How Nick Cannon Is Apparently Spending Time With His Kids Ahead Of Baby No. 12’s Birth

By Erik Swann
 3 days ago

Nick Cannon is one of the busiest men in show business and, at the same time, he remains one of the most buzzed-about celebrity dads. As of this month, Cannon has fathered 11 children and already has a twelfth on the way . Considering his seemingly ever-expanding brood, many have shared thoughts on just how much time the star realistically has to spare for all of his kids. Well, based on recently published social media posts, he’s able to be present. Apparently, he’s been finding a number of ways to chill with (and honor) his little ones ahead of Baby No. 12’s birth.

Always active on social media, the Masked Singer host has been taking to Instagram to share sweet posts involving a number of his kids. This week, he shared a couple of adorable images that featured his two-month old daughter, Onyx Ice Cold Cannon, who he shares with LaNisha Cole. The first of the two posts had a black-and-white images that showed the proud father cradling his little girl. Check it out down below:

And if you thought that was adorable, the other Onyx-centric update is sure to make you say, “Awww.” The media personality shared a photo that sees the baby interacting with someone over Zoom. And the entertainer appears to be quite proud of the fact that his kid is already grasping some of the finer points of technology:

Nick Cannon also spent some of his downtime with his oldest children, who were mothered by Mariah Carey. 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan have made some sweet memories with their dad over the years. Just a few months ago, Cannon rented out an entire waterpark for the pair. In another Instagram post though, the crew lived it up in the snow, and the children seemed to enjoy their first snowfall of the season:

During the month, the Wild 'n Out presenter shared some cute snapshots of a few of his other children. One of them featured his and Bre Tiesi’s four-month-old son, Legendary Love. The image shows the precious child surrounded by fall decor, which is more than fitting for this time of the year:

23-month-old Powerful Queen, whose mother is Brittany Bell, also got some time to shine. The happy-looking little girl sported a pink ensemble while sitting on a bed and reading a Bible. Take a look:

Nick Cannon also has Golden Sagon (5) and Rise Messiah (2 months) with Brittany Bell as well as twins Zillion Heir and Zion Mixolydian (17 months) and his most recent child, Beautiful Zeppelin (2 weeks), with Abby De La Rosa. In addition, Cannon and Alyssa Scott share Zen, who sadly passed away at 5 months due to brain cancer. Right now, Cannon is expecting his second with Scott (and his 12th overall).

Earlier this year, Nick Cannon addressed how involved he is in his kids’ lives. As he puts it, he’s “probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be.” He said that entails taking them to and from school and attending their extracurricular activities. We can’t say for sure what his exact schedule is but, at the very least, he seems to have been making it a point to spend time with a number of them as of late. Though one can only speculate as to how well he’ll manage activities ( and child support ) when that twelfth baby arrives in December.

