ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Kaitlyn Dever Reaches Out With Sweet Posts After Dear Evan Hansen Co-Star Ben Platt Gets Engaged

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FsXkv_0jORLQyq00

Ah, love is in the air! Ben Platt announced on Friday that he’s engaged to his boyfriend of over two years, fellow actor Noah Galvin. And they have a mutual friend in Kaitlyn Dever, who starred alongside both Platt and Galvin in big-screen productions. With that, the actress shared her major excitement over the engagement in a sweet way.

This is an adorable pairing, considering Ben Platt and Noah Galvin apparently met when Galvin took over Ben Platt's iconic leading Broadway role in Dear Evan Hansen in 2017. The talented couple became friends before falling in love. Upon Platt sharing that Galvin “agreed to hang out forever,” Dever took to Instagram to swoon over the engagement photos:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OhCZ9_0jORLQyq00

(Image credit: Instagram/Ben Platt)

Dever was nearly speechless, as she shared the photos of her two good friends sharing a sweet moment together upon becoming engaged. She wrote “I …just” as she hyped up the couple’s milestone. The Ticket To Paradise actress also posted Galvin’s engagement announcement from Instagram as well, saying “I love you congratulations” to the happy couple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ziHRO_0jORLQyq00

(Image credit: Instagram/Ben Platt)

There’s something special about seeing your friends fall in love and then decide to get married. Kaitlyn Dever worked with Noah Galvin on Olivia Wilde’s 2019 directorial debut, Booksmart . In the acclaimed comedy, Galvin played the role of a student named George. When CinemaBlend spoke to Dever during Rosaline interviews , the actress even gave Galvin’s character a shoutout, saying she’d love to see a spinoff starring Galvin's character in particular.

Following the high school romp, Dever was cast as Platt’s co-star a year later, playing Zoe Murphy to his Evan Hansen, who Platt originated and played on the Broadway stage for several years. Unfortunately, the Dear Evan Hansen movie was not wel received by most critics , and Platt got a lot of internet hate . Many claimed that the then-27-year-old star was too old to play the high schooler.

Ben Platt recently reflected on the movie being a “disappointing experience” due to that aspect of the reception, but otherwise has focused on the audiences who found the movie moving and “really felt seen by it.” CinemaBlend’s own Dear Evan Hansen review awarded the movie a 3.5 out of 5, calling it a “solid movie musical with some gorgeous performances.” If you’ve yet to catch the 2021 musical adaptation, it can be streamed with an HBO subscription .

As Ben Platt and Noah Galvin get ready to tie the knot, the couple are set to star in a movie together called Theater Camp , which the couple has already filmed. The comedy was co-written by Galvin and follows the staff of a rundown theater camp in upstate New York. They must band together with the son of the founder, who falls into a coma right before the summer season. I'm exciting to see the two work together and, like Kaitlyn Dever, I'm pumped for their upcoming nuptials!

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Are Engaged: 'He Agreed to Hang Out Forever'

The Dear Evan Hansen stars announced the news on their respective Instagram accounts on Friday, both sharing sweet photos of the proposal, the engagement ring and the celebration afterward. "He agreed to hang out forever," Platt, 29, wrote on his Instagram post of the intimate moment they got engaged. He...
Popculture

'The Good Doctor' Star and Ben Platt Reveal Engagement

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are engaged! The Broadway star and The Good Doctor actor announced that Platt had popped the question in a sweet Instagram announcement Friday featuring photos from the proposal and showing off Galvin's ring. "He agreed to hang out forever," Platt, 29, captioned his post, while Galvin, 28, wrote on his own, "I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours."
Parade

The Real Reason Val Chmerkovskiy Will Not Be on 'Dancing with the Stars' Tonight

COVID-19 has hit Dancing with the Stars once again and this time it is pro Val Chmerkovskiy who has tested positive. Val broke the news on Instagram that he will not be able to compete with Gabby Windey on tonight’s Halloween Night episode, and that he would be replaced by Alan Bersten, who was voted off the show along with his partner Jessie James Decker last week.
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
Glamour

Helen Mirren Spoke So Lovingly About Her Ex Liam Neeson

You've heard of couple goals, but Helen Mirren and Liam Neeson might be Ex Goals. The two actors dated in the eighties and eventually married other people, but, ever the gentlewoman, Mirren has nothing but praise for the Irish actor. “We loved each other. We were not meant to be...
msn.com

The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob

The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
GoldDerby

Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
toofab.com

Zoe Kravitz Opens Up About Channing Tatum Romance, Divorce From Karl Glusman

"I was sweating and he was like, 'Get on the bike, I'll ride you over and you can relax'" Zoe Kravitz is opening up about her relationship with Channing Tatum. In a wide-ranging interview with GQ for its Men of the Year issue, the actress gushed over her the "Magic Mike" star, whom she started dating last year.
Popculture

'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Hasn't Walked in Months After On-Set Injury

Bachelor in Paradise star Casey Woods' life since leaving the show in October has not been without drama. In the Oct. 17 episode, the 37-year-old was shown fainting and collapsing. When audiences finally saw this moment play out months later, Woods revealed that he was still recovering. The former Bachelorette contestant has not walked in over four months.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
166K+
Followers
40K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy