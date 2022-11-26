ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearns, UT

Silver Alert canceled after missing Kearns man found

By Maggie Mattinson
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
UPDATE: Jody Corsey has been located, the Silver Alert has been canceled as of 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Unified Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 68-year-old Jody Corsey.

Corsey, they say, left his home in Kearns sometime between 10:00 p.m. Friday night and 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

UPD says family noticed Corsey was missing when they woke up this morning at 4:45 a.m. They say the door was open, and he didn't take his coat with him. Family says Corsey has a history of leaving the house in the middle of the night, they believe him to have undiagnosed dementia and hallucinations.

If you have any information or have seen Jody, call Unified Police Department at 801-840-4000.

