Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
Related
Madison Fire Department asks community to help with interviews
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department will interview potential new firefighters and EMTs soon, and they want the community to be part of the process. The department said Tuesday that it is looking for community members to be part of the upcoming interview panels. Participants will pair up with an MFD chief officer and a member of Fire Fighters...
No harmful devices found at Baraboo High School, Jack Young Middle School
BARABOO, Wis. — Baraboo High School and Jack Young Middle School were evacuated Tuesday morning after a bomb threat. School district officials said a telephonic bomb threat was made against the school Tuesday morning at around 9 a.m. Students and staff were evacuated. Just after 12:45 p.m., police said the schools were cleared and no harmful devices were found. Police...
WIFR
Kinnikinnick School District community mourns loss of 5th grade teacher
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Denise Irving was loved by many and will be remembered by family, friends, students and her community as a kind teacher who put her heart into everything she did. The 44-year-old 5th grade teacher at Kinnikinnick Elementary School died unexpectedly on Thanksgiving Day. Family friends say...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Not ready for wintertime activities yet’: Fire department in Wisconsin issues reminder after two fall through ice
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people in Wisconsin needed to be rescued after they fell through some thin ice on a lake. The Madison Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about an ice rescue that happened on Cherokee Lake. The Lake Rescue Team was sent to the 1300 block of Burning Wood Way for two people who reportedly fell through thin ice on Cherokee Lake.
CBS 58
'Angels have to leave a little early': Birthday cards pour in for 4-year-old Pewaukee girl battling terminal brain cancer
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Monday, Nov. 28, support poured in from across the country for a 4-year-old Pewaukee girl battling terminal brain cancer. "Going from a little over a month ago, having three healthy, bouncing, bubbly kids, to knowing you're going to have to plan a funeral with a tiny coffin and you're going to have to say goodbye to that source of joy and light and love that you only had a short time," said Heather Witt-Krings of Pewaukee, mother of Delaney Krings.
Linda Lyche memorial service set for this morning in La Crosse
LA CROSSE (WKBT)- The Coulee Region has an opportunity to remember one of its most active community members Tuesday morning. The longtime school psychologist and community philanthropist Linda Lyche passed away earlier this month after a long battle with ALS. Her memorial service is Tuesday morning at the Lyche Theatre at the Weber Center on La Crosse’s Front Street. Visitation...
One person hospitalized in State Street shooting; false suspect sighting leads to hold at Kohl Center
Madison police said at least one person was injured after a shooting on State Street Tuesday afternoon.
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt after camper catches on fire in Jackson County Saturday
TOWN OF KOMENSKY (Jackson County), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a camper caught on fire in rural Jackson County Saturday evening. Black River Falls Fire and Rescue said that the fire happened shortly after 6 p.m. near the intersection of County Highway K and Karner Blue Road in the Town of Komensky, or about seven miles northeast of Black River Falls.
Second man accused in January La Crosse homicide arrested
U.S. Marshalls took Nelson Brown into custody Friday in Mesa, Arizona. Brown is one of two accused in the shooting death of Ernest Knox on La Crosse's north side. La Crosse Police identified Brown and Karvel Freeman as suspects in Knox's death. In early March, police arrested Freeman in Tennessee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Delavan fire, family loses everything the day after Thanksgiving
DELAVAN, Wis. - A Delavan family lost everything in a fire, headed into the holiday season with only the clothes on their backs. "I don’t even like looking over there," said Janet Bain. "I can’t stand looking at that." As she sifted through what was left of her...
fox47.com
Medical Examiner's Office identifies man killed in downtown Madison shooting
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man Saturday who was killed in a shooting near John Nolen Drive Tuesday afternoon. The Medical Examiner’s Office said Shantarie M. Riley, 36, of Madison died from firearm-related injuries. Police said multiple people reported hearing shots...
seehafernews.com
Man Arrested After Downtown Madison Stabbing
An arrest is made in connection with a late-night stabbing in downtown Madison. Police say they were called to the 100 block of West Main Street late Sunday night where a man was stabbed during an argument. Police say John Overshiner ran from the scene but was found nearby less...
WEAU-TV 13
Second man arrested in La Crosse County homicide investigation
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The second man charged in the shooting death of Ernest Knox on Jan. 8 in La Crosse County is in custody. The La Crosse Police Department said 26-year-old Nelson Brown of Rockford, Ill. was taken into custody on Nov. 25 by U.S. Marshals in Mesa, Ariz. on an arrest warrant issued by Judge Scott Horne.
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
Madison police continue to investigate fatal downtown shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are still investigating a shooting that left a man dead last week. Shantarie M. Riley, 36, of Madison was shot and killed near the area of Lakeside Street and John Nolen Drive last Tuesday. Police said Riley was in an altercation with someone prior to the shooting and may have known the shooter. Police have...
nbc15.com
MPD detectives continue to investigate south side homicide
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department detectives and Violent Crime Unit leadership met Monday to discuss any updates on a homicide investigation that happened last week on the city’s south side. In an updated incident report, MPD stated that a detective worked through the holiday weekend reviewing evidence...
Badger Herald
Madison must prepare for trifecta of respiratory illnesses
This winter, communities across the nation are being hit with a “trifecta” of respiratory illnesses. Influenza, RSV and COVID-19 infections are all expected to rise in the colder months, and local health officials are already seeing a rise in cases indicating an earlier season than normal. This year...
Three Injured, One Critically in Rollover Crash Near Winona
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Wisconsin woman with serious injuries was one of three people sent to a hospital as the result of a single-vehicle rollover crash in Winona County Monday afternoon. The State Patrol says an SUV, driven by 76-year-old Duane Foulkes of Beaver Dam, WI, left the westbound...
Green Alert issued for Madison man last seen Monday night
MADISON, Wis. — A Green Alert was issued Tuesday for a Madison man last seen Monday night. Veterans Affairs officials said Michael Thomas Segich, 43, left his home in Madison at around 10 p.m. Police and family are concerned for his welfare. He is white, 6’5″ tall, about 276 lbs. with short brown hair and greenish eyes. He was last...
Diocese of Madison mourns death of Bishop Paul J. Swain
MADISON, Wis. — Bishop Paul J. Swain, who was ordained a priest in Madison before being appointed the eighth bishop of Sioux Falls, died Saturday at the age of 79. The Diocese of Madison announced his death Sunday and said Swain had been in hospice care after suffering significant medical complications. Swain was born on September 12, 1943, in Newark,...
Comments / 0