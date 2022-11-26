Kaitlyn Dever Reaches Out With Sweet Posts After Dear Evan Hansen Co-Star Ben Platt Gets Engaged

Ah, love is in the air! Ben Platt announced on Friday that he’s engaged to his boyfriend of over two years, fellow actor Noah Galvin. And they have a mutual friend in Kaitlyn Dever, who starred alongside both Platt and Galvin in big-screen productions. With that, the actress shared her major excitement over the engagement in a sweet way.

This is an adorable pairing, considering Ben Platt and Noah Galvin apparently met when Galvin took over Ben Platt's iconic leading Broadway role in Dear Evan Hansen in 2017. The talented couple became friends before falling in love. Upon Platt sharing that Galvin “agreed to hang out forever,” Dever took to Instagram to swoon over the engagement photos:

(Image credit: Instagram/Ben Platt)

Dever was nearly speechless, as she shared the photos of her two good friends sharing a sweet moment together upon becoming engaged. She wrote “I …just” as she hyped up the couple’s milestone. The Ticket To Paradise actress also posted Galvin’s engagement announcement from Instagram as well, saying “I love you congratulations” to the happy couple.

(Image credit: Instagram/Ben Platt)

There’s something special about seeing your friends fall in love and then decide to get married. Kaitlyn Dever worked with Noah Galvin on Olivia Wilde’s 2019 directorial debut, Booksmart . In the acclaimed comedy, Galvin played the role of a student named George. When CinemaBlend spoke to Dever during Rosaline interviews , the actress even gave Galvin’s character a shoutout, saying she’d love to see a spinoff starring Galvin's character in particular.

Following the high school romp, Dever was cast as Platt’s co-star a year later, playing Zoe Murphy to his Evan Hansen, who Platt originated and played on the Broadway stage for several years. Unfortunately, the Dear Evan Hansen movie was not wel received by most critics , and Platt got a lot of internet hate . Many claimed that the then-27-year-old star was too old to play the high schooler.

Ben Platt recently reflected on the movie being a “disappointing experience” due to that aspect of the reception, but otherwise has focused on the audiences who found the movie moving and “really felt seen by it.” CinemaBlend’s own Dear Evan Hansen review awarded the movie a 3.5 out of 5, calling it a “solid movie musical with some gorgeous performances.” If you’ve yet to catch the 2021 musical adaptation, it can be streamed with an HBO subscription .

As Ben Platt and Noah Galvin get ready to tie the knot, the couple are set to star in a movie together called Theater Camp , which the couple has already filmed. The comedy was co-written by Galvin and follows the staff of a rundown theater camp in upstate New York. They must band together with the son of the founder, who falls into a coma right before the summer season. I'm exciting to see the two work together and, like Kaitlyn Dever, I'm pumped for their upcoming nuptials!