as England’s Test captain and the chance to discover whether his side’s new-found attacking elan can translate to unfamiliar conditions but Ben Stokes is nonetheless aware of the bigger picture. After England’s first training session before the first Test starting on...
BBC
Steven Luatua: Bristol lock says Bears still want Premiership top-four place
Bristol back-rower Steven Luauta says the team are still aiming for the play-offs despite falling to their sixth Premiership defeat in a row. Bristol were beaten 25-20 away to Sale on Saturday and are 10th in the table. Luatua made his first start of the campaign during the match after...
Qatar official admits for first time hundreds of migrant workers died building World Cup 2022
A leading Qatari official has admitted for the first time that hundreds of migrant workers died building the 2022 World Cup.Qatar has vehemently denied accusations of thousands of unexplained deaths among its large migrant worker community, who were brought to the Gulf state mostly from impoverished parts of south Asia over the past 12 years to build lavish stadiums and infrastructure for the four-week tournament. The previous line insisted by Qatar officials was that 40 workers had died building the World Cup, 37 of which were “non-work incidents” meaning only three supposedly occurred as a result of poor working...
BBC
UK's greenest city centres named in study
Exeter is named the UK's greenest city centre according to its green spaces. The University of Sheffield study analysed the hearts of 68 urban centres and ranked them on tree cover, its vegetation and the amount of parks. It found Exeter to be the greenest, followed by Islington, Bristol, Bournemouth...
AOL Corp
Croatia's Kramaric bags double to dump Canada out
DOHA (Reuters) - Croatia absorbed an early blow before revving into gear at the World Cup with two goals from Andrej Kramaric securing a 4-1 victory over Canada on Sunday that moved them a point away from the last 16 and dashed their opponents' knockout-stage hopes. The 2018 runners-up had...
FOX Sports
Chelsea draws trip to Man City in FA Cup third round
LONDON (AP) — To reach a fourth consecutive FA Cup final, Chelsea will have to go through Manchester City in the third round. Chelsea will head to Manchester when the big guns enter the competition over the weekend of Jan. 6-9. The Blues have made it to Wembley in...
BBC
World Cup: Some football fans are in trouble with Fifa
Cheers, tears and banners - when it comes to the World Cup, fans are used to going all-out to show their support. But sometimes, excitement can tip over into bad behaviour. When that happens, Fifa - football's international governing body - can step in and sanction the teams for fan misconduct.
FOX Sports
O'Neil appointed permanent manager at Bournemouth
BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth announced the appointment of Gary O’Neil as its manager on a permanent basis on Sunday. O’Neil signed an initial 1 1/2 year deal with the option of a further 12-month extension. The 39-year-old O'Neil had been interim manager since Scott Parker was...
